UPDATE -- Helium 10 Ushers in a Bold New Era of AI-Powered Advertising for Sellers with Helium 10 Ads Powered by Pacvue

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helium 10 , the leading provider of e-commerce marketplace research data and cutting-edge e-commerce solutions for sellers, brands and agencies, today announced the launch of Helium 10 Ads, an unprecedented fusion of the industry’s best search optimization insights and enterprise-grade ad technology, powered by Pacvue , the leading commerce acceleration platform approaching $20 billion in ad spend managed. The new solution combines Pacvue’s enterprise-grade advertising technology with Helium 10 to help sellers of all experience levels unlock smarter advertising at scale and drive greater profitability.

“In an industry where advertising is essential to stay ahead and every dollar matters, sellers and SMBs need tools they can trust without constant manual intervention,” said Zoe Lu, Senior Vice President of SMB at Pacvue. “Helium 10 Ads powered by Pacvue democratizes access to best-in-class AI advertising capabilities that automatically manage campaigns and optimize performance, so sellers can focus on what matters - growing their businesses. We’ve brought AI Advertising into Helium 10’s most popular plan at no additional cost for our Platinum customers, further lowering the barrier to entry for customers to quickly launch and scale advertising campaigns.”

With Helium 10 Ads, sellers can now:

Effortlessly launch ad campaigns in minutes : AI-driven automation takes the complexity out of running ads across the top e-commerce marketplaces. Sellers can simply choose the product, advertising cost of sales (ACoS) target and daily budget, and AI Advertising handles the rest.

: AI-driven automation takes the complexity out of running ads across the top e-commerce marketplaces. Sellers can simply choose the product, advertising cost of sales (ACoS) target and daily budget, and AI Advertising handles the rest. Fine tune ad campaigns with flexible, granular control: Rules-based advertising offers over a dozen criteria and actions to choose from and automate for experienced sellers looking for more control over their campaigns.

Rules-based advertising offers over a dozen criteria and actions to choose from and automate for experienced sellers looking for more control over their campaigns. Leverage industry-leading research data: Improve discoverability with intelligence that helps sellers rank, boost visibility and convert by ensuring customers can find products when they search for them using Helium 10’s best-in-class keyword research database.

Improve discoverability with intelligence that helps sellers rank, boost visibility and convert by ensuring customers can find products when they search for them using Helium 10’s best-in-class keyword research database. Access built-in best practices: Automatically applied proven PPC strategies ensure campaigns run more effectively, delivering better results with less manual intervention.

Automatically applied proven PPC strategies ensure campaigns run more effectively, delivering better results with less manual intervention. Gain enterprise-level ad technology: E-commerce Sellers and SMBs can now tap into the same advertising engine used by Fortune 100 brands, enabling access to the latest cutting-edge technology and APIs, robust automation, AI advancements, retailer expansion and future innovation.



Helium 10 Ads has already delivered impressive results for sellers managing large volumes of SKUs. During beta testing, it enabled a seller to automate and streamline their campaigns, which resulted in a 20% reduction in ACoS while driving increased sales.

“Helium 10 processes over two billion data points every day and offers the most powerful research database spanning 450M+ products to drive retail readiness at every stage across product discovery, keyword research and listing optimization. And now, with Pacvue’s powerful AI ad technology, sellers can reach their target audience with greater precision, scale smarter and drive sustainable growth with ease,” said Alfred Wang, Director of Data and Product Solutions at Pacvue.

Pacvue is the first-to-market commerce platform integrating retail media, commerce management and measurement. Pacvue now works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. By combining Pacvue technology with Helium 10’s leading-edge research solutions, sellers are equipped with the competitive edge to compete at scale and increase profitability through automation.

About Pacvue

Pacvue is the leading commerce acceleration platform that integrates retail media, commerce management and measurement. The company’s first-to-market platform drives incrementality, profitability and market share for brands, while turning insights into actionable recommendations. Backed by a global team of experts, Pacvue works with over 70,000 brands and agencies across 95+ retailers worldwide including Amazon, Walmart, Target and Instacart. With the incorporation of Pacvue’s enterprise solution with Helium 10 for SMBs, Pacvue is now the most comprehensive commerce and retail media platform available in the market. Founded in 2018, their global presence includes locations in Seattle, New York, Los Angeles, Washington DC, London, Shanghai and Tokyo. For more information, visit www.pacvue.com .

About Helium 10

Helium 10 is the leading all-in-one software platform for brands, agencies and sellers, delivering accurate, data-driven solutions. From opportunity seekers to solopreneurs, to full-time sellers, enterprises, agencies, and everyone in between, Helium 10 champions entrepreneurship at all stages with the playbook to build, grow and scale a meaningful and steadfast e-commerce business.

