Leading Contract Manufacturer Forms New Company With Auto Leaders To Further Global Reach Across Industries

Detroit Manufacturing Systems, Android Industries and Avancez Join to Form Voltava: Combining Strengths to Drive Growth, Innovation, and Global Reach Across Industries

Detroit / Auburn Hills, MI, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Detroit Manufacturing Systems, LLC (DMS), a leading contract manufacturer, proudly announces it has entered into an agreement to join together with Android Industries, LLC (Android) and Avancez, LLC (Avancez), two industry experts in complex module assembly, sequencing and related value-added services. The new combined entity, Voltava LLC, (Voltava), will unify the complementary strengths of three established automotive leaders and deliver an enhanced value proposition to its customers through stronger financial capacity and operational scale, to support innovation and long-term profitable growth.

Voltava will be headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, and wholly owned by Bruce Smith, who will serve as Chairman and CEO. Kathy Nichols, current CEO of Android and Avancez, will remain part of Voltava’s leadership team in an advisory role.

“The transformational combination of DMS, Android and Avancez represents a significant milestone for all three companies and the customers we serve,” said Smith. “We are bringing together highly complementary businesses and corporate cultures to form a premier, global supplier partner to deliver unparalleled value to our customers worldwide while fostering an environment of collaboration, social responsibility, respect, diversity, accountability and excellence.”

“Additionally, the powerful industrial logic in this transaction strengthens our ability to meet our customers’ needs while creating enhanced value across the new enterprise,” added Nichols. “We’re forming a company with a more resilient supply chain, broader reach, stronger design and manufacturing expertise, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

With deep industry knowledge and experience, Voltava is well-positioned to lead across multiple industries, including:

Automotive

Industrial

E-mobility and micromobility

Heavy truck

Government and defense

Technology

Tooling & equipment design and manufacturing

Voltava’s combined workforce of approximately 5,400 employees will operate across 20 global locations, including 18 in North America, one in South America and one in Europe. This expanded geographic reach will allow the company to better serve its OEM partners in all global markets.

“We believe in the power and success of Voltava because DMS, Android and Avancez share very similar cultures, safety programs and value systems,” said Smith. “We hold our employees in the highest regard, as they are at the heart of all we do. All three companies were originally founded on core principles of teamwork and respect—and this people-first ethos will remain the cornerstone of our combined workforce moving forward.”

Advisors

Palm Tree Securities, LLC, and CMD Global Partners, LLC, are serving as financial advisors to Detroit Manufacturing Systems, and Foster Swift Collins & Smith PC is serving as legal advisor.

J.P. Morgan Securities, LLC is serving as financial advisor to Android Industries, and Kerr, Russell, and Weber, PLC is serving as legal advisor.

Path to Completion

The transaction is subject to various regulatory reviews including under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 (HSR Act) and the Canadian Competition Act. The acquisition will not be finalized until all necessary consents, clearances, and approvals are obtained.

About DMS

Headquartered in Southwest Detroit, DMS is a leading contract manufacturer specializing in the production of high-quality automotive parts and components. Established to drive innovation and efficiency, the company has annual sales of $1.2 billion and employs 1,200 people, primarily serving major OEMs such as Ford Motor Company and Volvo Trucks. Guided by its core beliefs, DMS prioritizes transparency and proactive engagement with customers and suppliers. Dedicated to environmental stewardship, DMS works to minimize its ecological impact. Learn more at https://www.dmsna.com.

About Android Industries

Android Industries was founded in 1988 as a premier complex module assembler and manager of a global supply chain. As a leader in tooling and equipment design, building and integration, Android operates with a focus on safety, automation, innovation, cost and quality. Headquartered in Auburn Hills, Michigan, Android has more than 1,300 Team Members in 10 facilities and 5 countries around the world. Learn more at https://android-ind.com/.

About Avancez

Founded in 2012 to uniquely serve OEM customer partners, Avancez is a certified Women's Business Enterprise specializing in sequencing and value add assembly. Headquartered in Warren, Michigan, Avancez has over 2,800 Team Members in 9 facilities across the United States and Canada. Learn more at https://avancezassembly.com/.

Together, Android and Avancez reported nearly $570 million in 2024 sales and serve major OEMs including GM, Ford, Stellantis and Toyota.

