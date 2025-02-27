Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks / Simple Assault, Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#: 25A2001309

TROOPER:  Adam Martin                           

STATION: St. Albans Barracks                   

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 02/26/2025 at approximately 1641 hours

LOCATION: Middle Rd Franklin, VT

VIOLATION: Simple Assault, Unlawful Trespass

 

ACCUSED: Steven Domina                                                                            

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

VICTIM: Holden Banyea

AGE: 33

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Franklin, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On February 26th, 2025, at approximately 1641 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – St. Albans Barracks responded to the report of a disturbance at a residence on Middle Road in the town of Franklin. Troopers arrived on scene and identified the parties involved as Steven Domina (53) of Franklin, VT and Holden Banyea (33) of Franklin, VT.

 

After a thorough investigation, it was established that Domina had unlawfully entered Banyea’s residence and assaulted Banyea resulting in minor injuries.

 

Domina was placed under arrest for the charges of simple assault and unlawful trespass into an occupied dwelling. Domina was then transported to the St. Albans Barracks for processing and issued a citation to appear in Franklin County Superior Court on March 3rd, 2025, at 1300 hours for the above charges.

 

 

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE: 03/03/2025 at 1300 hours             

COURT: Franklin County Superior Court

LODGED – LOCATION: N/A          

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Attached

 

 

Trooper Adam Martin (221)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Adam.martin@vermont.gov

 

Legal Disclaimer:

