QCI ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces that a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Quantum Computing, Inc. and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Quantum Computing, Inc. (“QCI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT) in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey on behalf of all persons and entities who purchased or otherwise acquired QCI securities between March 30, 2020 and January 15, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Investors have until April 28, 2025 to apply to the Court to be appointed as lead plaintiff in the lawsuit.

Click here to participate in the action.

The lawsuit alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Defendants overstated the capabilities of QCI’s quantum computing technologies, products, and/or services; (ii) Defendants overstated the scope and nature of QCI’s relationship with NASA, as well as the scope and nature of QCI’s NASA-related contracts and/or subcontracts; (iii) Defendants overstated QCI’s progress in developing a TFLN foundry, the scale of the purported TFLN foundry, and orders for the Company’s TFLN chips; (iv) QCI’s business dealings with Quad M and millionways both qualified as related party transactions; (v) accordingly, QCI’s revenues relied, at least in part, on undisclosed related party transactions; (vi) all the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on QCI’s business and reputation; and (vii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired QCI shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

