Anti-death penalty writ petition on the conference list for a fifth time

Office of the State Public Defender v. Bonta is on the list of matters scheduled for consideration at tomorrow’s Supreme Court conference. That’s the original writ petition attacking California’s death penalty system based on what it claims is “[e]xtensive empirical evidence demonstrat[ing] that [the system] is administered in a racially discriminatory manner and violates the equal protection provisions of the state Constitution."

