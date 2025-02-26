Governor Hobbs Announces Appointment of Neil Sherman to Coconino County Superior Court

Phoenix, AZ – Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Neil Sherman to the Coconino County Superior Court. Prior to his appointment, Judge Sherman spent nearly a decade in private practice, where he focused primarily on family law. He also previously represented the Department of Child Safety in dependency matters as an attorney in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. Today, Governor Katie Hobbs announced the appointment of Neil Sherman to the Coconino County Superior Court. Prior to his appointment, Judge Sherman spent nearly a decade in private practice, where he focused primarily on family law. He also previously represented the Department of Child Safety in dependency matters as an attorney in the Arizona Attorney General’s Office. “Neil Sherman has demonstrated a commitment to working collaboratively on behalf of Arizona children and families throughout his legal career,” said Governor Katie Hobbs. “I am proud to appoint him to the Coconino County Superior Court where his hard work and deep expertise in family law will be an asset to the people of Coconino County and Arizona for years to come.” Judge Sherman’s appointment is to fill the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Cathleen Brown Nichols.

