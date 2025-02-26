Air Methods of Kentucky Battle of the Bases Blood Drive Saves Lives

Combined efforts increase blood supply for those who need it most

GLASGOW, KY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth year in a row, the Air Methods of Kentucky program is organizing its Battle of the Bases blood drive across the state of Kentucky and into Indiana. This friendly “battle” among six bases has garnered more than 476 blood-unit donations over the past three years, including an increase of 25 more units in 2024 compared with 2023.

“We are excited to team up again with our local chapter of the American Red Cross and the Kentucky Blood Bank Center,” said Kentucky 8 Flight Nurse Kendall Stewart. “It’s exciting to see the blood drive program continue to grow and it’s humbling to know these donations are saving hundreds of lives.”

The friendly challenge was sparked in 2021 when creators, Stewart and Area Manager Danny Bray, put their brainpower together to creatively help tackle the blood shortage in the state. Bray and Stewart decided to challenge all six bases to compete to make a larger impact by increasing blood donations.

“Air Methods has been a wonderful blood program partner for the American Red Cross and continues to go above and beyond to help us fulfill our lifesaving mission and support patient needs,” said American Red Cross Account Manager Brooke Lee. “They know first-hand how important blood donations are for life-saving care and work hard to encourage their communities to roll up a sleeve and donate blood. We greatly appreciate all their efforts in helping the Red Cross maintain our nation's blood supply. The need for blood never stops and every donation makes a huge impact on those who need it.”

The statewide drive is set to begin on March 4 with local drives in Corydon, IN and Elizabethtown, KY. Kentucky 8 in Glasgow, KY will host its drive on March 5 with both the Kentucky 11 base in Bedford, KY and Kentucky 2 base in Mt. Sterling holding their drives on March 20. Kentucky 3 in Somerset, KY will round out the drive on March 31.

To locate a blood drive near you, visit redcrossblood.org/give and enter your zip code.

Each unit of blood can save up to three lives. With nearly 170 units of blood donated across three states in 2024, the Air Methods of Kentucky crews and their AirCom counterparts, who participated too, potentially helped to save the lives of more than 500 people.

Air Methods works closely with the American Red Cross across the nation, helping to keep supply strong at blood banks and in program aircraft. All Air Methods air medical programs carry the critical tools, medications, and supplies needed to provide lifesaving interventions at the scene and ICU-level care while in flight. On every flight, the team carries whole blood and/or blood products (i.e. blood plasma), positively increasing patient outcomes through pre-hospital care.

About Air Methods

Air Methods (airmethods.com) is the nation’s leading air medical service, delivering lifesaving care to more than 100,000 people every year. With 45 years of experience, Air Methods is the preferred partner for hospitals and one of the largest community-based providers of air medical services. Air Methods Ascend is the company’s clinical education program, allowing critical care nurses and paramedics best-in-class training opportunities using high-fidelity mannequins, virtual reality, and cadaver labs.

