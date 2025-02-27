ADV Fiberglass Announces 2025 California Offroading Event Calendar

ADV Fiberglass unveils 2025 California offroading events, featuring top adventures, races, and expos, supporting enthusiasts with durable fiberglass parts.

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ADV Fiberglass , a leading manufacturer of high-quality fiberglass auto parts, is thrilled to unveil its curated calendar of top off-roading events in California for 2025. Known for its diverse terrain and breathtaking landscapes, California offers a wide range of off-roading experiences, and ADV Fiberglass is proud to share these must-attend events with the off-roading community."As part of the vibrant off-roading community, ADV Fiberglass is committed to supporting enthusiasts by providing durable and stylish fiberglass parts designed for all terrains," said John, Owner at ADV Fiberglass. "Our 2025 event calendar is designed to help off-roaders plan their next adventure with confidence."Top 2025 California Off-roading Events:Tierra Del Sol Desert Safari | February 28 – March 2, 2025 | Thermal, CAThe longest-running off-roading event in the U.S. features scenic trail rides, thrilling challenges, and vendor exhibits showcasing the latest gear and tech.The Overland Expo West SoCal | March 15–16, 2025 | Costa Mesa, CAA gathering for overland and outdoor enthusiasts with hands-on training, gear showcases, and expert-led seminars.Death Valley Experience | April 2–5, 2025 | Stovepipe Wells, CAA guided exploration through Death Valley’s historic landscapes, combining off-roading and cultural discovery.California Overland Adventure and Power Sports Show | April 12–13, 2025 | Pomona, CAFeaturing overland rigs, ATVs, live demonstrations, and family-friendly activities.Molina Ghost Run | May 2025 | Hollister Hills SVRA, CAPromoting responsible off-roading with trails for all skill levels and community connections.Hi Desert Round-Up | May 2025 | Near Barstow, CAFamily-friendly with games, trail rides, and social activities suitable for all experience levels.Sierra Trek | August 7–10, 2025 | Near Truckee, CASet against the Sierra Nevada, offering challenging trails and summer entertainment.High Sierra Poker Run | August 2025 | Near Shaver Lake, CAA unique event combining off-roading with a poker run amidst Shaver Lake’s scenic beauty.The California 300 | October 1–5, 2025 | Barstow, CAA premier off-road race featuring rugged desert terrain and attracting competitors worldwide.Why Off-roaders Choose ADV Fiberglass Advanced Fiberglass Concepts products are crafted for performance and durability, ensuring off-roaders are prepared for any challenge. With designs tailored for off-road adventures, their fiberglass auto parts offer both style and strength.About ADV FiberglassBased in Costa Mesa, CA, ADV Fiberglass delivers expert craftsmanship and innovative fiberglass auto parts designed for both off-road and everyday vehicles. The company is committed to supporting the off-roading community by offering durable, high-quality products built to handle any terrain.

