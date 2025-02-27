Chief Justice Seeks Public Comment on Judicial Nominees for the Second Circuit

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald announced today that he is seeking public comment on judicial nominees for a vacancy in the District Family Court of the Second Circuit (Maui, Moloka‘i, and Lāna‘i).

The names submitted for this vacancy by the Judicial Selection Commission, in alphabetical order, are:

Bevanne J. Bowers

Ms. Bowers is currently employed with the Law Office of Bevanne Bowers and is the Executive Director of Mediation Services of Maui, Inc. She also serves as a per diem District Family Court Judge in the Second Circuit. Bowers is a graduate of the University of Memphis, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2012.

Lance D. Collins

Mr. Collins is currently employed at the Law Office of Lance D. Collins and serves as a per diem District and District Family Court Judge in the Second Circuit. Collins is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2005.

Zachary P. Raidmae

Mr. Raidmae is currently employed as a Deputy Public Defender with the Office of the Public Defender. Raidmae is a graduate of Nova Southeastern University and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2010.

Sonya H. Toma

Ms. Toma is currently employed as a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney with the Department of the Prosecuting Attorney, County of Maui. Toma is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law, and was admitted to the Hawaii State Bar in 2007.

The Chief Justice has the discretion to assign judges to the district or district family court calendar, therefore, comments about the qualifications and character of any of the nominees with regard to either calendar assignment may be sent, in writing, to:

Chief Justice Mark E. Recktenwald

Supreme Court of Hawaiʻi

417 South King Street

Honolulu, HI 96813

Fax: 808-539-4703

E-mail: chiefjustice@courts.hawaii.gov

Comments must be post-marked, e-mailed, faxed, or hand delivered no later than Friday, March 7, 2025. All comments will be kept confidential.

The individual selected by the Chief Justice is subject to Senate confirmation.