Aura Declares Dividend of US$0.25 per share and US$0.0833 per BDR based on Q4 2025 Results, resulting in a Dividend Yield of 9.2% in the LTM

ROAD TOWN, British Virgin Islands, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aura Minerals Inc. (TSX: ORA, B3: AURA33 and OTCQX: ORAAF) (“Aura” or the “Company”) announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) has declared and approved the payment of a dividend (the “Dividend”) of US$0.25 per common share (approximately US$18.3 million in total). This payment is above the minimum foreseen in the Company’s Dividend Policy (the “Dividend Policy”). The Dividend is in respect of and is based on Aura’s Q4 2024 financial results ended December 31, 2024. Under the Dividend Policy, the Company will determine quarterly cash dividends in an aggregate amount equal to 20% of its reported Adjusted EBITDA for the relevant three months less sustaining capital expenditures and exploration capital expenditures for the same period.

The Dividend will be paid in US dollars on March 14, 2025, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2025 (“Record Date”).

Holders of the Company’s Brazilian Depositary Receipts as of Record Date will receive US$0.0833 per BDR (since 1 Aura share is equivalent to 3 BDRs) and are expected to receive payment on or around March 28, 2025, and will receive the Brazilian Reais equivalent of the Dividend, based on a market exchange rate to be disclosed in a future Press Release, in advance of its payment date.

As an example, BDR`s holders will receive:

• Announced Dividend on February 26, 2025: USD 0.083334 per BDR

• Exchange Rate, based on closing rate as of 02/25/25, for USD to Brazilian Reais (BRL): BRL 5.7394 per USD

• Dividends Payable to Company BDR Holders: BRL 0.478284 per BDR. This value will change according the exchange rate on the day previous to the payment day

• Record Date for Dividend Rights: March 6, 2025

• Payment Date: Until March 28, 2025

The Dividend is not subject to withholding taxes at the time of payment by the Company.

Rodrigo Barbosa, President & CEO commented, "We are pleased to announce a dividend of US$0.25 per share, reflecting our commitment to delivering value to our shareholders. This payment exceeds the minimum outlined in our Dividend Policy. Since our re-IPO in 2020, we have consistently prioritized strong cash flows, accelerated growth, and regular dividend distributions. As a result, Aura remains among the top dividend-yielding companies in the global gold mining sector, with combined dividend and share buyback yields of 13.5% in 2021, 6% in 2022 and 2023, and now 9.2% for the last 12 months. Importantly, we achieved these returns while successfully developing the Almas mine and advancing the construction of the Borborema project while maintaining low debt leverage ratios."

About Aura 360° Mining

Aura is focused on mining in complete terms – thinking holistically about how its business impacts and benefits every one of our stakeholders: our company, our shareholders, our employees, and the countries and communities we serve. We call this 360° Mining.

Aura is a mid-tier gold and copper production company focused on operating and developing gold and base metal projects in the Americas. The Company has 4 operating mines including the Aranzazu copper-gold-silver mine in Mexico, the Apoena (EPP) and Almas gold mines in Brazil, and the Minosa (San Andres) mine in Honduras. The Company’s development projects include Cerro Blanco in Guatemala, Borborema and Matupá both in Brazil. Aura has unmatched exploration potential owning over 630,000 hectares of mineral rights and is currently advancing multiple near-mine and regional targets along with the Carajas (Serra da Estrela) copper project in the prolific Carajás region of Brazil.

For further information, please visit Aura’s website at www.auraminerals.com or contact:

Investor Relations ri@auraminerals.com

