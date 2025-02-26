Stream Advisory Issued for an Unnamed Tributary West of Neodesha, Kansas

Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for an unnamed tributary west of Neodesha, Kansas from Water Plant Road to its confluence with Fall River.

The stream advisory is a result of crude oil being observed on the waterbody from an undetermined source. KDHE is working to mitigate contamination and address the source.

The advisory has been issued because potential contaminants may be present in the unnamed tributary.

If you live or have activities near this area, do not enter the stream or allow children or pets to enter the stream.

KDHE will rescind the advisory once secondary (wading) contact has been deemed safe

###