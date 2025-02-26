Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,741 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,191 in the last 365 days.

Public Spending on Transportation and Water Infrastructure, 1956 to 2023

The Congressional Budget Office has regularly published a report that documents trends in public spending for infrastructure. Here, CBO has updated the exhibits featured in that report through 2023.

There are six types of transportation and water infrastructure that are paid for largely by the public sector:

  • Highways,
  • Mass transit and rail,
  • Aviation,
  • Water transportation,
  • Water resources, and
  • Water utilities.

Federal, state, and local governments spent $626 billion on those types of infrastructure in 2023. That amount equaled about 2.3 percent of gross domestic product. Highway spending accounted for the largest component of that total, $249 billion, followed by spending on water utilities and mass transit and rail.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Public Spending on Transportation and Water Infrastructure, 1956 to 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more