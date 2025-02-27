ZENDRA Marine & Automotive Expands Nationwide Delivery with 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee

ZENDRA Marine & Automotive now delivers nationwide with a 7-day money-back guarantee offering risk-free boat, RV, and auto purchases backed by 14 years of trust

MIRAMAR, FL, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ZENDRA Marine & Automotive, founded in 2010 by CEO Alexander Zendra and headquartered in Miramar, FL, today announced nationwide delivery for all boat, RV, and automotive purchases, paired with a 7-day money-back guarantee . This milestone reinforces ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s 14-year commitment to customer trust and accessibility.

14 Years of Growth: From Local Dealer to Nationwide Leader

Alexander Zendra started ZENDRA Marine & Automotive in 2010 with a vision: “Bring adventure to every doorstep.” What began as a Florida-based marine dealership has evolved into a nationwide powerhouse, now delivering boats, RVs, and automotive vehicles to all 50 states.

“We’re not just selling vehicles—we’re delivering dreams,” said Alexander Zendra, CEO and Founder. “Nationwide delivery and our 7-day guarantee ensure no customer is left behind.”

Nationwide Delivery: Your Adventure, Delivered

ZENDRA Marine & Automotive now offers seamless delivery to every U.S. state , with:

Free delivery for purchases within 500 miles of Miramar, FL.

Beyond 500 miles, the first 500 miles are free, with a flat rate of $0.75 per mile thereafter.

This transparent pricing ensures no hidden fees, whether you’re in California, Texas, or Maine.

7-Day Money-Back Guarantee: No Risk, All Reward

Customers can now purchase any vehicle and take 7 days to test it risk-free . If unsatisfied for any reason :

Full refund processed the same day (no red tape, no delays).

Free next-day pickup of the returned vehicle.

The policy applies to all inventory, including pre-owned vehicles certified through ZENDRA’s rigorous 63-point inspection process .

Milestones in Trust and Innovation

2010 : Founded in Miramar, FL, with a focus on marine sales.

2015 : Expanded into RVs, tripling revenue in 12 months.

2020 : Launched automotive division amid rising road-trip demand.

2023 : Achieved 98% customer satisfaction and 10,000+ units sold.

Why ZENDRA Marine & Automotive Stands Apart

Nationwide Reach : Delivery to all 50 states with transparent pricing.

Risk-Free : 7-day guarantee with same-day refunds and free pickup.

Quality : Top-tier brands and certified pre-owned vehicles.

“This is about more than sales—it’s about confidence,” added Zendra. “We’re here to say, ‘Your satisfaction isn’t optional.’”

Community Commitment

Since 2012, ZENDRA Marine & Automotive has donated 5% of profits to marine conservation and RV family charities. In 2023, the company funded 50 scholarships for maritime education .

How It Works

Shop : Explore ZENDRA Marine & Automotive’s inventory at zendramarine.com .

Buy : Complete your purchase online or with a sales expert.

Deliver : Get free shipping within 500 miles or pay $0.75/mile beyond.

Test It Out : Spend 7 days exploring your new vehicle.

Decide : Keep it—or return it hassle-free by Day 7.

