Attorney General Bird Sues Crypto ATM Companies for Costing Iowans More than $20 Million

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today announced lawsuits against Bitcoin Depot and CoinFlip, Iowa’s two largest cryptocurrency ATM operators, over their failures that allowed Iowans to transfer millions of dollars to scammers through their kiosks. The announcement was made during a press conference at the Iowa Bankers Association in Johnston. Speakers at the press conference included:

Brenna Bird , Iowa Attorney General

, Iowa Attorney General Daniel Barnes , Deputy Attorney General for Consumer Protection

, Deputy Attorney General for Consumer Protection Adam Gregg , President and CEO of the Iowa Bankers Association

, President and CEO of the Iowa Bankers Association Loree , Cryptocurrency ATM scam survivor

, Cryptocurrency ATM scam survivor Charles Webster, Detective with the Ankeny Police Department

In October 2023, the Iowa Attorney General’s office launched a first-of-its-kind investigation into cryptocurrency ATM companies. The office subpoenaed 14 total crypto ATM companies for a list of Iowans who had sent money through their kiosks. The office then contacted those Iowans by phone and email. It also investigated complaints, police reports, and self-reported scams. The investigation revealed that hundreds of Iowans sent more than $20 million through Bitcoin Depot and CoinFlip ATMs in a less than 3-year period. The majority of scam victims were over the age of 60.

“Con artists are evil and will stop at nothing to steal everything you have,” said Attorney General Bird. “We already know that they target older Iowans, but now it seems that they even hunt through obituaries to target widows. They convince these older women that they need help, and then send their victims to crypto ATMs. And the crypto ATM companies take a cut of the profits. It’s not just wrong, it’s illegal. I’m fighting to get Iowans their money back and force the crypto ATM companies to make big changes. No Iowan should get ripped off like this.”

The investigation also exposed how cryptocurrency ATMs profit off of Iowans getting scammed. Bitcoin Depot takes a 23% cut of the money Iowans send through the machines, and CoinFlip claims 21%.

The lawsuits allege that both Bitcoin Depot and CoinFlip profit directly from Iowa scam victims by imposing excessive, and often hidden, transaction fees. It also alleges that Bitcoin Depot deceives Iowans about its refund policy. Attorney General Bird is suing both companies for violating the Iowa Consumer Fraud Act. The investigation into crypto ATM companies is ongoing.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a crypto ATM scam, contact the Iowa Attorney General’s office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online: https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

Read the fact sheet here.

Read the Bitcoin Depot lawsuit here.

Read the CoinFlip lawsuit here.

###

For More Information:

Alyssa Brouillet | Communications Director

515-823-9112

alyssa.brouillet@ag.iowa.gov