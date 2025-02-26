Submit Release
Amedisys Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2024 Financial Results

BATON ROUGE, La., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMED) today reported its financial results for the three-month period and year ended December 31, 2024.

Three-Month Periods Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

  • Net service revenue increased $27.3 million to $598.1 million compared to $570.8 million in 2023.
  • Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $20.4 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $17.4 million ($15.9 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $19.3 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $11.5 million ($9.6 million, net of tax) in 2023.
  • Net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.62 compared to net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.59 in 2023.

Adjusted Quarterly Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $54.6 million compared to $56.7 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $32.0 million compared to $30.8 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.96 compared to $0.94 in 2023.

Years Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023

  • Net service revenue increased $111.9 million to $2,348.3 million compared to $2,236.4 million in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $43.2 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $66.6 million ($64.0 million, net of tax) and a non-cash goodwill and other intangibles impairment charge totaling $48.4 million ($38.4 million, net of noncontrolling interest and tax) compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $9.7 million, which is inclusive of merger-related expenses totaling $142.7 million ($140.5 million, net of tax) in 2023.
  • Net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $1.31 compared to net loss attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $0.30 in 2023.

Adjusted Year End Results*

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $245.8 million compared to $247.0 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. of $142.7 million compared to $140.6 million in 2023.
  • Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share of $4.32 compared to $4.30 in 2023.

The supplemental slides provided in connection with the fourth quarter and year end 2024 earnings release can be found on the Investor Relations page of our website. In light of the pending merger of the Company with UnitedHealth Group Incorporated, Amedisys will not conduct a quarterly earnings call to discuss the fourth quarter and year end results.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes reconciliations of the most comparable financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. (“GAAP”) to non-GAAP financial measures. The non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules are as follows: (1) adjusted EBITDA, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items; (2) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc., defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items; and (3) adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per diluted share, defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items. Certain items include merger-related expenses, impairment charges, acquisition and integration costs, unusual or non-recurring expenses and certain non-operational items. Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures, when reviewed in conjunction with GAAP financial measures, are useful gauges of our current performance and are also included in internal management reporting. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered in addition to, and not more meaningful than or as an alternative to, the GAAP financial measures presented in this earnings release and the company’s financial statements. Non-GAAP measures as presented herein may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP measures consistently.

Additional Information

Amedisys, Inc. (the “Company”) is a leading healthcare services company, delivering personalized home health, hospice and high acuity care services in the home. Amedisys is focused on delivering the care that is best for our patients, whether that is home-based recovery and rehabilitation after an operation or injury, care focused on empowering our patients to manage a chronic disease, hospice care at the end of life or in-patient hospital, palliative and skilled nursing facility ("SNF") care in their homes. More than 3,300 hospitals and 114,000 physicians nationwide have chosen Amedisys as a partner in post-acute care. Founded in 1982, headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA with an executive office in Nashville, TN, Amedisys is a publicly held company. With approximately 19,000 employees in 519 care centers within 38 states and the District of Columbia, Amedisys is dedicated to delivering the highest quality of care to the doorsteps of more than 499,000 patients every year. For more information about the Company, please visit: www.amedisys.com.

We use our website as a channel of distribution for important company information. Important information, including press releases, investor presentations and financial information regarding our company, is routinely posted on and accessible on the Investor Relations subpage of our website, which is accessible by clicking on the tab labeled “Investors” on our website home page. Visitors to our website can also register to receive automatic e-mail and other notifications alerting them when new information is made available on the Investor Relations subpage of our website.

Forward-Looking Statements

When included in this press release, words like “believes,” “belief,” “expects,” “strategy,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described therein. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the following: disruption from the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group with patient, payor, provider, referral source, supplier or management and employee relationships; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement with UnitedHealth Group or the inability to complete the proposed transaction on the anticipated terms or by the outside date under the merger agreement; the risk that necessary regulatory approvals for the proposed merger with UnitedHealth Group are delayed, are not obtained or are obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; the failure of the conditions to the proposed merger to be satisfied; the costs related to the proposed transaction; the diversion of management time on merger-related issues; the risk that termination fees may be payable by the Company in the event that the merger agreement is terminated under certain circumstances; reputational risk related to the proposed merger; the risk of litigation or regulatory action related to the proposed merger, including among other things, the action by the Department of Justice to block the merger; changes in Medicare and other medical payment levels; changes in payments and covered services by federal and state governments; future cost containment initiatives undertaken by third-party payors; changes in the episodic versus non-episodic mix of our payors, the case mix of our patients and payment methodologies; staffing shortages driven by the competitive labor market; our ability to attract and retain qualified personnel; competition in the healthcare industry; our ability to maintain or establish new patient referral sources; changes in or our failure to comply with existing federal and state laws or regulations or the inability to comply with new government regulations on a timely basis; changes in estimates and judgments associated with critical accounting policies; our ability to consistently provide high-quality care; our ability to keep our patients and employees safe; our access to financing; our ability to meet debt service requirements and comply with covenants in debt agreements; business disruptions due to natural or man-made disasters, climate change or acts of terrorism, widespread protests or civil unrest; our ability to open care centers, acquire additional care centers and integrate and operate these care centers effectively; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions, investments and joint ventures; our ability to integrate, manage and keep our information systems secure; the impact of inflation; the impact of new or increased tariffs; uncertainty around, and disruption from, new and emerging technologies, including the adoption and utilization of artificial intelligence ("AI") and generative AI and changes in laws or developments with respect to any litigation relating to the Company, including various other matters, many of which are beyond our control.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified, you should not rely on any forward-looking statement as a prediction of future events. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking, and we do not intend to release publicly any updates or changes in our expectations concerning the forward-looking statements or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances upon which any forward-looking statement may be based, except as required by law.

Contact: Investor Contact:            
Amedisys, Inc.                 
Nick Muscato                  
Chief Strategy Officer 
(615) 928- 5452                
IR@amedisys.com           		 Media Contact:                              
Amedisys, Inc.
Kendra Kimmons
Vice President, Marketing & Communications
(225) 299-3720
 kendra.kimmons@amedisys.com


        


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)
 
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Net service revenue $ 598,052     $ 570,788     $ 2,348,324     $ 2,236,382  
Operating expenses:              
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   344,614       321,416       1,330,647       1,245,509  
General and administrative expenses:              
Salaries and benefits   137,646       135,123       529,748       516,049  
Non-cash compensation   7,041       7,114       29,028       26,082  
Merger-related expenses   17,401       11,521       66,638       36,672  
Depreciation and amortization   4,566       4,143       17,997       17,747  
Impairment   48,391             48,391        
Other   58,017       57,462       231,337       237,929  
Total operating expenses   617,676       536,779       2,253,786       2,079,988  
Operating (loss) income   (19,624 )     34,009       94,538       156,394  
Other income (expense):              
Interest income   2,749       818       8,110       3,270  
Interest expense   (6,978 )     (8,234 )     (30,764 )     (31,274 )
Equity in earnings from equity method investments   1,951       1,394       6,267       10,760  
Merger termination fee                     (106,000 )
Miscellaneous, net   2,674       1,211       8,065       6,473  
Total other income (expense), net   396       (4,811 )     (8,322 )     (116,771 )
(Loss) income before income taxes   (19,228 )     29,198       86,216       39,623  
Income tax expense   (6,291 )     (10,178 )     (48,054 )     (50,559 )
Net (loss) income   (25,519 )     19,020       38,162       (10,936 )
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests   5,138       302       5,069       1,189  
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ (20,381 )   $ 19,322     $ 43,231     $ (9,747 )
Basic earnings per common share:              
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.62 )   $ 0.59     $ 1.32     $ (0.30 )
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,751       32,635       32,718       32,599  
Diluted earnings per common share:              
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders $ (0.62 )   $ 0.59     $ 1.31     $ (0.30 )
Weighted average shares outstanding   32,751       32,913       33,051       32,599  


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
  As of December 31,
    2024       2023  
ASSETS      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 303,242     $ 126,450  
Restricted cash         12,413  
Patient accounts receivable   296,075       313,373  
Prepaid expenses   13,072       14,639  
Other current assets   19,694       30,060  
Total current assets   632,083       496,935  
Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $100,890 and $92,422   42,108       41,845  
Operating lease right of use assets   81,500       88,939  
Goodwill   1,213,888       1,244,679  
Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $18,787 and $14,008   81,155       102,675  
Other assets   87,980       85,097  
Total assets $ 2,138,714     $ 2,060,170  
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY      
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 39,956     $ 28,237  
Payroll and employee benefits   151,995       136,835  
Accrued expenses   152,564       140,049  
Termination fee paid by UnitedHealth Group   106,000       106,000  
Current portion of long-term obligations   37,968       36,314  
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   25,909       26,286  
Total current liabilities   514,392       473,721  
Long-term obligations, less current portion   339,313       361,862  
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   56,111       62,751  
Deferred income tax liabilities   48,051       40,635  
Other long-term obligations   882       1,418  
Total liabilities   958,749       940,387  
Equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding          
Common stock, $0.001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 38,307,521 and 38,131,478 shares issued; and 32,776,148 and 32,667,631 shares outstanding   38       38  
Additional paid-in capital   818,201       787,177  
Treasury stock at cost, 5,531,373 and 5,463,847 shares of common stock   (474,854 )     (468,626 )
Retained earnings   791,156       747,925  
Total Amedisys, Inc. stockholders’ equity   1,134,541       1,066,514  
Noncontrolling interests   45,424       53,269  
Total equity   1,179,965       1,119,783  
Total liabilities and equity $ 2,138,714     $ 2,060,170  


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS AND DAYS REVENUE OUTSTANDING
(Amounts in thousands, except statistical information)
 
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended
December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:              
Net (loss) income $ (25,519 )   $ 19,020     $ 38,162     $ (10,936 )
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by operating activities:              
Depreciation and amortization (inclusive of depreciation included in cost of service)   6,708       5,891       26,039       23,847  
Non-cash compensation   8,249       9,400       30,639       29,024  
Amortization and impairment of operating lease right of use assets   8,702       8,569       34,422       33,996  
(Gain) loss on disposal of property and equipment   (6 )     (27 )     (28 )     319  
Gain on deconsolidation of joint venture   (1,626 )           (1,626 )      
Deferred income taxes   34       5,238       7,416       20,655  
Loss on personal care divestiture                     2,186  
Merger termination fee                     106,000  
Equity in earnings from equity method investments   (1,951 )     (1,394 )     (6,267 )     (10,760 )
Amortization of deferred debt issuance costs   248       248       991       991  
Return on equity method investments   1,471       764       3,631       5,073  
Impairment   48,391             48,391        
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:              
Patient accounts receivable   4,974       6,207       16,477       (26,727 )
Other current assets   458       8,796       11,700       (6,638 )
Operating lease right of use assets   (1,061 )     (983 )     (4,196 )     (3,786 )
Other assets   146       (84 )     744       189  
Accounts payable   8,043       (6,977 )     12,210       (15,816 )
Accrued expenses   20,571       13,354       33,066       23,694  
Other long-term obligations   (4 )     (234 )     (536 )     (3,390 )
Operating lease liabilities   (7,551 )     (7,477 )     (29,570 )     (30,733 )
Net cash provided by operating activities   70,277       60,311       221,665       137,188  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:              
Proceeds from the sale of deferred compensation plan assets   34       29       55       54  
Proceeds from the sale of property and equipment         36             136  
Purchases of property and equipment   (1,110 )     (1,892 )     (6,550 )     (5,620 )
Investments in technology assets   (204 )     (212 )     (823 )     (7,093 )
Investments in equity method investees               (1,046 )      
Return of investment                     150  
Proceeds from personal care divestiture                     47,787  
Acquisitions of businesses, net of cash acquired                     (350 )
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities   (1,280 )     (2,039 )     (8,364 )     35,064  
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:              
Proceeds from issuance of stock upon exercise of stock options   221             309       100  
Proceeds from issuance of stock under employee stock purchase plan                     2,602  
Shares withheld to pay taxes on non-cash compensation   (1,312 )     (2,116 )     (6,152 )     (6,529 )
Noncontrolling interest contributions   301       220       2,212       1,452  
Noncontrolling interest distributions   (788 )     (259 )     (3,362 )     (1,873 )
Purchase of noncontrolling interest                     (800 )
Proceeds from borrowings under revolving line of credit                     23,000  
Repayments of borrowings under revolving line of credit                     (23,000 )
Principal payments of long-term obligations   (9,627 )     (8,900 )     (37,357 )     (76,013 )
Payment of accrued contingent consideration         (2,370 )     (4,572 )     (6,461 )
Net cash used in financing activities   (11,205 )     (13,425 )     (48,922 )     (87,522 )
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   57,792       44,847       164,379       84,730  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period   245,450       94,016       138,863       54,133  
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 303,242     $ 138,863     $ 303,242     $ 138,863  
               
  For the Three-Month
Periods Ended December 31, 		  For the Years Ended December 31,
    2024       2023       2024       2023  
Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information:              
Cash paid for interest $ 6,769     $ 7,888     $ 29,989     $ 29,766  
Cash paid for income taxes, net of refunds received $ 12,102     $ 4,809     $ 40,095     $ 29,127  
Days revenue outstanding (1)   43.0       47.7       43.0       47.7  

(1) Our calculation of days revenue outstanding at December 31, 2024 and 2023 is derived by dividing our ending patient accounts receivable by our average daily patient revenue for the three-month periods ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively.


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SEGMENT INFORMATION
(Amounts in millions, except statistical information)
(Unaudited)
 
Segment Information - Home Health
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $ 212.4     $ 221.1  
Non-Medicare   164.6       137.8  
Net service revenue   377.0       358.9  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   226.3       208.0  
Gross margin   150.7       150.9  
General and administrative expenses   95.5       92.8  
Depreciation and amortization   2.0       1.9  
Operating income $ 53.2     $ 56.2  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   (4 %)     (1 %)
Non-Medicare revenue   19 %     15 %
Total admissions   8 %     7 %
Total volume(2)   7 %     5 %
Key Statistical Data - Total(3):      
Admissions   109,686       101,809  
Recertifications   47,051       44,893  
Total volume   156,737       146,702  
       
Medicare completed episodes   72,173       73,892  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 3,030     $ 2,997  
Medicare visits per completed episode(5)   12.0       12.2  
       
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 111.75     $ 108.64  
Clinical manager cost per visit   13.13       12.12  
Total cost per visit $ 124.88     $ 120.76  
Visits   1,812,048       1,721,985  


  For the Years
Ended December 31,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $ 856.4     $ 874.2  
Non-Medicare   634.1       529.4  
Net service revenue   1,490.5       1,403.6  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   874.9       801.1  
Gross margin   615.6       602.5  
General and administrative expenses   372.2       363.5  
Depreciation and amortization   7.8       6.0  
Operating income $ 235.6     $ 233.0  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   (2 %)     (3 %)
Non-Medicare revenue   20 %     13 %
Total admissions   11 %     6 %
Total volume(2)   8 %     4 %
Key Statistical Data - Total(3):      
Admissions   441,945       399,752  
Recertifications   184,613       179,719  
Total volume   626,558       579,471  
       
Medicare completed episodes   289,289       295,017  
Average Medicare revenue per completed episode(4) $ 3,021     $ 2,998  
Medicare visits per completed episode(5)   12.0       12.4  
       
Visiting clinician cost per visit $ 108.01     $ 103.31  
Clinical manager cost per visit   12.41       11.58  
Total cost per visit $ 120.42     $ 114.89  
Visits   7,265,742       6,972,929  

(1)  Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume for the period as a percent of the Medicare, Non-Medicare and Total revenue, admissions or volume of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)  Total volume includes all admissions and recertifications.
(3)  Total includes acquisitions, start-ups and de novos.
(4)  Average Medicare revenue per completed episode is the average Medicare revenue earned for each Medicare completed episode of care.
(5)  Medicare visits per completed episode are the home health Medicare visits on completed episodes divided by the home health Medicare episodes completed during the period.

Segment Information - Hospice

  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $ 202.4     $ 194.2  
Non-Medicare   10.5       11.8  
Net service revenue   212.9       206.0  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   112.2       107.8  
Gross margin   100.7       98.2  
General and administrative expenses   50.6       48.9  
Depreciation and amortization   0.8       0.9  
Operating income $ 49.3     $ 48.4  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   4 %     4 %
Hospice admissions   (1 %)     (3 %)
Average daily census   1 %     %
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):      
Hospice admissions   12,157       12,226  
Average daily census   12,925       12,859  
Revenue per day, net $ 179.02     $ 174.10  
Cost of service per day $ 94.38     $ 91.18  
Average discharge length of stay   95       97  


  For the Years
Ended December 31,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $ 783.9     $ 754.0  
Non-Medicare   41.9       44.8  
Net service revenue   825.8       798.8  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   429.7       412.2  
Gross margin   396.1       386.6  
General and administrative expenses   197.1       193.1  
Depreciation and amortization   3.1       3.0  
Operating income $ 195.9     $ 190.5  
Same Store Growth(1):      
Medicare revenue   4 %     1 %
Hospice admissions   (2 %)     (5 %)
Average daily census   %     (1 %)
Key Statistical Data - Total(2):      
Hospice admissions   48,426       49,587  
Average daily census   12,916       12,863  
Revenue per day, net $ 174.68     $ 170.14  
Cost of service per day $ 90.90     $ 87.80  
Average discharge length of stay   94       93  

(1)   Same store information represents the percent change in our Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census for the period as a percent of the Medicare revenue, Hospice admissions or average daily census of the prior period. Same store is defined as care centers that we have operated for at least the last twelve months and startups that are an expansion of a same store care center.
(2)   Total includes acquisitions and de novos.


Segment Information - High Acuity Care
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $     $  
Non-Medicare   8.1       5.9  
Net service revenue   8.1       5.9  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   6.1       5.6  
Gross margin   2.0       0.3  
General and administrative expenses   5.7       5.4  
Depreciation and amortization   0.9       0.8  
Impairment   48.4        
Operating loss $ (53.0 )   $ (5.9 )
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Full risk admissions   248       105  
Limited risk admissions   659       600  
Total admissions   907       705  
       
Full risk revenue per episode $ 11,327     $ 10,919  
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,525     $ 6,901  
       
Number of admitting joint ventures   8       10  


  For the Years
Ended December 31,
    2024       2023  
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $     $  
Non-Medicare   32.0       19.0  
Net service revenue   32.0       19.0  
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation   26.0       21.1  
Gross margin   6.0       (2.1 )
General and administrative expenses   22.7       20.4  
Depreciation and amortization   3.4       3.1  
Impairment   48.4        
Operating loss $ (68.5 )   $ (25.6 )
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Full risk admissions   761       648  
Limited risk admissions   2,612       1,804  
Total admissions   3,373       2,452  
       
Full risk revenue per episode $ 10,470     $ 10,565  
Limited risk revenue per episode $ 6,685     $ 6,187  
       
Number of admitting joint ventures   8       10  


Segment Information - Personal Care(1)
  For the Years
Ended December 31,
    2024     2023
Financial Information(in millions):      
Medicare $   $
Non-Medicare       15.0
Net service revenue       15.0
Cost of service, inclusive of depreciation       11.1
Gross margin       3.9
General and administrative expenses       2.3
Depreciation and amortization      
Operating income $   $ 1.6
Key Statistical Data - Total:      
Billable hours       440,464
Clients served       7,892
Shifts       191,379
Revenue per hour $   $ 33.97
Revenue per shift $   $ 78.19
Hours per shift       2.3

(1) We completed the sale of our personal care business on March 31, 2023.


Segment Information - Corporate
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31,
    2024     2023
Financial Information(in millions):      
General and administrative expenses $ 68.2   $ 64.1
Depreciation and amortization   0.9     0.6
Total operating expenses $ 69.1   $ 64.7


  For the Years
Ended December 31,
    2024     2023
Financial Information(in millions):      
General and administrative expenses $ 264.8   $ 237.5
Depreciation and amortization   3.7     5.6
Total operating expenses $ 268.5   $ 243.1
           


AMEDISYS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES 
RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES TO GAAP MEASURES 
(Amounts in thousands) 
(Unaudited)
 
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") Reconciliation:
 
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years
Ended December 31,
    2024       2023     2024     2023  
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ (20,381 )   $ 19,322   $ 43,231   $ (9,747 )
Add:              
Income tax expense   6,291       10,178     48,054     50,559  
Interest expense, net   4,229       7,416     22,654     28,004  
Depreciation and amortization   6,708       5,891     26,039     23,847  
Certain items(1)   57,802       13,846     105,795     154,344  
Adjusted EBITDA(2)(5) $ 54,649     $ 56,653   $ 245,773   $ 247,007  



Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc Reconciliation:
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years
Ended December 31,
    2024       2023     2024     2023  
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. $ (20,381 )   $ 19,322   $ 43,231   $ (9,747 )
Add:              
Certain items(1)   52,337       11,500     99,458     150,384  
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc.(3)(5) $ 31,956     $ 30,822   $ 142,689   $ 140,637  


Adjusted Net Income Attributable to Amedisys, Inc. per Diluted Share Reconciliation:
       
  For the Three-Month Periods
Ended December 31, 		  For the Years
Ended December 31,
    2024       2023     2024     2023  
Net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share $ (0.62 )   $ 0.59   $ 1.31   $ (0.30 )
Add:              
Certain items(1)   1.58       0.35     3.01     4.60  
Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share(4)(5) $ 0.96     $ 0.94   $ 4.32   $ 4.30  
                           

(1) The following details the certain items for the three-month periods and years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023:


Certain Items (in thousands):
  For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2024 		  For the Year Ended
December 31, 2024
  (Income) Expense   (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:      
Merger-related expenses $ 17,401     $ 66,638  
Impairment   48,391       48,391  
Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):      
Other (income) expense, net   (2,123 )     (3,367 )
Certain Items Impacting Net Loss Attributable to Noncontrolling Interests:      
Impairment   (5,867 )     (5,867 )
Total $ 57,802     $ 105,795  
Net of tax $ 52,337     $ 99,458  
Diluted EPS $ 1.58     $ 3.01  


  For the Three-Month Period
Ended December 31, 2023 		  For the Year Ended
December 31, 2023
  (Income) Expense   (Income) Expense
Certain Items Impacting Cost of Service, Inclusive of Depreciation:      
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs $ 199     $ 595
Certain Items Impacting General and Administrative Expenses:      
Acquisition and integration costs   180       3,286
CEO transition   661       5,940
Merger-related expenses   11,521       36,672
Clinical optimization and reorganization costs   1,819       6,022
Personal care divestiture         525
Certain Items Impacting Other Income (Expense):      
Other (income) expense, net*   (534 )     101,304
Total $ 13,846     $ 154,344
Net of tax $ 11,500     $ 150,384
Diluted EPS $ 0.35     $ 4.60

*Includes $106,000 merger termination fee recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023

(2) Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. before net interest expense, provision for income taxes and depreciation and amortization, excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(3) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. is defined as net (loss) income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding certain items as described in footnote 1.

(4) Adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share is defined as diluted (loss) income per share calculated in accordance with GAAP excluding the earnings per share effect of certain items as described in footnote 1.

(5) Adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. and adjusted net income attributable to Amedisys, Inc. common stockholders per diluted share should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, income before income taxes or other measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. These calculations may not be comparable to a similarly titled measure reported by other companies, since not all companies calculate these non-GAAP financial measures in the same manner.


