Compass Point and Sea Court Management Announce Strategic Partnership

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compass Point Research & Trading, LLC (“Compass Point”), a leading middle market investment bank, is pleased to announce its partnership with Sea Court Management (“Sea Court”), an alternative investment management firm. Founded by industry veterans James DeNaut, Steven Quamme, and Patrick English, Sea Court shares Compass Point’s deep sector expertise and strategic focus, enabling both firms to leverage their collective knowledge and relationships to deliver capital raising and tailored advisory solutions to its clients.

Sea Court recently closed the Sea Court Opportunity Fund I (the “Fund”), with $50 million in committed capital. The Fund is designed to support a curated group of early-and mid-stage investments, and will leverage Compass Point’s investment banking, capital markets, and research capabilities.

Burke Hayes, Chief Executive Officer, and Head of Investment Banking for Compass Point said, “We are excited to partner with the Sea Court team, as we see this as a unique opportunity to support innovative growth companies and their investors in the early-and-mid-stages of their lifecycle. Sea Court’s expertise identifying and investing in differentiated companies makes them an ideal partner for us”.

Jim DeNaut, Chief Executive Officer of Sea Court said “We are thrilled about our partnership with Compass Point which will enhance our ability to provide trusted advice and full cycle capital to a broader set of platform companies and sectors. Compass Point shares our focus of bringing high quality innovative and disruptive solutions companies to an expanded group of investors”.

Over the course of his career, Jim DeNaut has advised numerous M&A, capital markets, and asset management clients. Additionally, he has more than fifteen years of experience advising and allocating capital for a variety of institutions, family offices and endowments. Prior to forming Sea Court, from 2010 to 2022, Jim served as President and Chief Executive Officer, Senior Managing Director and Head of International Investment Banking at Nomura Securities International, Inc. He also served on the Board of Directors of Nomura Holdings America, Inc. Prior to Nomura, Jim served as Senior Managing Director, Head of Global Banking Americas, and Head of Corporate and Investment Banking, Americas (2000 to 2010) at Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Jim was a Managing Director in the Investment Banking Division at Morgan Stanley, Inc.

Steven Quamme serves as Managing Partner of Sea Court. Prior to forming Sea Court, Steve was co-founder and President of Cartica Management, LLC, a $3 billion SEC-registered investment advisor focused exclusively on the emerging markets. Cartica’s institutional investor base included many of the world’s largest pension plans, university endowments, family offices and sovereign wealth funds. Prior to forming Cartica, Steve was the Chief Operating Officer of Breeden Partners, a $2 billion U.S. activist fund. Formerly, Steve was the founder and co-CEO of Milestone Merchant Partners (subsequently acquired by Houlihan Lokey), a full-service merchant bank that provided investment banking services and managed a series of private equity funds focused on the US and India.

Patrick English serves as Managing Partner of Sea Court. Patrick has 25 years of experience in a broad range of professional capacities in the private equity, venture capital, real estate, hedge fund, and institutional securities industries. Prior to Sea Court, Patrick served as Partner and Chief Operating Officer at Three Mountain Capital, a discretionary global macro hedge fund that he co-founded.

About Compass Point

Compass Point Research & Trading LLC is a leading full-service middle market investment bank. Our broad range of capabilities include public and private capital raising, corporate advisory services, fundamental research, Washington policy analysis and execution services. We provide innovative solutions for entrepreneurial businesses and their investors.

Headquartered in Washington, D.C., with offices in Charleston, SC, New York, NY, and Orange County, CA, Compass Point is a member of FINRA and SIPC. For further information about Compass Point, please visit our website at www.compasspointllc.com .

About Sea Court Management

Sea Court Management is an alternative investment management firm that invests in early-and-mid-stage growth companies. Sea Court focuses on identifying and investing in companies with innovative technologies and businesses. Recent investments include companies in healthcare, life sciences, digital asset and technology sectors. www.seacourtcapital.com

