This Spring, Malta, a Mediterranean Archipelago, Offers a Diverse and Captivating Calendar of Events and Festivals

(New York, New York), Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A hidden gem located in the heart of the Mediterranean, Malta's allure extends far beyond its sun-soaked shores. This spring, the archipelago will blossom into an assemblage of festivals, song, and dance and the 24th annual International Fireworks Festival. On its sister island of Gozo, runners and spectators can join the 50th annual marathon. Malta's overflowing event schedule has something for everyone.

Malta

Folklore Dinner Show (March 1 - March 28, 2025 )

For an evening of culinary delights sprinkled with a lot of liveliness, join this special Folklore Dinner Show. After dinner, the folklore show features six dancers in traditional eighteenth-century costumes who will lure you into a jovial story of Maltese history told through dance. The dance floor also elevates to enable you to watch the show comfortably from your dining table. After the show and après-dinner, Ta’ Marija’s dance floor will light up, with soft or popular music according to the mood, to make your own history of a truly unforgettable evening!

La Valette Marathon (March 23, 2025)

Considered to be one of the most scenic marathon events in the Maltese Islands, the 2025 edition of the La Valette Marathon shall take place on the 23rd March, with several distance categories from a full 42.3KM marathon, a 21KM half marathon and a 5KM run, open for individual athletes, relay teams and corporate teams. There is also a Kids Run category and a Walkathon. The full marathon starts off from the seaside area of St Paul’s Bay and the route passes along the eastern coastline, with the finish line located in the medieval town of Birgu, at the Castrum Maris, otherwise known as Fort St Angelo. The half Marathon kicks off from the cosmopolitan town of Sliema with the route meandering along the coastline, around the ring-road that surrounds the fortified city of Valletta, a UNESCO world Heritage site that was built by the Knights of St John in 1566, following the Great Siege of Malta. The route carries on towards the original home to the Order, Birgu, when it first arrived in Malta in 1530, ending at the finish line once more, at Fort St Angelo. Meanwhile, the 10KM run starts off below the imposing fortifications of Valletta, on sea level and continues once again, toward Fort St Angelo, which can be admired across the harbour even before the start of the race.

Malta’s International Fireworks Festival of 2025 (April 22nd - April 30th, 2025)

Malta’s annual international fireworks festival of 2025 features a spectacular display of fireworks that lasts for eight days. Rotating from MarThe event is held within the capital of Malta, Valletta. The city within the archipelago offers its 24th yearly tradition, with a colorful, vibrant, musical event right off of the Grand Harbour, offering a scenic view in between rounds of fireworks.

Rock Climbing in Malta’s Greenest City, Mosta Valley (April 26th, 2o25)

Malta is known for its gorgeous landscapes and breathtaking sights. At the Rock Climbing event in Mosta Valley, there is a beautiful vista to see at every corner. Mosta Valley provides a gorgeous landscape of greenery and climbing routes that appeal to all skill levels, with diverse routes that are rewarding for all climbers. Malta’s nature will take every climber's breath away with every step of their ascension within the rugged cliffs, bringing a kick of adrenaline and new scenery within every step.

Veganfest 2025: The Experience for your Mind, Body, and Taste Buds (May 3rd - May 4, 2025)

There is a food option for everyone at Malta’s Vegan-fest this upcoming May; with a countless array of Maltese gastronomy. Malta’s widespread and diverse options at the Vegan-fest offer delights from Malta's best eateries, exotic cuisine, street food, desserts, and beverages. After getting a taste of Malta, customers can explore eco-conscious products, from ethical fashion and jewelry to cruelty-free and plant-based personal care and upcycled art; and join free workshops and discussions on topics like vegan nutrition, fermentation, sustainable living, and activism. The festival also offers a spiritual relaxation experience in the Wellness Area with yoga, meditation, and fitness sessions.

St. Lawrence Parish Church ‘Hidden Gems’ 2025 Event Allows Visitors to Explore Never Seen Closed-Off Religious Areas (May 16th - May 18, 2o25)

Malta, the archipelago is often described as “living history” with its vast military and religious past. The island nation provides once-in-a-lifetime experiences for historical & religious tourists, especially with the St. Lawrence's ‘Hidden Gems’ event. As part of this event, visitors will have the rare opportunity to visit publicly closed areas within the St. Lawrence Parish Church Complex in honor of the 460th anniversary of the Great Siege of Malta. The celebration highlights Malta’s transformation from a small town to a beautifully built, military oriented city that played a key role in Malta's history. The parish offers a viewing of artworks such as The Martyrdom of St. Lawrence and Paladini's St. Roque. Alongside this, the Chapter House there will be a showing of sacred Vestments, old manuscripts, paintings, and religious silver artifacts alongside the showing within the Parish Museum of the famous sword and hat of Grand Master de Valette. St. Lawrence also offers The Holy Crucifix Oratory, which depicts the Passion of Christ, the Crypts beneath the Church of St Lawrence and a showing of The Belfry, which is one of the tallest buildings in the area. At the top, visitors can admire a stunning view of the Grand Harbour and beyond.

Malta International Arts Festival June 13 - June 22, 2025

MIAF goes beyond the conventional performance by hosting most of the programme within unique heritage sites. These include MIAF concerts inside the subterranean 16th century cistern of the Knights ... and a theatre production on a beautiful two-masted vessel to experience set within the unique panoramic views of Grand Harbour.

Gozo

The Jubilee Pilgrimage of Gozo (March 7th - March 9th, 2025)

Take a religious pilgrimage with Gozo this lent season; the gorgeous island offers a beautiful Jubilee Pilgrimage with the Miraculous Crucifix of Jesus, coinciding with the First Sunday of Lent. The pilgrimage begins with the departure from the Church of the Franciscan Friars followed by a procession to the Archpriest Church of Our Lady of Loreto in Għajnsielem. The Crucifix will be on display for worship at the Church of Sant Antnin in Għajnsielem from the morning of Friday, March 7th, until noon on Sunday, March 9th.

Gaulitana Festival of Music (April 5th - May 4th, 2025)

British Malta in the 19th century was most vibrant with social evenings, theatre, balls, parties and dinners. As salon music gained popularity, there was an increase in music outlets selling sheet music, pianofortes as well as instruments. In this milieu, Maltese composers wrote popular dance music such as waltzes, mazurkas, polkas and galops, and arrangements of operatic arias. They opted to publish their music in Malta at the Brocktorff press by the new method of ‘lithography’ which allowed the printers to decorate their front covers. The exhibition at Gaulitana 2025 showcases a number of these rare examples of music covers printed locally by the Brocktorff family of artists. Tapping the multi-dimensionality of Gaulitana, this offers a unique opportunity to view these artefacts curated together in one location, hence appreciating further their social context.

The 50th Anniversary of the Run of Gozo (April 27th, 2025)

This spring marks the 50th anniversary of the historic Run of Gozo. The Run comprises a number of races, including Gozo’s iconic half marathon, 10K and 5K, 10K and 5k walkathons, family 2K fun run and 2K and 900m kids races. The half marathon and 10K routes are AIMS certified and Athletics Malta has certified the race as ‘Gold Label’. For athletic and non-athletic visitors alike, the iconic event is not one to miss.

Ta’ Sannat Wine Festival (May 3, 2025)

Ta’ Sannat Local Council presents the Est! Est! Est! Ta’ Sannat Wine Festival. Visitors can expect a variety of exquisite wines from Montefiascone, Italy as well as a homemade Gozitan wine competition. Also featured will be delicious food stalls and live music and entertainment.

Agħmillu Pinta Beer Festival (May 10th, 2025)

Agħmillu Pinta! Come join us on May 10th at Triq il-Kalandrijiet, Ta’ Kerċem, for an evening of local talent and drinks. Enjoy performances by local singers including Claudia Faniello & Band, Drakard, Cash & Band, Keane, Josephine-Marie and Emma.

About Malta

Malta and its sister islands Gozo and Comino, an archipelago in the Mediterranean, boasts a year round sunny climate and 8,000 years of intriguing history. It is home to three UNESCO World Heritage Sites, including Valletta, Malta’s Capital, built by the proud Knights of St. John. Malta has the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, showcasing one of the British Empire's most formidable defense systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military structures from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. Rich in culture, Malta has a year-round calendar of events and festivals, attractive beaches, yachting, trendy gastronomical scene with six Michelin one-star and one Michelin two-star restaurants and a thriving nightlife, there is something for everyone.

About Gozo

Gozo's colors and flavors are brought out by the radiant skies above it and the blue sea which surrounds its spectacular coast, which is simply waiting to be discovered. Steeped in myth, Gozo is thought to be the legendary Calypso's Isle of Homer's Odyssey - a peaceful, mystical backwater. Baroque churches and old stone farmhouses dot the countryside. Gozo's rugged landscape and spectacular coastline await exploration with some of the Mediterranean's best dive sites. Gozo is also home to one of the archipelago's best-preserved prehistoric temples, Ġgantija, a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

