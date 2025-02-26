Maryland Young Farmers Advisory Board Survey to Close March 7

February 26, 2025

Prizes Still Available to Those Who Participate by Deadline

ANNAPOLIS, MD (February 26, 2025)—The Maryland Young Farmers Advisory Board is offering one final reminder to Maryland’s young farmers, ranchers, and agricultural professionals to complete the Young Farmers Survey by the March 7th deadline. Several prizes including Yeti tumblers are still available to win for those who participate. The survey aims to gather important insights into the operations and future prospects of Maryland farmers, ranchers, and agricultural professionals aged 18-45 who are proactively engaged in the agricultural industry in Maryland. By providing a platform for farmers and agricultural professionals to share their perspectives, the survey seeks to gain a comprehensive understanding of the industry’s current state and future outlook to help shape policy, programs, and opportunities to protect and grow the agricultural sector.

“If you have not yet completed the survey, I urge you to do so,” said Maryland Department of Agriculture Secretary Kevin Atticks. “Information gathered will be vital to helping the Department determine what the future of our programs and Maryland agriculture will look like.”

The survey, which takes around 20 minutes to complete, will help highlight the challenges and improvements needed in Maryland’s agricultural community. The feedback received will play a critical role in guiding decision-makers as they work to strengthen and safeguard Maryland’s leading industry. Once completed, participants can opt to be entered into a drawing to win exciting prizes.

To participate in the 2024 Maryland Young Farmers Survey, please visit https://bit.ly/3VlvToi. For additional information or inquiries about the promotion, please contact the Maryland Young Farmers Advisory Board Executive Secretary, Harrison Palmer, at Harrisonb.palmer@maryland.gov.

