St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Trespass
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2001309
TROOPER: Adam Martin
STATION: St. Albans Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 02/26/2025 at approximately 1641 hours
LOCATION: Middle Rd Franklin, VT
VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Trespass
ACCUSED: Steven Domina
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
VICTIM: Holden Banyea
AGE: 33
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On February 26th, 2025, at approximately 1641 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence on Middle Road in the town of Franklin. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the parties involved as Steven Domina (53) of Franklin, VT and Holden Banyea (33) of Franklin, VT.
After a thorough investigation, it was established that Domina had unlawfully entered Banyea’s residence and assaulted Banyea resulting in minor injuries.
Domina was placed under arrest for the charges of simple assault and unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling. Domina was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on March 3rd, 2025, at 1300 hours for the above charges.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE: 03/03/2025 at 1300 hours
COURT: Franklin County Superior Court
LODGED – LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Attached
Trooper Adam Martin (221)
Vermont State Police
St. Albans Barracks
(802)524-5993
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.