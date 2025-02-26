Governor Mills Announces Nomination of Fisheries Scientist Carl Wilson as Commissioner of Maine Department of Marine Resources

MAINE, February 26 - Back to current news.

February 26, 2025



A 26-year veteran of the DMR and the agency's long-time lead lobster biologist, Wilson would replace Commissioner Patrick Keliher following his retirement

Governor Janet Mills announced today that she will nominate Carl Wilson, a highly regarded fisheries scientist at the Maine Department of Marine Resources for the last 26 years, to serve as the department's next commissioner.

Wilson will be nominated to replace outgoing Commissioner Patrick Keliher, who recently announced that he will retire on March 14, 2025. Governor Mills will appoint Wilson to serve as Acting Commissioner until a permanent Commissioner is confirmed by the Maine Senate.

First joining DMR in 1999 as the agency's lead lobster biologist, Wilson has served since 2015 as Director of DMR's Bureau of Marine Science. The Bureau oversees DMR's overall fisheries research and monitoring efforts and has a staff of 90.

"I'm proud to nominate Carl to this vital leadership role for our state,"said Governor Mills. "His vast knowledge and experience in the science, policy, and economics of Maine's marine resource industries, combined with the strong relationships and mutual respect he has developed with Mainers who make a living on the water over his 26 years at DMR, will serve him well as the department's next leader."

"I'm honored to be nominated to serve as Commissioner at DMR," said Wilson. "It's a privilege to work on behalf of Maine's critically important marine resource industries. There are many challenges ahead and I will remain committed to the collaboration necessary to confront them. That approach has been a strong foundation of the department's work under Commissioner Keliher."

"I think Carl is an excellent choice to lead DMR," said Commissioner Keliher. "Over his years of exemplary service to the department, Carl's deep understanding of, and connection to, Maine's commercial fisheries has helped the Science Bureau adapt its programs to the impacts of a changing climate, incorporate industry's desire for participation in the science, and address the important need for better data to help manage and protect our dynamic marine environment."

"I'm pleased to hear that Carl is nominated to be the Commissioner," said Beals Island fisherman Dwight Carver. "I've worked with Carl since the 90s when he was an observer on my boat and wound up with a deep respect for him and his honesty. I've always had high regard for the information he shared with me. I respect what he says and appreciate the time I've had to work with him."

"I have worked with Carl for over twenty years, and we would be lucky to have him as Commissioner," said commercial lobsterman and Marine Biologist for Ready Seafood Curt Brown. "At this critical moment for Maine, it is essential to have a commissioner who understands both industry and science, no one does this better than Carl. What I appreciate most about Carl, beyond his expertise, is his willingness to listen."

"The Maine Lobstermen's Association (MLA) has tremendous respect for Carl Wilson,"said Patrice McCarron, Executive Director of the Maine Lobstermen's Association. "Carl is a rare leader in government who truly respects fishermen as professionals and values their deep expertise. His open-minded approach and willingness to listen will make him a valuable partner in shaping the future of our industry. The MLA looks forward to continuing our strong collaboration with Carl to ensure Maine's lobster industry remains both profitable and sustainable for our fishermen and coastal communities."

During Wilson's tenure as Director of the Bureau of Marine Science, he was instrumental in establishing DMR's Division of Marine Mammal Research. The Division is responsible for monitoring north Atlantic right whales to make sure federal regulators have the data they need to develop targeted regulations that minimize the impact on fishermen.

Under Wilson's leadership, the Science Bureau also reorganized in 2021 and 2022 to create two additional Divisions, the Division of Biological Monitoring and Assessment and the Division of Ecology and the Environment. The new Divisions have improved the department's ability to collect data on commercially and recreationally important species and to better understand the complex Gulf of Maine ecosystem.

In addition, he led the renovation of the Maine State Aquarium and modernization of the Departments' flow through sea water laboratory to ensure the safe care and handling of animals held for display in the Aquarium and for research by DMR staff.

Wilson has also served as a Co-Chair of the Maine Climate Council's Coastal and Marine Working Group. The Working Group is tasked with recommending short- and long-term strategies and actions for adaptation and resiliency to climate change in Maine's coastal communities and marine industries.

As the lead lobster biologist for DMR from 1999-2015, Wilson directed all lobster research and monitoring programs, initiated several new collaborative monitoring programs and research projects, supervised science staff, chaired the Atlantic States Marine Fisheries Council lobster technical committee, and oversaw the operation and maintenance of department research vessels and mapping systems.

Wilson received his Bachelor of Science from the University of New Hampshire in 1995 and his Master of Science in Oceanography from the University of Maine in 1999.

Wilson's nomination will be subject to a hearing before the Legislature's Marine Resources Committee and confirmation by the Maine State Senate.