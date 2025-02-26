Submit Release
Sun Communities Reports 2024 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results; Provides 2025 Guidance

         

Net Income / (Loss) per Diluted Share of $(1.77) and $0.71 for the Quarter and Full Year

Core FFO per Share of $1.41 and $6.81 for the Quarter and Full Year

         

North America Same Property NOI increased by 5.7% for the Quarter and
4.1% for the Full Year of 2024 versus corresponding 2023 Periods

North America Same Property Adjusted Blended Occupancy for MH and RV of 99.0%
represents a 160 basis point year-over-year increase

         

Expecting North American Same Property NOI Growth of 4.3% - 5.6%

Expecting UK Same Property NOI Growth of 0.9% - 2.9%

         

Southfield, Michigan, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE: SUI) (the "Company" or "SUI"), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns and operates, or has an interest in, manufactured housing ("MH") and recreational vehicle ("RV") communities and marinas (collectively, the "properties"), today reported its fourth quarter and full year results for 2024.

Financial Results for the Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

  • For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, net loss attributable to common shareholders was $224.4 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to net loss attributable to common shareholders of $80.9 million, or $0.65 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

  • For the year ended December 31, 2024, net income attributable to common shareholders was $89.0 million, or $0.71 per diluted share, compared to a net loss attributable to common shareholders of $213.3 million, or $1.72 per diluted share for the same period in 2023.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • Core Funds from Operations ("Core FFO") for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, was $1.41 per common share and dilutive convertible securities ("Share") and $6.81 per Share, respectively, as compared to $1.34 and $7.10 for the same periods in 2023.

  • Same Property Net Operating Income ("NOI")

    • North American Same Property NOI increased by $14.8 million and $45.5 million, or 5.7% and 4.1%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.

    • UK Same Property NOI increased by $1.8 million and $6.2 million, or 12.9% and 9.0%, respectively, for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the corresponding periods in 2023.

"In the fourth quarter we continued to advance our strategic priorities focused on further simplifying our business," said Gary A. Shiffman, Chairman and CEO. "We achieved solid results in our Manufactured Housing segment, demonstrating the ongoing demand for attainable housing, while on the RV side we further increased the contribution from annual income streams. We are starting to see positive momentum with our operating initiatives and repositioning efforts aimed at maximizing revenue, diligent expense management, and more effective asset management to drive efficiencies. We have also been executing on our deleveraging initiative, disposing of approximately $570 million of non-strategic assets in 2024 and this year to date while remaining disciplined with capital investments. We took another meaningful step with the announcement of the sale of Safe Harbor Marinas, which will allow us to focus on our core businesses and further reduce our leverage. We are encouraged by our outlook for 2025 and our progress towards delivering sustained earnings growth."

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

North America Portfolio Occupancy

  • MH and annual RV sites were 98.0% occupied at December 31, 2024, as compared to 97.4% at December 31, 2023.

  • During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the number of MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 710 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 680 sites during the corresponding period in 2023. MH occupancy gains during the quarter ended December 31, 2024, accounted for approximately 57% of the total gains.

  • During the year ended December 31, 2024, MH and annual RV revenue producing sites increased by approximately 3,210 sites, as compared to an increase of approximately 3,270 sites during the corresponding period in 2023. MH occupancy gains during the year ended December 31, 2024, accounted for approximately 29% of the total gains.

Same Property Results

For the properties owned and operated by the Company since at least January 1, 2023, the following table reflects the percentage changes for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024, as compared to the same periods in 2023:

  Quarter Ended December 31, 2024
  North America    
  MH   RV   Marina   Total   UK
Revenue         6.6         %           3.3         %           6.6         %           5.8         %           8.5         %
Expense         5.3         %           6.2         %           6.7         %           6.0         %           4.3         %
NOI         7.1         %           0.4         %           6.6         %           5.7         %           12.9         %
                   
  Year Ended December 31, 2024
  North America    
  MH   RV   Marina   Total   UK
Revenue         6.8         %           0.1         %           5.9         %           4.6         %           6.5         %
Expense         6.8         %           3.8         %           6.9         %           5.7         %           3.9         %
NOI         6.7         %           (2.8)        %           5.4         %           4.1         %           9.0         %
                   
Number of Properties 283     150     127     560     51  

North America Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 160 basis points to 99.0% at December 31, 2024, from 97.4% at December 31, 2023.

INVESTMENT ACTIVITY

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:

  • In November 2024, one UK property for total cash consideration of $7.6 million, with a loss on sale of $1.1 million.

  • In December 2024, a portfolio of 13 RV properties in Canada for total consideration of $64.0 million. The consideration consisted of $42.4 million in the form of an operator note receivable with a weighted average interest rate of 5.0% due in December 2026, and cash consideration of $20.1 million. The Company recorded a gain on sale of $9.1 million in conjunction with the disposition.

  • In December 2024, one MH land parcel under development in Texas for total cash consideration of $13.0 million, with a gain on sale of $10.9 million.

Net proceeds from the dispositions were used to pay off an aggregate of $44.3 million of borrowings under the Company's senior credit facility.

Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company completed the following dispositions:

  • In January 2025, a portfolio of RV properties for total cash consideration of $92.9 million. The total consideration included proceeds from the disposition of four RV properties that were owned by the Company along with proceeds from the settlement of a developer note receivable of $33.9 million pertaining to three additional developer-owned properties in which the Company had provided financing. Prior to the sale, in December 2024, the Company recorded asset impairment charges of $12.1 million related to the four owned properties and a fair value adjustment loss of $32.0 million related to the developer note receivable.

Refer to page 14 for additional details related to the Company's acquisition and disposition activity.

Impacts of Hurricane Helene and Milton

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recognized charges of $13.9 million for debris removal and clean-up at several of its MH and RV properties and $4.4 million for impaired assets at several of its marinas due to the impact of Hurricane Helene and Milton. The Company maintains property, casualty, flood and business interruption insurance for its properties, subject to customary deductibles and limits.

The foregoing impairment is based on current information available, and the Company continues to assess these estimates. The actual final impairment could vary significantly from these estimates. Any changes to these estimates will be recognized in the period(s) in which they are determined.

BALANCE SHEET, CAPITAL MARKETS ACTIVITY AND OTHER ITEMS

As of December 31, 2024, the Company had $7.4 billion in debt outstanding with a weighted average interest rate of 4.1% and a weighted average maturity of 6.2 years. At December 31, 2024, the Company's Net Debt to trailing twelve-month Recurring EBITDA ratio was 6.0 times.

UK Goodwill Impairment

During the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company recorded a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $180.8 million in the Park Holidays reporting unit within the UK segment as part of its annual quantitative testing of goodwill. The decline in the fair value of the reporting unit was driven by recent uncertainty in the macroeconomic environment in the region, including higher borrowing costs and changing market dynamics, resulting in a decline in projected future cash flows.

Safe Harbor Sale

Subsequent to the quarter ended December 31, 2024, the Company announced that it had entered into an agreement to sell 100% of the Company's interest in the Safe Harbor Marinas business for an all-cash purchase price of $5.65 billion, subject to certain post-closing adjustments (the "Safe Harbor Sale"). While the Safe Harbor Sale is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, the Safe Harbor Sale is subject to certain closing conditions and rights of termination, and it may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. The Safe Harbor Sale is expected to generate approximately $5.5 billion of pre-tax proceeds after transaction costs, which the Company expects to use to support a combination of debt reduction, distributions to shareholders, and reinvestment in the Company's core businesses.

The Safe Harbor Sale represents the disposition of the Company's Marina reporting segment and a strategic shift in operations. Accordingly, the historical results of the Marina reporting segment and assets and liabilities included in the disposition will be presented in the Company's consolidated financial statements as held for sale and as discontinued operations beginning in the first quarter of 2025. The initial closing of the Safe Harbor Sale is expected to take place during the second quarter of 2025. Upon closing, the Company expects to realize an estimated gain on sale of approximately $1.3 billion within Income from discontinued operations, net on the Company's Consolidated Statement of Operations. Certain marina properties representing approximately 10% of the total consideration may be transferred and paid for in one or more subsequent closings, subject to receipt of certain third-party approvals.

2025 GUIDANCE

The Company is establishing first quarter and full year 2025 guidance for Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) and Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas). The Company's guidance presented in this earnings release does not give pro forma effect to the completion of the Safe Harbor Sale, nor does it reflect any impacts therefrom, including timing and potential uses of proceeds. While the Safe Harbor Sale is anticipated to close in the second quarter of 2025, the Safe Harbor Sale is subject to certain closing conditions and rights of termination, and it may not be completed on the anticipated timeline or at all. Pursuant to the terms of the transaction agreement governing the Safe Harbor Sale, certain properties are also subject to the receipt of certain third-party consents and other closing conditions that may cause those properties to be sold in one or more subsequent closings, or may not be sold at all. In addition, while the Company currently anticipates that the proceeds from the Safe Harbor Sale will be used to support a combination of debt paydown, distributions to shareholders and reinvestment in the Company's core businesses, the anticipated proceeds are subject to adjustment, and no final decisions have been made with respect to use thereof. For these reasons, as well as other factors described elsewhere in this earnings release and in the Company's public reports, the actual results from the Company's business and operations in such period may differ materially from the Company's guidance for that period.

Given uncertainties related to the operations and financial impact to the Company of its marina portfolio during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to its operations prior to closing, the timing of closing and the impacts to the Company thereof, and the potential of subsequent closings and the timing thereof, the Company is not providing guidance with respect to the marina portfolio at this time.

The Company expects to provide updated guidance following the closing of the Safe Harbor Sale.

    First Quarter Ending March 31, 2025   Full Year Ending December 31, 2025
    Low   High   Low   High
Diluted EPS attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) (a)(b)   $         (0.28 )   $         (0.20 )   $         1.11           $         1.35        
Core FFO per Share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) (a)(b)(c)(d)   $         0.78             $         0.86             $         4.81           $         5.05        

(a) Excludes results from the Company’s marina portfolio. The historical earnings attributable to the marina portfolio were $11.2 million for the first quarter 2024, and $74.2 million for the full year 2024. The historical Core FFO attributable to the marina portfolio was $46.9 million for the first quarter 2024, and $266.3 million for the full year 2024. The historical results of the marina portfolio may be materially different from the results of the marina portfolio for any future period. For illustrative purposes only, if these amounts were combined with our Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) guidance stated above, it would imply a first quarter and full year 2025 combined EPS guidance range of between $(0.19) and $(0.11), and between $1.70 and $1.94, respectively, and a first quarter and full year 2025 combined Core FFO guidance range of between $1.14 and $1.22, and between $6.82 and $7.06, respectively. The historical results of the marina portfolio may be materially different from the results of the marina portfolio for any future period, and, given the inherent uncertainties related to the operations and financial impact to the Company of its marina portfolio during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, investors are encouraged not to place undue reliance upon such amounts.

(b) The diluted share counts for the quarter ending March 31, 2025 and the year ending December 31, 2025 are estimated to be 132.4 million and 132.5 million, respectively.

(c) No reconciliation of the forecasted range for Core FFO per share attributable to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) is included in this release because we are unable to quantify certain amounts that would be required to be included in the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure without unreasonable efforts, particularly with respect to the allocations of itemized adjustments to the Consolidated Portfolio (excluding marinas) during the pendency of the Safe Harbor Sale, and we believe such reconciliation would imply a degree of precision that could be confusing or misleading to investors.

(d) The Company's guidance translates forecasted results from operations in the UK using the relevant exchange rate provided in the table presented below. The impact of fluctuations in Canadian and Australian foreign currency rates on guidance are not material.

Currencies   Exchange Rates
U.S. dollar ("USD") / pound sterling ("GBP")   1.24
USD / Canadian dollar ("CAD")   0.70
USD / Australian dollar ("AUD")   0.62

Supplemental Guidance Tables:

Same Property Portfolio (in millions and %)(a)   FY 2024 Actual Results   Expected Change in FY 2025
North America (MH and RV)            
Revenues from real property   $         1,388.9                   3.9 % - 4.5 %
Total property operating expenses             475.5                   2.6 % - 3.3 %
Total North America Same Property NOI(b)   $         913.4           4.3 % - 5.6 %
             
MH NOI (284 properties)   $         632.9                   5.9 % - 6.9 %
RV NOI (157 properties)   $         280.5                   0.5 % - 2.5 %
             
UK (51 properties)            
Revenues from real property   $         142.5                   4.6 % - 5.2 %
Total property operating expenses             68.9                   7.6 % - 8.6 %
Total UK Same Property NOI(b)   $         73.6           0.9 % - 2.9 %


Average Rental Rate Increases Expected    
North America    
MH   5.2 %
Annual RV   5.1 %
UK   3.7 %

For the first quarter ending March 31, 2025, the Company's guidance range assumes North America Same Property NOI growth of 3.0% - 4.3% and UK Same Property NOI growth of (5.4%) - (2.6%).

Consolidated Portfolio Guidance For 2025 (excluding marinas)
(in millions and %) 		  FY 2024 Actual Results   Expected Change / Range in FY 2025
Revenues from real property   $         1,703.0                     2.2 % -   2.9 %
Total property operating expenses             687.8                     1.5 % -   2.4 %
Total Real Property NOI(c)   $         1,015.2                     2.1 % -   3.8 %
             
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI   $         23.6           $         23.4   - $ 25.7  
Interest income   $         20.2           $         19.1   - $ 20.3  
Brokerage commissions and other, net(d)   $         44.5           $         32.8   - $ 39.3  
FFO contribution from North American home sales   $         9.9           $         3.5   - $ 5.1  
FFO contribution from UK home sales   $         59.9           $         56.4   - $ 63.0  
General and administrative expenses excluding non-recurring expenses   $         196.3           $         194.6   - $ 198.1  
Interest expense   $         350.3           $         332.1   - $ 338.8  
Current tax expense   $         3.6           $         11.5   - $ 13.4  


Seasonality (excluding marinas)   1Q25   2Q25   3Q25   4Q25
North America Same Property NOI:                
MH   25 %   24 %   25 %   26 %
RV   16 %   25 %   39 %   20 %
Total   22 %   25 %   30 %   23 %
                 
UK Same Property NOI   13 %   27 %   38 %   22 %
                 
Home Sales FFO                
North America   9 %   28 %   42 %   21 %
UK   17 %   29 %   34 %   20 %
                 
Consolidated Service, Retail, Dining and Entertainment NOI   (10 )%   28 %   84 %   (2 )%
                 
Consolidated EBITDA   20 %   25 %   33 %   22 %
                 
Core FFO per Share   17 %   25 %   37 %   21 %


Footnotes to 2025 Guidance Assumptions        
(a) The amounts in the Same Property Portfolio table reflect constant currency, as Canadian dollar and pound sterling figures included within the 2024 amounts have been translated at the assumed exchange rates used for 2025 guidance.
(b) Total North America Same Property results net $90.5 million and $94.4 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively. Total UK Same Property results net $17.4 million and $19.0 million of utility revenue against the related utility expense in property operating expenses for 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.
(c) Growth rate reflects the Total Real Property NOI growth impact from 2024 - 2025 YTD disposition activity.
(d) Brokerage commissions and other, net includes approximately $18.0 million and $13.9 million of business interruption income and $9.5 million and $13.5 million of income from nonconsolidated affiliates for full year 2024 results and 2025 guidance, respectively.

The estimates and assumptions presented above represent a range of possible outcomes and may differ materially from actual results. These estimates include contributions from all acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity completed through February 26, 2025. These estimates exclude all other prospective acquisitions, dispositions and capital markets activity, including the Safe Harbor Sale. The estimates and assumptions are forward-looking based on the Company's current assessment of economic and market conditions and are subject to the other risks outlined below under the caption Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements.

EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter results will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 2:00 P.M. (ET). To participate, call toll-free at (877) 407-9039. Callers outside the U.S. or Canada can access the call at (201) 689-8470. A replay will be available following the call through March 13, 2025 and can be accessed toll-free by calling (844) 512-2921 or (412) 317-6671. The Conference ID number for the call and the replay is 13751363. The conference call will be available live on the Company's website located at www.suninc.com. The replay will also be available on the website.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release contains various "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"), and the Company intends that such forward-looking statements will be subject to the safe harbors created thereby. For this purpose, any statements contained in this document that relate to expectations, beliefs, projections, future plans and strategies, trends or prospective events or developments and similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts are deemed to be forward-looking statements. Words such as "forecasts," "intend," "goal," "estimate," "expect," "project," "projections," "plans," "predicts," "potential," "seeks," "anticipates," "should," "could," "may," "will," "designed to," "foreseeable future," "believe," "scheduled," "guidance," "target" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance, but involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, both general and specific to the matters discussed in this document, some of which are beyond the Company's control. These risks and uncertainties and other factors may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to the risks described under "Risk Factors" contained in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and in the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, from time to time, such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, but are not limited to:

Changes in general economic conditions, including inflation, deflation, energy costs, the real estate industry and the markets within which the Company operates;
Difficulties in the Company's ability to evaluate, finance, complete and integrate acquisitions, developments and expansions successfully;
Risks that the Safe Harbor Sale disrupts current plans and operations;
The ability of the Company to complete the Safe Harbor Sale on a timely basis or at all;
The impacts of the announcement or consummation of the Safe Harbor Sale on business relationships;
The anticipated cost of the Safe Harbor Sale;
The ability for the Company to realize the anticipated benefits of the Safe Harbor Sale, including with respect to tax strategies, or at all;
The Company's liquidity and refinancing demands;
The Company's ability to obtain or refinance maturing debt;
The Company's ability to maintain compliance with covenants contained in its debt facilities and its unsecured notes;
Availability of capital;
Outbreaks of disease and related restrictions on business operations;
Changes in foreign currency exchange rates, including between the U.S. dollar and each of the Canadian dollar, Australian dollar and pound sterling;
The Company's ability to maintain rental rates and occupancy levels;
The Company's ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting and disclosure controls and procedures;
The Company's remediation plan and its ability to remediate the material weaknesses in its internal control over financial reporting;
Expectations regarding the amount or frequency of impairment losses, including as a result of the write-down of intangible assets, including goodwill;
Increases in interest rates and operating costs, including insurance premiums and real estate taxes;
Risks related to natural disasters such as hurricanes, earthquakes, floods, droughts and wildfires;
General volatility of the capital markets and the market price of shares of the Company's capital stock;
The Company's ability to maintain its status as a REIT;
Changes in real estate and zoning laws and regulations;
Legislative or regulatory changes, including changes to laws governing the taxation of REITs;
Litigation, judgments or settlements, including costs associated with prosecuting or defending claims and any adverse outcomes;
Competitive market forces;
The ability of purchasers of manufactured homes and boats to obtain financing; and
The level of repossessions by manufactured home and boat lenders.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements included or incorporated by reference into this document, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in the Company's expectations or otherwise, except as required by law.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. All written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on the Company's behalf are qualified in their entirety by these cautionary statements.

Company Overview and Investor Information

 

The Company

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc. became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2024, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 645 developed MH, RV, Marina, and UK properties comprising approximately 176,390 developed sites and approximately 48,760 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

For more information about the Company, please visit www.suninc.com.

Financial and Operating Highlights
($ in millions, except Per Share amounts)

 


  Quarters Ended
  12/31/2024   9/30/2024   6/30/2024   3/31/2024   12/31/2023
Financial Information                  
Basic earnings / (loss) per share $         (1.76         )   $         2.31             $         0.42             $         (0.22         )   $         (0.65         )
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share $         (1.77         )   $         2.31             $         0.42             $         (0.22         )   $         (0.65         )
                   
Cash distributions declared per common share $         0.94             $         0.94             $         0.94             $         0.94             $         0.93          
                   
FFO per Share(b)(c) $         1.30             $         2.19             $         1.79             $         1.12             $         1.41          
Core FFO per Share(b)(c) $         1.41             $         2.34             $         1.86             $         1.19             $         1.34          
                   
Real Property NOI(b)                  
MH $         161.9             $         158.3             $         160.7             $         162.5             $         155.6          
RV           50.4                       117.0                       74.2                       51.2                       50.4          
Marina           70.4                       85.1                       77.7                       56.9                       65.3          
UK           16.3                       28.8                       18.7                       15.3                       14.0          
Total $         299.0             $         389.2             $         331.3             $         285.9             $         285.3          
                   
Recurring EBITDA(b) $         271.5             $         382.6             $         335.9             $         234.0             $         256.0          
TTM Recurring EBITDA / Interest(b) 3.5 x   3.4 x   3.6 x   3.7 x   3.9 x
Net Debt / TTM Recurring EBITDA(b) 6.0 x   6.0 x   6.2 x   6.1 x   6.1 x
                   
Balance Sheet                  
Total assets $         16,549.4             $         17,085.1             $         17,011.1             $         17,113.3             $         16,940.7          
Total debt $         7,352.8             $         7,324.8             $         7,852.8             $         7,872.0             $         7,777.3          
Total liabilities $         9,096.8             $         9,245.7             $         9,781.6             $         9,830.0             $         9,506.8          
                   
Operating Information                  
Properties                  
MH           288                       288                       296                       296                       298          
RV           166                       179                       179                       179                       179          
Marina           138                       138                       137                       136                       135          
UK           53                       54                       54                       54                       55          
Total           645                       659                       666                       665                       667          
                   
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces                  
MH           97,430                       97,300                       100,160                       99,930                       100,320          
Annual RV           32,100                       34,480                       33,590                       33,290                       32,390          
Transient           24,830                       25,060                       25,720                       25,560                       25,290          
UK annual           17,690                       17,790                       17,710                       18,110                       18,110          
UK transient           4,340                       4,500                       4,580                       3,220                       3,200          
Total sites           176,390                       179,130                       181,760                       180,110                       179,310          
Marina wet slips and dry storage spaces(d)           48,760                       48,760                       48,140                       48,040                       48,030          
                   
Occupancy                  
MH           97.3         %             96.9         %             96.7         %             96.7         %             96.6         %
Annual RV           100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %             100.0         %
Blended MH and annual RV           98.0         %             97.7         %             97.5         %             97.5         %             97.4         %
UK annual           89.7         %             91.5         %             89.9         %             88.9         %             89.5         %
                   
MH and RV Revenue Producing Site Net Gains(e)                  
MH leased sites, net           406                       159                       315                       57                       387          
RV leased sites, net           304                       893                       918                       157                       296          
Total leased sites, net           710                       1,052                       1,233                       214                       683          

(a) Reflects restated financial information for non-cash goodwill impairment charges.
(b) Refer to Definition and Notes for additional information.
(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.
(d) Total wet slips and dry storage spaces are adjusted each quarter based on site configuration and usability.
(e) Revenue producing site net gains do not include occupied sites acquired during the year.

Portfolio Overview as of December 31, 2024

 


    MH & RV Properties
    Properties

   MH & Annual RV   Transient RV
Sites

   Total Sites

   Sites for Development
Location     Sites   Occupancy %      
North America                        
Florida           127                   41,470                   97.9         %           3,980                   45,450                   2,330        
Michigan           85                   33,020                   97.7         %           510                   33,530                   1,290        
California           37                   6,990                   99.3         %           1,840                   8,830                   570        
Texas           29                   9,240                   97.4         %           1,670                   10,910                   3,850        
Connecticut           16                   1,910                   95.8         %           90                   2,000                   —        
Maine           15                   2,550                   97.2         %           980                   3,530                   200        
Arizona           11                   4,190                   97.6         %           810                   5,000                   1,120        
Indiana           11                   2,940                   99.2         %           1,020                   3,960                   180        
New Jersey           11                   3,060                   100.0         %           940                   4,000                   260        
Colorado           11                   2,930                   90.5         %           950                   3,880                   1,390        
Virginia           10                   1,670                   100.0         %           2,040                   3,710                   750        
New York           10                   1,540                   99.0         %           1,640                   3,180                   780        
Other           81                   18,020                   99.3         %           8,360                   26,380                   990        
Total           454                   129,530                   98.0         %           24,830                   154,360                   13,710        


    Properties

   UK Properties   Transient Sites

   Total Sites

   Sites for Development
Location     Sites   Occupancy %      
United Kingdom           53                   17,690                   89.7         %           4,340                   22,030                   2,860        


    Marina    
    Properties

       Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces

    
Location            
Florida           21                       5,060            
Rhode Island           12                       3,460            
Connecticut           12                       3,580            
California           12                       6,440            
New York           9                       2,970            
Massachusetts           9                       2,540            
Maryland           9                       2,400            
Other           54                       22,310            
Total           138                       48,760            


    Properties

       Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces

    
             
Total Portfolio           645                       225,150            

Consolidated Balance Sheets
(amounts in millions)

 


  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Assets      
Land $         4,511.0             $         4,278.2          
Land improvements and buildings           11,460.6                       11,682.2          
Rental homes and improvements           834.1                       744.4          
Furniture, fixtures and equipment           1,108.4                       1,011.7          
Investment property           17,914.1                       17,716.5          
Accumulated depreciation           (3,741.0 )             (3,272.9 )
Investment property, net           14,173.1                       14,443.6          
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash           63.9                       42.7          
Inventory of manufactured homes           129.8                       205.6          
Notes and other receivables, net           484.0                       421.6          
Collateralized receivables, net(a)           51.2                       56.2          
Goodwill           551.2                       733.0          
Other intangible assets, net           338.9                       369.5          
Other assets, net           757.3                       668.5          
Total Assets $         16,549.4             $         16,940.7          
Liabilities      
Mortgage loans payable $         3,212.2             $         3,478.9          
Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables(a)           51.2                       55.8          
Unsecured debt           4,089.4                       4,242.6          
Distributions payable           122.6                       118.2          
Advanced reservation deposits and rent           331.0                       344.5          
Accrued expenses and accounts payable           310.1                       313.7          
Other liabilities           980.3                       953.1          
Total Liabilities           9,096.8                       9,506.8          
Commitments and contingencies      
Temporary equity           259.8                       260.9          
Shareholders' Equity      
Common stock           1.3                       1.2          
Additional paid-in capital           9,864.2                       9,466.9          
Accumulated other comprehensive income / (loss)           (7.9 )             12.2          
Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings           (2,775.9 )             (2,397.5 )
Total SUI Shareholders' Equity           7,081.7                       7,082.8          
Noncontrolling interests      
Common and preferred OP units           110.4                       90.2          
Consolidated entities           0.7                       —          
Total noncontrolling interests           111.1                       90.2          
Total Shareholders' Equity           7,192.8                       7,173.0          
Total Liabilities, Temporary Equity and Shareholders' Equity $         16,549.4             $         16,940.7          

(a) Refer to "Secured borrowings on collateralized receivables" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Consolidated Statements of Operations
(amounts in millions, except for per share amounts)

 


  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   % Change   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   % Change
Revenues                      
Real property (excluding transient)(a) $         456.4             $         428.7                     6.5         %   $         1,839.8             $         1,714.2                     7.3         %
Real property - transient           44.6                       44.7                     (0.2)        %             323.6                       345.6                     (6.4)        %
Home sales           88.2                       93.2                     (5.4)        %             369.9                       419.9                     (11.9)        %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment           134.2                       140.0                     (4.1)        %             626.9                       638.9                     (1.9)        %
Interest           5.3                       4.8                     10.4         %             20.7                       45.4                     (54.4)        %
Brokerage commissions and other, net           17.2                       15.3                     12.4         %             40.2                       60.6                     (33.7)        %
Total Revenues           745.9                       726.7                     2.6         %             3,221.1                       3,224.6                     (0.1)        %
Expenses                      
Property operating and maintenance(a)           170.5                       160.1                     6.5         %             732.3                       693.0                     5.7         %
Real estate tax           31.5                       28.0                     12.5         %             125.7                       117.4                     7.1         %
Home costs and selling           70.1                       72.1                     (2.8)        %             273.1                       305.6                     (10.6)        %
Service, retail, dining and entertainment           125.6                       132.2                     (5.0)        %             570.7                       570.4                     0.1         %
General and administrative           76.7                       78.3                     (2.0)        %             295.3                       272.1                     8.5         %
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           16.7                       6.0                     178.3         %             27.1                       3.8             N/M
Business combinations           —                       —             N/A             0.4                       3.0                     (86.7)        %
Depreciation and amortization           170.2                       177.7                     (4.2)        %             680.7                       660.0                     3.1         %
Asset impairments(b)           38.9                       —             N/A             71.4                       10.1             N/M
Goodwill impairment           180.8                       —             N/A             180.8                       369.9                     (51.1)        %
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       —             N/A             1.4                       —             N/A
Interest           83.2                       85.9                     (3.1)        %             350.4                       325.8                     7.6         %
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           —                       0.6                     (100.0)        %             —                       3.3                     (100.0)        %
Total Expenses           964.2                       740.9                     30.1         %             3,309.3                       3,334.4                     (0.8)        %
Loss Before Other Items           (218.3 )             (14.2 )   N/M             (88.2 )             (109.8 )           (19.7)        %
Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           —                       (8.0 )           (100.0)        %             —                       (16.0 )           (100.0)        %
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency exchanges           (19.6 )             6.2             N/M             (25.8 )             (0.3 )   N/M
Gain on dispositions of properties           16.3                       13.9                     17.3         %             202.9                       11.0             N/M
Other income / (expense), net(b)           (2.4 )             (2.0 )           20.0         %             3.2                       (7.5 )   N/M
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           (35.4 )             (103.6 )           (65.8)        %             (36.4 )             (106.7 )           (65.9)        %
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates           3.0                       15.5                     (80.6)        %             9.5                       16.0                     (40.6)        %
Gain / (loss) on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           0.1                       0.3                     (66.7)        %             6.6                       (4.2 )   N/M
Current tax benefit / (expense)           2.2                       (0.6 )   N/M             (4.3 )             (14.5 )           (70.3)        %
Deferred tax benefit           23.1                       8.3                     178.3         %             39.6                       22.9                     72.9         %
Net Income / (Loss)           (231.0 )             (84.2 )           174.3         %             107.1                       (209.1 )   N/M
Less: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           3.2                       3.3                     (3.0)        %             12.8                       12.3                     4.1         %
Less: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           (9.8 )             (6.6 )           48.5         %             5.3                       (8.1 )   N/M
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         (224.4 )   $         (80.9 )           177.4         %   $         89.0             $         (213.3 )   N/M
                       
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic(b)           126.5                       123.5                     2.4         %             124.5                       123.4                     0.9         %
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted(b)           129.7                       126.4                     2.6         %             127.2                       123.8                     2.7         %
                       
Basic earnings / (loss) per share $         (1.76 )   $         (0.65 )           170.8         %   $         0.71             $         (1.71 )   N/M
Diluted earnings / (loss) per share(c) $         (1.77 )   $         (0.65 )           172.3         %   $         0.71             $         (1.72 )   N/M

(a) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.
N/M = Not meaningful.
N/A = Not applicable.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Core FFO
(amounts in millions, except for per share data)

 


  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         (224.4 )   $         (80.9 )   $         89.0             $         (213.3 )
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization           169.4                       176.7                       677.5                       657.2          
Depreciation on nonconsolidated affiliates           0.2                       —                       0.5                       0.2          
Asset impairments           38.9                       —                       71.4                       10.1          
Goodwill impairment           180.8                       —                       180.8                       369.9          
Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           —                       8.0                       —                       16.0          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           (0.1 )             (0.3 )             (6.6 )             4.2          
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           35.4                       103.6                       36.4                       106.7          
Loss on remeasurement of collateralized receivables and secured borrowings           —                       0.4                       —                       0.4          
Gain on dispositions of properties, including tax effect           (15.1 )             (13.9 )             (203.6 )             (8.9 )
Add: Returns on preferred OP units           3.2                       3.2                       8.3                       11.8          
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           (9.8 )             (6.5 )             4.8                       (8.1 )
Gain on disposition of assets, net           (6.0 )             (9.0 )             (27.1 )             (38.0 )
FFO(a) $         172.5             $         181.3             $         831.4             $         908.2          
               
Adjustments              
Business combination expense           —                       —                       0.4                       3.0          
Acquisition and other transaction costs(a)           3.7                       12.7                       19.6                       25.3          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       —                       1.4                       —          
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           16.7                       6.0                       27.1                       3.8          
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net(b)           (8.1 )             (2.8 )             3.4                       2.1          
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges           19.6                       (6.2 )             25.8                       0.3          
Other adjustments, net(a)           (18.0 )             (17.8 )             (27.2 )             (27.4 )
Core FFO(a)(c) $         186.4             $         173.2             $         881.9             $         915.3          
               
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding - Diluted           132.3                       129.0                       129.5                       128.9          
               
FFO per Share(a)(c) $         1.30             $         1.41             $         6.42             $         7.05          
               
Core FFO per Share(a)(c) $         1.41             $         1.34             $         6.81             $         7.10          

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b) Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net include the following:

  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Hurricane Ian - three Fort Myers, Florida RV communities impaired              
Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible $         4.0             $         5.1             $         19.2             $         21.9          
Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings           (11.3 )             (7.9 )             (16.3 )             (19.7 )
Other catastrophic weather events - four Florida communities and one New Hampshire community              
Estimated loss of earnings in excess of the applicable business interruption deductible, net           0.5                       —                       1.8                       (0.1 )
Insurance recoveries realized for previously estimated loss of earnings           (1.3 )             —                       (1.3 )             —          
Loss of earnings - catastrophic event-related charges, net $         (8.1 )   $         (2.8 )   $         3.4             $         2.1          

(c) Excludes the effect of certain anti-dilutive convertible securities.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to NOI
(amounts in millions)

 


  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         (224.4 )   $         (80.9 )   $         89.0             $         (213.3 )
Interest income           (5.3 )             (4.8 )             (20.7 )             (45.4 )
Brokerage commissions and other revenues, net           (17.2 )             (15.3 )             (40.2 )             (60.6 )
General and administrative           76.7                       78.3                       295.3                       272.1          
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           16.7                       6.0                       27.1                       3.8          
Business combination expense           —                       —                       0.4                       3.0          
Depreciation and amortization           170.2                       177.7                       680.7                       660.0          
Asset impairments(a)           38.9                       —                       71.4                       10.1          
Goodwill impairment           180.8                       —                       180.8                       369.9          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       —                       1.4                       —          
Interest expense           83.2                       85.9                       350.4                       325.8          
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           —                       0.6                       —                       3.3          
Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           —                       8.0                       —                       16.0          
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges           19.6                       (6.2 )             25.8                       0.3          
Gain on dispositions of properties           (16.3 )             (13.9 )             (202.9 )             (11.0 )
Other (income) / expense, net(a)           2.4                       2.0                       (3.2 )             7.5          
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           35.4                       103.6                       36.4                       106.7          
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates           (3.0 )             (15.5 )             (9.5 )             (16.0 )
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           (0.1 )             (0.3 )             (6.6 )             4.2          
Current tax (benefit) / expense           (2.2 )             0.6                       4.3                       14.5          
Deferred tax benefit           (23.1 )             (8.3 )             (39.6 )             (22.9 )
Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           3.2                       3.3                       12.8                       12.3          
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           (9.8 )             (6.6 )             5.3                       (8.1 )
NOI $         325.7             $         314.2             $         1,458.4             $         1,432.2          


  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Real property NOI(a) $         299.0           $         285.3           $         1,305.4           $         1,249.4        
Home sales NOI(a)           18.1                     21.1                     96.8                     114.3        
Service, retail, dining and entertainment NOI(a)           8.6                     7.8                     56.2                     68.5        
NOI $         325.7           $         314.2           $         1,458.4           $         1,432.2        

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Reconciliation of Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders to Recurring EBITDA
(amounts in millions)

 


  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
Net Income / (Loss) Attributable to SUI Common Shareholders $         (224.4 )   $         (80.9 )   $         89.0             $         (213.3 )
Adjustments              
Depreciation and amortization           170.2                       177.7                       680.7                       660.0          
Asset impairments(a)           38.9                       —                       71.4                       10.1          
Goodwill impairment           180.8                       —                       180.8                       369.9          
Loss on extinguishment of debt           —                       —                       1.4                       —          
Interest expense           83.2                       85.9                       350.4                       325.8          
Interest on mandatorily redeemable preferred OP units / equity           —                       0.6                       —                       3.3          
Current tax (benefit) / expense           (2.2 )             0.6                       4.3                       14.5          
Deferred tax benefit           (23.1 )             (8.3 )             (39.6 )             (22.9 )
Income from nonconsolidated affiliates           (3.0 )             (15.5 )             (9.5 )             (16.0 )
Less: Gain on dispositions of properties           (16.3 )             (13.9 )             (202.9 )             (11.0 )
Less: Gain on dispositions of assets, net           (6.0 )             (9.0 )             (27.1 )             (38.0 )
EBITDAre(a) $         198.1             $         137.2             $         1,098.9             $         1,082.4          
Adjustments              
Catastrophic event-related charges, net           16.7                       6.0                       27.1                       3.8          
Business combination expense           —                       —                       0.4                       3.0          
Loss on remeasurement of marketable securities           —                       8.0                       —                       16.0          
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency exchanges           19.6                       (6.2 )             25.8                       0.3          
Other (income) / expense, net(a)           2.4                       2.0                       (3.2 )             7.5          
Loss on remeasurement of notes receivable           35.4                       103.6                       36.4                       106.7          
(Gain) / loss on remeasurement of investment in nonconsolidated affiliates           (0.1 )             (0.3 )             (6.6 )             4.2          
Add: Preferred return to preferred OP units / equity interests           3.2                       3.3                       12.8                       12.3          
Add: Income / (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests           (9.8 )             (6.6 )             5.3                       (8.1 )
Add: Gain on dispositions of assets, net           6.0                       9.0                       27.1                       38.0          
Recurring EBITDA(a) $         271.5             $         256.0             $         1,224.0             $         1,266.1          

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - Total Portfolio
(amounts in millions, except statistical information)

 


  Quarter Ended December 31, 2024   Quarter Ended December 31, 2023
Financial Information MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total   MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total
Revenues                                      
Real property (excluding transient)(a) $         239.1     $         76.6     $         107.3   $         33.4     $         456.4     $         229.3     $         70.0             $         100.4   $         29.0     $         428.7  
Real property - transient           0.3               33.4               5.9             5.0               44.6               0.4               35.5                       4.6             4.2               44.7  
Total operating revenues           239.4               110.0               113.2             38.4               501.0               229.7               105.5                       105.0             33.2               473.4  
Expenses                                      
Property operating expenses           77.5               59.6               42.8             22.1               202.0               74.1               55.1                       39.7             19.2               188.1  
Real Property NOI(a) $         161.9     $         50.4     $         70.4   $         16.3     $         299.0     $         155.6     $         50.4             $         65.3   $         14.0     $         285.3  
                                       
  Year Ended December 31, 2024   Year Ended December 31, 2023
Financial Information MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total   MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total
Revenues                                      
Real property (excluding transient)(a) $         956.2     $         318.8     $         432.6   $         132.2     $         1,839.8     $         906.1     $         287.1             $         406.8   $         114.2     $         1,714.2  
Real property - transient           1.2               249.7               27.7             45.0               323.6               1.4               277.3                       24.8             42.1               345.6  
Total operating revenues           957.4               568.5               460.3             177.2               2,163.4               907.5               564.4                       431.6             156.3               2,059.8  
Expenses                                      
Property operating expenses           314.1               275.6               170.2             98.1               858.0               296.9               265.1                       158.8             89.6               810.4  
Real Property NOI $         643.3     $         292.9     $         290.1   $         79.1     $         1,305.4     $         610.6     $         299.3             $         272.8   $         66.7     $         1,249.4  
                                       
  As of December 31, 2024   As of December 31, 2023
Other Information MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total   MH   RV   Marinas   UK   Total
Number of Properties           288               166               138             53               645               298               179               135             55               667  
Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces                                      
Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces(b)           97,430               32,100               48,760             17,690               195,980               100,320               32,390               48,030             18,110               198,850  
Transient sites N/A             24,830     N/A             4,340               29,170     N/A             25,290     N/A             3,200               28,490  
Total           97,430               56,930               48,760             22,030               225,150               100,320               57,680               48,030             21,310               227,340  
Occupancy           97.3         %             100.0         %   N/A             89.7         %             97.0         %             96.6         %             100.0         %   N/A             89.5         %             96.4         %

N/M = Not meaningful. N/A = Not applicable.

(b) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.
(b) MH annual sites included 11,214 and 10,237 rental homes in the Company's rental program at December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The Company's investment in occupied rental homes at December 31, 2024 was $783.0 million, an increase of 12.3% from $697.1 million at December 31, 2023.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

 


  Quarter Ended December 31, 2024   Quarter Ended December 31, 2023   Total Change

   % Change(d)
  MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total   MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total     MH   RV   Marina   Total
Financial Information                                                  
Same Property Revenues                                                  
Real property (excluding transient) $         219.6   $         68.5   $         91.9   $         380.0   $         205.9   $         62.7   $         87.0   $         355.6   $         24.4             6.7         %           9.2         %           5.7         %           6.9         %
Real property - transient           0.3             29.3             5.6             35.2             0.3             31.9             4.5             36.7             (1.5 )           (22.5)        %           (8.3)        %           24.0         %           (4.5)        %
Total Same Property operating revenues           219.9             97.8             97.5             415.2             206.2             94.6             91.5             392.3     22.9             6.6         %           3.3         %           6.6         %           5.8         %
Same Property Expenses                                                  
Same Property operating expenses(e)           58.8             49.8             33.2             141.8             55.8             46.8             31.1             133.7     8.1             5.3         %           6.2         %           6.7         %           6.0         %
Real Property NOI(a) $         161.1   $         48.0   $         64.3   $         273.4   $         150.4   $         47.8   $         60.4   $         258.6   $         14.8             7.1         %           0.4         %           6.6         %           5.7         %


  Year Ended December 31, 2024   Year Ended December 31, 2023   Total Change

   % Change(d)
  MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total   MH(b)   RV(b)   Marina   Total     MH   RV   Marina   Total
Financial Information                                                  
Same Property Revenues                                                  
Real property (excluding transient) $         865.6   $         281.3   $         373.9   $         1,520.8   $         810.5   $         253.3   $         353.9   $         1,417.7   $         103.1             6.8         %           11.1         %           5.7         %           7.3         %
Real property - transient           1.2             222.4             26.8             250.4             1.3             249.9             24.5             275.7             (25.3 )           (9.2)        %           (11.0)        %           9.2         %           (9.2)        %
Total Same Property operating revenues           866.8             503.7             400.7             1,771.2             811.8             503.2             378.4             1,693.4             77.8             6.8         %           0.1         %           5.9         %           4.6         %
Same Property Expenses                                                  
Same Property operating expenses(e)           235.2             231.3             134.4             600.9             220.1             222.8             125.7             568.6             32.3             6.8         %           3.8         %           6.9         %           5.7         %
Real Property NOI(a) $         631.6   $         272.4   $         266.3   $         1,170.3   $         591.7   $         280.4   $         252.7   $         1,124.8   $         45.5             6.7         %           (2.8)        %           5.4         %           4.1         %
Other Information                                                  
Number of properties(c)           283             150             127             560             283             150             127             560                    
Sites, wet slips and dry storage spaces           96,640             52,690             43,350             192,680             96,370             52,110             43,460             191,940                    


                                                   

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's MH and RV properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. Canadian currency figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $0.7148 and $0.7302 USD per Canadian dollar, respectively, during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

(c) Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.

(d) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(e) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Real Property Operations - North America Same Property Portfolio(a) (Continued)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

 

(e) Total Same Property operating expenses consist of the following components for the periods shown (in millions) and exclude amounts invested into recently acquired properties to bring them up to the Company's standards:

  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   Change   % Change(c)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   Change   % Change(c)
Payroll and benefits $         42.6   $         45.6   $         (3.0 )           (6.5)        %   $         193.3   $         194.3   $         (1.0 )           (0.5)        %
Real estate taxes           28.6             26.1             2.5             9.6         %             113.4             107.1             6.3             5.9         %
Supplies and repairs           21.7             16.8             4.9             29.1         %             85.1             73.8             11.3             15.3         %
Utilities           16.7             15.3             1.4             9.3         %             66.1             63.0             3.1             4.9         %
Legal, state / local taxes, and insurance           13.2             13.6             (0.4 )           (3.1)        %             55.0             55.6             (0.6 )           (1.3)        %
Other           19.0             16.3             2.7             15.7         %             88.0             74.8             13.2             17.6         %
Total Same Property Operating Expenses $         141.8   $         133.7   $         8.1             6.0         %   $         600.9   $         568.6   $         32.3             5.7         %


    As of
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023
    MH   RV   MH   RV
Other Information                
Number of properties(b)             283                       150                       283                       150          
Sites                
MH and annual RV sites             96,640                       31,070                       96,370                       29,400          
Transient RV sites   N/A             21,620             N/A             22,710          
Total             96,640                       52,690                       96,370                       52,110          
MH and Annual RV Occupancy                
Occupancy(c)             97.6         %             100.0         %             97.1         %             100.0         %
Average monthly base rent per site   $         708             $         654             $         671             $         617          
% Change of monthly base rent(d)             5.5         %             6.0         %   N/A   N/A
Rental Program Statistics included in MH                
Number of occupied sites, end of period(e)             10,630             N/A             9,830             N/A
Monthly rent per site – MH rental program   $         1,344             N/A   $         1,300             N/A
% Change(d)             3.4         %   N/A   N/A   N/A

N/A = Not applicable.

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Financial results from properties impacted by dispositions and catastrophic weather events during 2024 have been removed from Same Property reporting.

(c) Same Property blended occupancy for MH and RV was 98.2% at December 31, 2024, up 40 basis points from 97.8% at December 31, 2023. Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted blended occupancy for MH and RV increased by 160 basis points year over year, to 99.0% at December 31, 2024, from 97.4% at December 31, 2023.

(d) Calculated using actual results without rounding.

(e) Occupied rental program sites in Same Property are included in total sites.

Real Property Operations - UK Same Property Portfolio(a)
(amounts in millions, except for statistical information)

 


  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   % Change(c)   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   % Change(c)
Financial Information(b)                      
Same Property Revenues                      
Real property (excluding transient) $         26.8   $         24.8           8.0         %   $         102.4   $         95.5           7.2         %
Real property - transient           5.0             4.5           11.6         %             44.7             42.7           4.8         %
Total Same Property operating revenues           31.8             29.3           8.5         %             147.1             138.2           6.5         %
Same Property Expenses                      
Same Property operating expenses(d)           15.5             14.8           4.3         %             71.1             68.4           3.9         %
Real Property NOI(a) $         16.3   $         14.5           12.9         %   $         76.0   $         69.8           9.0         %


    As of
    December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   Change
Other Information            
Number of properties             51                       51                       —        
Sites            
UK sites             16,500                       16,210                       290        
UK transient sites             3,210                       3,120                       90        
Occupancy(e)             89.6         %             90.3         %           (0.7)        %
Average monthly base rent per site   $         544             $         502             $         42        

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(b) Same Property results for the Company's UK properties reflect constant currency for comparative purposes. British pound sterling figures in the prior comparative period have been translated at the average exchange rate of $1.2817 USD and $1.2781 USD per Pound sterling, respectively, during the quarter and year ended December 31, 2024.

(c) Percentages are calculated based on unrounded numbers.

(d) Refer to "Utility Revenues" within Definitions and Notes for additional information.

(e) Adjusting for recently delivered and vacant expansion sites, Same Property adjusted occupancy decreased by 50 basis points year over year, to 89.9% at December 31, 2024, from 90.4% at December 31, 2023.

Home Sales Summary
($ in millions, except for average selling price)

 


  Quarter Ended   Year Ended
Financial Information December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   % Change   December 31, 2024   December 31, 2023   % Change
North America                      
Home sales $         43.1             $         61.9                     (30.4)        %   $         181.1             $         233.8                     (22.5)        %
Home cost and selling expenses           36.3                       48.3                     (24.8)        %             145.7                       179.8                     (19.0)        %
NOI(a) $         6.8             $         13.6                     (50.0)        %   $         35.4             $         54.0                     (34.4)        %
NOI margin %(a)           15.8         %             22.0         %                 19.5         %             23.1         %    
                       
UK                      
Home sales $         45.1             $         31.3                     44.1         %   $         188.8             $         186.1             1.5         %
Home cost and selling expenses           33.8                       23.8                     42.0         %             127.4                       125.8             1.3         %
NOI(a) $         11.3             $         7.5                     50.7         %   $         61.4             $         60.3             1.8         %
NOI margin %(a)           25.1         %             24.0         %                 32.5         %             32.4         %    
                       
Total                      
Home sales $         88.2             $         93.2                     (5.4)        %   $         369.9             $         419.9                     (11.9)        %
Home cost and selling expenses           70.1                       72.1                     (2.8)        %             273.1                       305.6                     (10.6)        %
NOI(a) $         18.1             $         21.1                     (14.2)        %   $         96.8             $         114.3                     (15.3)        %
NOI margin %(a)           20.5         %             22.6         %                 26.2         %             27.2         %    
                       
Other information                      
Units Sold:                      
North America           494                       656                     (24.7)        %             2,001                       2,565             (22.0)        %
UK           604                       547                     10.4         %             2,948                       2,857             3.2         %
Total home sales           1,098                       1,203                     (8.7)        %             4,949                       5,422             (8.7)        %
                       
Average Selling Price:                      
North America $         87,247             $         94,360                     (7.5)        %   $         90,505             $         91,150             (0.7)        %
UK $         74,669             $         57,221                     30.5         %   $         64,043             $         65,138             (1.7)        %

(a) Refer to Definitions and Notes for additional information.

Operating Statistics for MH and Annual RVs

 


    Resident Move-outs                
    % of Total Sites   Number of Move-outs   Leased Sites, Net(a)   New Home Sales   Pre-owned Home Sales   Brokered
Re-sales
2024           4.3         %           7,050                   3,209                   447                   1,554                   1,700        
2023           3.6         %           6,590                   3,268                   564                   2,001                   2,296        
2022           3.0         %           5,170                   2,922                   703                   2,509                   2,864        

(a) Increase in revenue producing sites, net of new vacancies.

Acquisitions and Dispositions
(amounts in millions, except for *)

 


<
Property Name   Property Type   Number of Properties*   Sites, Wet Slips and Dry Storage Spaces*   State, Province or Country   Total Purchase Price / Sales Proceeds   Month
ACQUISITIONS                        
First Quarter 2024                        
Port of San Juan(a)   Marina           1                   8           PR   $         —           March
                         
Second Quarter 2024                        
Port Milford(b)   Marina           1                   92           CT             4.0           April
Oak Leaf(c)   Marina           —                   89           CT             5.0           April
Berth One Palm Beach(c)   Marina           —                   4           FL             3.0           April
                         
Third Quarter 2024                        
Marina Village Yacht Harbor(d)   Marina           1                   732           CA             50.0           September
Ventura Harbor Fuel(c)   Marina           —                   —           CA             1.8           September
                         
Acquisitions to Date               3                   925               $         63.8            
                         
DISPOSITIONS                        
First Quarter 2024                        
Spanish Trails and Sundance   MH           2                   533           AZ & FL   $         48.5           February
                         
Second Quarter 2024                        
Littondale   UK           1                   114           UK             5.9           May
                         
Third Quarter 2024                        
Six Community MH Portfolio   MH           6                   2,090           Various             224.6           July
Lake Pointe Village   MH           1                   361           FL             38.0           July
Reserve at Fox Creek   MH           1                   311           AZ             38.0           September
                         
Fourth Quarter 2024                        
Turnberry   UK           1                   281           UK             7.6           November
Canadian RV Portfolio   RV           13                   2,836           ON             64.0           December
                         
Subsequent to Fourth Quarter 2024                        
Four Community RV Portfolio(e)   RV           4                   815           Various             92.9           January
                         