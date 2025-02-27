Sunset Point Software Announces Strategic Partnership with DataBank IMX and Investment from Kyocera Ventures

MANHASSET, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sunset Point Software, the creators of the Legacy and M&A Snapshot decommissioning solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with DataBank IMX, a leading provider of process automation and data solutions headquartered in Huntingdon Valley, PA. In addition to the partnership, Sunset Point Software has secured a strategic investment from Kyocera Ventures, the venture capital arm of DataBank’s parent company, Kyocera. Kyocera Ventures is joined by Jim Brown, Managing Partner at Long Ridge Equity Partners as an investor, further solidifying the confidence in Sunset Point Software’s mission and market potential.This partnership brings together Sunset Point Software’s patent-pending RoDA (Robotic Document Assembly) technology—which utilizes AI and RPA to extract and preserve critical business data from legacy systems—and DataBank’s expertise in transforming data into actionable insights. Together, the two companies will empower organizations to operationalize legacy and acquired system data, ensuring compliance, accessibility, and long-term value."Our ability to preserve and operationalize historical system data aligns perfectly with DataBank’s mission of transforming data into powerful, enterprise-wide intelligence," said Joe Labbe, Founder and COO of Sunset Point Software. "DataBank recognizes that true digital transformation requires access to all an organization’s information assets—including the wealth of knowledge often locked away in legacy systems. Through this partnership, we’re providing organizations with a seamless way to leverage their rich history in a compliant, accessible, and actionable manner."“Companies are quick to implement new software but often lack a clear strategy for retiring outdated systems, leading to unnecessary costs and risks,” said Chad VanNorman, CTO of DataBank. “Through this partnership, we’re providing a structured, efficient path to decommissioning, ensuring businesses can move forward without leaving critical data behind.The investment from Kyocera Ventures underscores the growing demand for advanced legacy system decommissioning and data operationalization solutions. "Sunset Point Software is addressing a critical challenge that enterprises face when modernizing their IT ecosystems," said Rick Johnson, Head of Investments at Kyocer Ventures. "We see significant value in their approach and believe their technology will play a vital role in ensuring organizations can harness the full potential of their legacy data."As part of the agreement, DataBank will offer Sunset Point Software’s full suite of RoDA solutions and collaborate on developing industry-specific Snapshot solutions to address sector-specific data preservation and compliance needs.About Sunset Point SoftwareSunset Point Software is dedicated to facilitating “the immortal enterprise.” By integrating the past into the present, our solutions like Legacy and M&A Snapshot transcend traditional data preservation methods. We convert complex legacy systems into accessible, AI-enhanced PDF documents, ensuring that the rich insights of historical data remain an active participant in an organization’s growth and innovation narrative.For more information, visit www.sunsetpointsoftware.com About DataBank IMXDataBank helps organizations improve how they handle and utilize their information through services like AI-powered document processing, high-volume scanning, and managed technical services. The data solutions provider has over 30 years of experience partnering with organizations that manage high volumes of information, such as healthcare, government, and energy - ultimately to help them make informed decisions and run more efficiently.Media Contacts:DataBankScott Gokey, VP, Marketingsgokey@databankimx.com405-659-4911

