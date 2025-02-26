Supreme Court to conduct special session April 29 in Logan

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court will visit Logan, Kansas, April 29 as part of its ongoing outreach to familiarize Kansans with the court, its work, and the overall role of the Kansas judiciary.



The court will visit USD No. 326 and the Logan Intergenerational Family Education Center, also known as the LIFE Center, at 601 W. North Street, where it will hear oral arguments in one case. Before oral argument, Chief Justice Marla Luckert will give a brief educational presentation on the Kansas court system.



The presentation is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. From 10 a.m. to about 10:45 a.m., the court will be in session to hear oral arguments in a case yet to be announced. After oral argument, the justices will greet in-person attendees in an informal reception.



Students from area high schools are invited to attend the special session in person, as are members of communities in the region.



"Special sessions give Kansans an up-close look at how the judicial branch works," Luckert said. "Watching an appellate argument helps people understand how courts resolve disputes and the steps taken to make sure court proceedings are fair and case resolution is based on a correct application of the law.”



Luckert said people generally understand the trial process because they may have been in a local courtroom as a juror or witness, or they may know someone who has been in court. But fewer people have seen an appellate court in action.



"Bringing arguments to communities throughout Kansas gives everyone the opportunity to learn how the Kansas Supreme Court decides cases," she said. "People who come to watch and meet us afterward tell us they gained a better understanding of the Kansas judicial system and its constitutional responsibility to fairly and impartially resolve disputes."



Luckert also thanked USD 326 and the LIFE Center for hosting the court.



“We appreciate the hospitality shown us by LIFE Center staff with all aspects of our visit,” she said. “We are also grateful for the opportunity to learn how this groundbreaking intergenerational facility brings together students and the community.”



The LIFE Center, completed in 2024, features an elementary school for grades pre-kindergarten through fourth connected to a 36-bed skilled care nursing facility. The new center also connects to an existing school for students in grades 5 through 12. The design supports interaction between students and senior residents through special activities. The center has a community meeting room, a multipurpose room that doubles as a storm shelter, and a community wellness center. The Supreme Court special session will be in the gymnasium used for large events involving students and senior residents.



“When the facility was envisioned, we knew we wanted it to bring generations together, but also to bring people to Logan. Prior to this facility opening, there was no place that could host a large event,” said David Kirkendall, Principal of USD 326, and visionary for the project. “We are extremely honored to host the court. This is a great opportunity to share the workings of our justice system with area students and residents and also share this unique facility.”



Logan will be the 25th community the court will visit since it began the outreach program 14 years ago.



In 2011, the Supreme Court began conducting special sessions outside its Topeka courtroom. That year, it marked the state's 150th anniversary by convening in the historic Supreme Court courtroom in the Kansas Statehouse. The court returned to the Statehouse for another special session in January 2025.



Since 2011, the court has conducted special sessions in Colby, Concordia, Dodge City, El Dorado, Emporia, Garden City, Great Bend, Greensburg, Hays, Hiawatha, Hutchinson, Kansas City, Lawrence, Lansing, Louisburg, Manhattan, Overland Park, Parsons, Pittsburg, Salina, Topeka, Wichita, and Winfield.



Learn more about the court's visit to Logan at kscourts.gov/travel-docket.