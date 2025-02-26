Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,656 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 406,096 in the last 365 days.

Anti-death penalty writ petition on the conference list for a fifth time

Office of the State Public Defender v. Bonta is on the list of matters scheduled for consideration at tomorrow’s Supreme Court conference. That’s the original writ petition attacking California’s death penalty system based on what it claims is “[e]xtensive empirical evidence demonstrat[ing] that [the system] is administered in a racially discriminatory manner and violates the equal protection provisions of the state Constitution."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Anti-death penalty writ petition on the conference list for a fifth time

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more