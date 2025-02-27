Office of the Governor — News Release — Gov. Green Considers Judicial Nominations

STATE OF HAWAIʻI

GOVERNOR GREEN CONSIDERS JUDICIAL NOMINATIONS

February 26, 2025

HONOLULU — Four nominees for Circuit Judge for the Circuit Court of the Third Circuit (Island of Hawaiʻi) have been announced for consideration. Governor Josh Green, M.D., will nominate a successor to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of Circuit Judge Robert D.S., Kim in July of 2024.

The State Judicial Selection Commission transmitted the list of nominees to Governor Green following a thorough review of the qualifications and backgrounds of all applicants.

The nominees are:

Mark D. Disher; currently Deputy Corporation Counsel in the County of Hawaiʻi Office of the Corporation Counsel. He is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Brandon K. Flores; currently Assistant Administrator of the Child Support Enforcement Agency in the state of Hawaiʻi Department of the Attorney General. Flores is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Kauanoe A.D. Jackson; currently a Deputy Prosecuting Attorney, county of Hawaiʻi Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. Jackson is a graduate of the Chapman University School of Law (known now as the Dale E. Fowler School of Law).

Scott K.D. Shishido; currently the Hawaiʻi Island Managing Attorney for the Legal Aid Society of Hawaiʻi. Shishido is a graduate of the William S. Richardson School of Law at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa.

Governor Green must make his appointment within 30 days, or by Friday, March 28, 2025.

The public is invited to provide comments on the nominees via the Governor’s website https://governor.hawaii.gov/contact-us/contact-the-governor/.

