Izzi House Books is pleased to announce The Witch of Wall Street

The Witch of Wall Street Book Cover

Izzi House Books is excited to introduce M.J. Etkind’s sophomore romance novel The Witch of Wall Street.

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Izzi House Books is excited to introduce The Witch of Wall Street by M.J. Etkind exploring the magical melting pot of New York City. This is Etkind’s second romance novel, out March 25th, 2025.

Will The Witch of Wall Street Fall for the Wizard of Small Miracles?

When Nelson unexpectedly woos Miriam at a benefit, they reconnect in a night of ill-advised passion. Due to a bit of chaotic magical misfortune, Nelson and Miriam are forced into a supernatural quest across New York City. Miriam’s chaotic magic only seems to muck up their adventure as they encounter an enchanted dumpling house, a Jinn who runs a CPA firm, and a poisonous leather shop in Little Italy. Lucky for her, Nelson can right it all with a wave of his hand. Through their unlikely partnership, Miriam finds herself unexpectedly attracted to the altruist. Their budding affection makes Miriam begin to wonder if she can stand by and watch her firm crush the dreams of the wizard who miraculously stole her heart.

M.J. Etkind lives a double life. By day, she is a corporate girly with a business degree. By night, she writes romance novels in a cozy book filled apartment in Boston. When she is not writing, she can be found walking her dog and getting coffee. M.J. Etkind’s most favorite fun fact is that she once took an entire vacation to visit a bookstore. Etkind’s debut novel, Dishwasher Safe, about a Mermaid who falls for a dishwasher, the guy who washes dishes, not the appliance came out in 2024.

Published by Izzi House Books, The Witch of Wall Street is available for preorder at several local Boston based bookstores including Lovestruck Books and Café in Cambridge, MA and Trident Booksellers & Café in Boston, MA. It is available nationally through bookshop.org and wherever books are sold.

For press inquiries, interview requests, or further information, please contact mjetkind@izzihousebooks.com or visit mjetkind.substack.com and @mjetkindauthor on Instagram.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.