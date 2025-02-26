MYR Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Board Approves New $75 Million Share Repurchase Program

THORNTON, Colo., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and Canada, announced today its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results, and a new share repurchase program (“Repurchase Program”).

Fourth Quarter 2024 Highlights

Quarterly revenues of $829.8 million

Quarterly net income of $16.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share

Quarterly EBITDA of $45.5 million



Full Year 2024 Highlights

Full-year revenues of $3.36 billion

Full-year net income of $30.3 million, or $1.83 per diluted share

Full-year EBITDA of $117.8 million

Backlog of $2.58 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “We finished 2024 with our fourth quarter performance showing overall improvement compared to the third quarter. A steady backlog of $2.58 billion reflects a healthy bidding environment and the continued investment in infrastructure to meet growing electrification demands across the U.S. and Canada.” Mr. Swartz continued, “Overall, we see robust project opportunities with key market drivers such as system hardening, grid modernization, technology advancements, transit infrastructure improvements, and decarbonization providing long-term growth opportunities across our business. We are eager to continue to serve as a resourceful and committed partner for our customers, demonstrating strong project execution, and generating positive returns for our shareholders in 2025.”

Fourth Quarter Results

MYR reported fourth-quarter 2024 revenues of $829.8 million, a decrease of $174.4 million, or 17.4 percent, compared to the fourth quarter of 2023. Specifically, our T&D segment reported quarterly revenues of $450.0 million, a decrease of $141.5 million, or 23.9 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2023, due to a decrease of $136.1 million in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to certain clean energy projects that have reached mechanical completion, as well as a decrease of $5.4 million in revenue on distribution projects. Our C&I segment reported quarterly revenues of $379.8 million, a decrease of $32.9 million, or 8.0 percent, from the fourth quarter of 2023, primarily due to a decrease in revenue on fixed priced contracts offset by an increase in revenue on T&E contracts.

Consolidated gross profit decreased to $85.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $97.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was primarily due to lower revenues from certain clean energy projects in our T&D segment that have reached mechanical completion, partially offset by higher margins on other projects. Gross margin increased to 10.4 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 from 9.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to the continued benefit of higher margins on certain completed projects and certain projects nearing completion. These benefits largely related to better-than-anticipated productivity and previous favorable change orders. Gross margin was also positively impacted by better-than-anticipated productivity experienced during the fourth quarter. These margin increases were partially offset by a decrease in gross margin related to clean energy projects in T&D, the unfavorable impact of a C&I project that has reached substantial completion and labor and project inefficiencies. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in gross margin decreases of 2.9 percent and 2.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

T&D operating income margin was 6.7 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to operating income of 7.2 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The decrease was primarily related to losses on certain clean energy projects that have reached mechanical completion, due to higher labor and contract related costs as well as labor and project inefficiencies. Combined, the gross profit changes related to certain clean energy projects negatively impacted operating income as a percentage of revenues by 3.0 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024.

C&I operating income margin was 3.9 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to 2.1 percent for the fourth quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily due to the continued benefit of higher margins on certain completed projects and certain projects nearing completion. These benefits largely related to better-than-anticipated productivity and previous favorable change orders. Operating income margin was also positively impacted by significant estimated gross profit changes related to better-than-anticipated productivity experienced during the fourth quarter. These increases were partially offset by a single project, which had a negative impact of 2.2 percent on C&I operating income margin during the fourth quarter. This project reached substantial completion during the fourth quarter of 2024. The loss on this project was primarily due to scope additions, increased labor costs related to schedule compression, and lower productivity due to access and workflow issues. Additionally, C&I operating income margin was positively impacted by a decrease in contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) decreased to $56.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $60.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The period-over-period decrease was primarily due to a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs and a decrease of $3.1 million of contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition, partially offset by an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth in our operations.

Interest expense increased to $2.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $1.9 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. The period-over-period increase was primarily attributable to higher outstanding debt partially offset by lower interest rates during the fourth quarter of 2024 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

Other expense increased to $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to an insignificant amount for the fourth quarter of 2023. The change was largely due to foreign currency losses from changes in exchange rates on intercompany receivables.

Income tax expense was $11.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 40.9 percent, compared to income tax expense of $11.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2023, which represented an effective tax rate of 32.3 percent. The increase in the effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to the fourth quarter of 2023 was primarily due to higher other permanent difference items and the unrecognized benefit of deferred tax assets.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net income was $16.0 million, or $0.99 per diluted share, compared to $24.0 million, or $1.43 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Fourth-quarter 2024 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $45.5 million, compared to $52.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Full Year Results

MYR reported revenues of $3.36 billion for the full year of 2024, a decrease of $281.6 million, or 7.7 percent, compared to $3.64 billion for the full year of 2023. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $1.88 billion, a decrease of $208.7 million, or 10.0 percent, from the full year of 2023, related to a decrease of $241.1 million in revenue on transmission projects, primarily related to certain clean energy projects that have reached mechanical completion, partially offset by an increase of $32.4 million in revenue on distribution projects. The C&I segment reported revenues of $1.48 billion, a decrease of $72.9 million, or 4.7 percent, from the full year of 2023, primarily due to the delayed start of certain projects in 2024.

Consolidated gross profit was $290.3 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $364.4 million for the full year of 2023. The decrease in gross profit was due to lower margins and lower revenues. Gross margin decreased to 8.6 percent for the full year of 2024 from 10.0 percent for the full year of 2023. The decrease in gross margin was primarily due to clean energy projects in T&D that have reached mechanical completion, the unfavorable impact of a C&I project that has reached substantial completion, labor and project inefficiencies, an increase in costs associated with schedule compression on certain projects, an unfavorable change order and an unfavorable job closeout. These margin decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders and favorable job closeouts. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin decreases of 4.4 percent and 1.7 percent for the full year of 2024 and 2023, respectively.

T&D operating income margin was 3.7 percent for the full year of 2024, compared to 7.2 percent for the full year of 2023. The decrease was primarily related to losses on certain clean energy projects that have reached mechanical completion. Losses on these projects were primarily related to contractual disputes, labor and project inefficiencies, higher labor and contract related costs and unfavorable weather conditions. Combined, the gross profit changes related to certain clean energy projects negatively impacted operating income margin by 5.5 percent. Operating income margin was also negatively impacted by an unfavorable job closeout and labor and project inefficiencies. These decreases were partially offset by better-than-anticipated productivity.

C&I operating income margin was 3.2 percent for the full year of 2024, compared to 3.0 percent for the full year of 2023. The increase was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity, favorable change orders, favorable joint venture results and favorable job closeouts. These increases were partially offset by a single project, that has reached substantial completion, which had a negative impact of 2.3 percent on C&I operating income margin during the full year 2024. The loss on this project was primarily due to scope additions, increased labor costs related to schedule compression, and lower productivity due to access and workflow issues. C&I operating income margin was also negatively impacted by an increase in costs associated with labor and project inefficiencies, schedule compression on certain projects and an unfavorable change order.

SG&A increased to $238.2 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $234.6 million for the full year of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses to support future growth in our operations and an increase in contingent compensation expense related to a prior acquisition, partially offset by a decrease in employee incentive compensation costs.

Interest expense increased to $6.5 million for the full year of 2024, compared to $4.9 million for the full year of 2023. The year-over-year increase was primarily attributable to higher average debt balances partially offset by lower interest rates during the full year of 2024 as compared to the full year of 2023.

Other expense increased to $1.5 million for the full year of 2024, compared to an insignificant amount for the full year of 2023. The change was largely due to foreign currency losses from changes in exchange rates on intercompany receivables.

Income tax expense was $16.2 million for the full year of 2024, with an effective tax rate of 34.9 percent, compared to income tax expense of $34.0 million for the full year of 2023, with an effective tax rate of 27.2 percent. The increase in the tax rate for the year ended December 31, 2024 was primarily due to higher other permanent difference items and the unrecognized benefit of deferred tax assets, offset by lower stock compensation excess tax benefits. The increase in permanent difference items primarily related to deductibility limits of contingent compensation, associated with a prior acquisition.

For the full year of 2024, net income was $30.3 million, or $1.83 per diluted share, compared to $91.0 million, or $5.40 per diluted share, for the same period of 2023. Full-year 2024 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $117.8 million, compared to $188.2 million for the full year of 2023.

Backlog

As of December 31, 2024, MYR's backlog was $2.58 billion, compared to $2.60 billion as of September 30, 2024. As of December 31, 2024, T&D backlog was $818.2 million and C&I backlog was $1.76 billion. Total backlog at December 31, 2024 increased $64.0 million, or 2.5 percent, from the $2.51 billion reported at December 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2024, MYR had $354.8 million of borrowing availability under our $490 million revolving credit facility.

Share Repurchase Program

In addition, the Company announced today that its Board of Directors approved the Repurchase Program, which authorizes the Company to repurchase, in the aggregate, up to $75.0 million of its outstanding shares of common stock from time to time at management’s discretion on the open market or in privately negotiated transactions, including through Rule 10b5-1 trading plans, structured transactions or other means in accordance with applicable securities laws. The amount and timing of repurchases are subject to a variety of factors, including market and business conditions, as well as applicable contractual and legal requirements. The Repurchase Program will expire on September 5, 2025, or when the authorized funds are exhausted, whichever is earlier. The Company is not obligated to acquire any specific amount of common stock, and the Company’s Board of Directors may modify or terminate the Repurchase Program at any time. The Company intends to fund the Repurchase Program with cash on hand and through borrowings under its credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

MYR will host a conference call to discuss its fourth-quarter and full year 2024 results on Thursday, February 27, 2025 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time. To participate via telephone and join the call live, please register in advance here: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI410efeeca95744ebb2aec20da4fe3d81. Upon registration, telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number and a unique passcode. Participants may access the audio-only webcast of the conference call from the Investors page of MYR Group’s website at myrgroup.com. A replay of the webcast will be available for seven days.

About MYR

MYR Group is a holding company of leading, specialty electrical contractors providing services throughout the United States and Canada through two business segments: Transmission & Distribution (T&D) and Commercial & Industrial (C&I). MYR Group subsidiaries have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Through their T&D segment they provide services on electric transmission, distribution networks, substation facilities, clean energy projects and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Their comprehensive T&D services include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. T&D customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Through their C&I segment, they provide a broad range of services which include the design, installation, maintenance and repair of commercial and industrial wiring generally for airports, hospitals, data centers, hotels, stadiums, commercial and industrial facilities, clean energy projects, manufacturing plants, processing facilities, water/waste-water treatment facilities, mining facilities, intelligent transportation systems, roadway lighting, signalization and electric vehicle charging infrastructure. C&I customers include general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, government agencies and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “encouraged,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “possible,” “potential,” “project,” “remain confident,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement; we disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR Group Inc. Contact:

Kelly M. Huntington, Chief Financial Officer, 847-290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com

Investor Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, 312-780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of December 31, 2024 and 2023 (in thousands, except share and per share data) December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 3,464 $ 24,899 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $1,129 and $1,987, respectively 653,069 521,893 Contract assets, net of allowances of $422 and $610, respectively 301,942 420,616 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 9,081 8,267 Refundable income taxes 4,638 4,034 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 42,468 46,535 Total current assets 1,014,662 1,026,244 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $387,223 and $380,465, respectively 278,226 268,978 Operating lease right-of-use assets 42,648 35,012 Goodwill 112,983 116,953 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $34,573 and $30,534, respectively 75,691 83,516 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 34,553 33,739 Deferred income taxes 5,734 — Investment in joint venture 3,730 8,707 Other assets 5,832 5,597 Total assets $ 1,574,059 $ 1,578,746 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Current portion of long-term debt $ 4,363 $ 7,053 Current portion of operating lease obligations 12,141 9,237 Current portion of finance lease obligations 1,046 2,039 Accounts payable 295,476 359,363 Contract liabilities 321,958 240,411 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 25,883 28,269 Accrued income taxes 196 237 Other current liabilities 87,837 100,593 Total current liabilities 748,900 747,202 Deferred income tax liabilities 52,498 48,230 Long-term debt 70,018 29,188 Accrued self-insurance 53,600 51,796 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 30,496 25,775 Finance lease obligations, net of current maturities 1,930 314 Other liabilities 16,257 25,039 Total liabilities 973,699 927,544 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock – $0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 — — Common stock – $0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,121,901 and 16,684,492 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 161 167 Additional paid-in capital 159,133 162,386 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (12,651 ) (3,880 ) Retained earnings 453,717 492,529 Total shareholders’ equity 600,360 651,202 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,574,059 $ 1,578,746





MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three Months and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Three months ended

December 31, For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Contract revenues $ 829,795 $ 1,004,197 $ 3,362,290 $ 3,643,905 Contract costs 743,850 906,702 3,071,971 3,279,508 Gross profit 85,945 97,495 290,319 364,397 Selling, general and administrative expenses 56,694 59,993 238,222 234,611 Amortization of intangible assets 1,203 1,221 4,869 4,907 Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,109 ) (921 ) (6,854 ) (4,214 ) Income from operations 30,157 37,202 54,082 129,093 Other income (expense): Interest income 119 148 415 888 Interest expense (2,214 ) (1,880 ) (6,525 ) (4,939 ) Other income (expense), net (1,058 ) 23 (1,479 ) (38 ) Income before provision for income taxes 27,004 35,493 46,493 125,004 Income tax expense 11,052 11,451 16,230 34,014 Net income $ 15,952 $ 24,042 $ 30,263 $ 90,990 Income per common share: – Basic $ 0.99 $ 1.44 $ 1.84 $ 5.45 – Diluted $ 0.99 $ 1.43 $ 1.83 $ 5.40 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: – Basic 16,125 16,695 16,467 16,682 – Diluted 16,185 16,838 16,526 16,837





MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 For the year ended

December 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 30,263 $ 90,990 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 60,320 54,231 Amortization of intangible assets 4,869 4,907 Stock-based compensation expense 8,532 8,376 Deferred income taxes (400 ) 2,056 Gain on sale of property and equipment (6,854 ) (4,214 ) Other non-cash items 1,459 96 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (134,476 ) (48,527 ) Contract assets, net 114,776 (119,246 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (1,628 ) 1,529 Prepaid expenses and other assets 10,270 560 Accounts payable (60,962 ) 37,250 Contract liabilities 82,557 13,151 Accrued self-insurance (548 ) 17 Other liabilities (21,063 ) 29,840 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 87,115 71,016 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 8,726 5,608 Purchases of property and equipment (75,938 ) (84,736 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (67,212 ) (79,128 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under revolving lines of credit 822,491 562,901 Repayments under revolving lines of credit (777,297 ) (562,615 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (7,054 ) (4,598 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (1,196 ) (1,143 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options — 20 Debt refinancing costs (33 ) (2,129 ) Repurchase of common stock (75,000 ) (2,868 ) Payments related to tax withholding for stock-based compensation (5,866 ) (7,936 ) Other financing activities 3,998 — Net cash flows used in financing activities (39,957 ) (18,368 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (1,381 ) 339 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (21,435 ) (26,141 ) Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 24,899 51,040 End of period $ 3,464 $ 24,899





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and

As of December 31, 2024, 2023, 2022 and 2021 Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 829,795 $ 1,004,197 $ 3,362,290 $ 3,643,905 Gross profit $ 85,945 $ 97,495 $ 290,319 $ 364,397 Income from operations $ 30,157 $ 37,202 $ 54,082 $ 129,093 Income before provision for income taxes $ 27,004 $ 35,493 $ 46,493 $ 125,004 Income tax expense $ 11,052 $ 11,451 $ 16,230 $ 34,014 Net income $ 15,952 $ 24,042 $ 30,263 $ 90,990 Effective tax rate 40.9 % 32.3 % 34.9 % 27.2 % Per Share Data: Income per common share: - Basic $ 0.99 $ 1.44 $ 1.84 $ 5.45 - Diluted $ 0.99 $ 1.43 $ 1.83 $ 5.40 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: - Basic 16,125 16,695 16,467 16,682 - Diluted 16,185 16,838 16,526 16,837





(in thousands)

December 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 December 31,

2021 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,574,059 $ 1,578,746 $ 1,398,858 $ 1,121,092 Total shareholders’ equity $ 600,360 $ 651,202 $ 560,200 $ 519,102 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 188,674 $ 200,469 $ 203,404 $ 115,119 Total funded debt (1) $ 74,381 $ 36,241 $ 40,553 $ 4,503





Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Segment Results: Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Amount Percent Contract revenues: Transmission & Distribution $ 450,021 54.2 % $ 591,541 58.9 % $ 1,880,501 55.9 % $ 2,089,196 57.3 % Commercial & Industrial 379,774 45.8 412,656 41.1 1,481,789 44.1 1,554,709 42.7 Total $ 829,795 100.0 % $ 1,004,197 100.0 % $ 3,362,290 100.0 % $ 3,643,905 100.0 % Operating income (loss): Transmission & Distribution $ 30,270 6.7 % $ 42,886 7.2 % $ 69,374 3.7 % $ 149,703 7.2 % Commercial & Industrial 14,701 3.9 8,707 2.1 48,041 3.2 45,889 3.0 Total 44,971 5.4 51,593 5.1 117,415 3.5 195,592 5.3 Corporate (14,814 ) (1.8 ) (14,391 ) (1.4 ) (63,333 ) (1.9 ) (66,499 ) (1.8 ) Consolidated $ 30,157 3.6 % $ 37,202 3.7 % $ 54,082 1.6 % $ 129,093 3.5 %

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 Three months ended December 31, Twelve months ended December 31, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Financial Performance Measures (2): EBITDA (3) $ 45,491 $ 52,829 $ 117,792 $ 188,193 EBITDA per Diluted Share (4) $ 2.81 $ 3.14 $ 7.12 $ 11.17 EBIA, net of taxes (5) $ 17,901 $ 26,041 $ 37,410 $ 97,511 Free Cash Flow (6) $ 8,815 $ 21,679 $ 11,177 $ (13,720 ) Book Value per Period End Share (7) $ 37.10 $ 38.67 Tangible Book Value (8) $ 411,686 $ 450,733 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 25.44 $ 26.77 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (10) 0.1 0.1 Asset Turnover (11) 2.13 2.60 Return on Assets (12) 1.9 % 6.5 % Return on Equity (13) 4.6 % 16.2 % Return on Invested Capital (14) 5.6 % 16.1 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income $ 15,952 $ 24,042 $ 30,263 $ 90,990 Interest expense, net 2,095 1,732 6,110 4,051 Income tax expense 11,052 11,451 16,230 34,014 Depreciation and amortization 16,392 15,604 65,189 59,138 EBITDA (3) $ 45,491 $ 52,829 $ 117,792 $ 188,193 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income per share $ 0.99 $ 1.43 $ 1.83 $ 5.40 Interest expense, net, per share 0.13 0.10 0.37 0.24 Income tax expense per share 0.68 0.68 0.98 2.02 Depreciation and amortization per share 1.01 0.93 3.94 3.51 EBITDA per Diluted Share (4) $ 2.81 $ 3.14 $ 7.12 $ 11.17 Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income $ 15,952 $ 24,042 $ 30,263 $ 90,990 Interest expense, net 2,095 1,732 6,110 4,051 Amortization of intangible assets 1,203 1,221 4,869 4,907 Tax impact of interest and amortization of intangible assets (1,349 ) (954 ) (3,832 ) (2,437 ) EBIA, net of taxes (5) $ 17,901 $ 26,041 $ 37,410 $ 97,511 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 21,119 $ 42,624 $ 87,115 $ 71,016 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (12,304 ) (20,945 ) (75,938 ) (84,736 ) Free Cash Flow (6) $ 8,815 $ 21,679 $ 11,177 $ (13,720 )

MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of December 31, 2024, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 600,360 $ 651,202 Goodwill and intangible assets (188,674 ) (200,469 ) Tangible Book Value (8) $ 411,686 $ 450,733 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 37.10 $ 38.67 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (11.66 ) (11.90 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 25.44 $ 26.77 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,122 16,684 Plus: common equivalents 59 155 Period End Shares (15) 16,181 16,839







(in thousands) December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Shareholders Equity: Book value (total shareholders' equity) $ 600,360 $ 651,202 $ 560,200 Plus: total funded debt 74,381 36,241 40,553 Less: cash and cash equivalents (3,464 ) (24,899 ) (51,040 ) Invested Capital $ 671,277 $ 662,544 $ 549,713 Average Invested Capital (16) 666,911 606,129

(1) Funded debt includes borrowings under our revolving credit facility and the outstanding balances of our outstanding equipment notes. (2) These financial performance measures are provided as supplemental information to the financial statements. These measures are used by management to evaluate our past performance, our prospects for future performance and our ability to comply with certain material covenants as defined within our credit agreement, and to compare our results with those of our peers. In addition, we believe that certain of the measures, such as book value, tangible book value, free cash flow, asset turnover, return on equity and debt leverage are measures that are monitored by sureties, lenders, lessors, suppliers and certain investors. Our calculation of each measure is described in the following notes; our calculation may not be the same as the calculations made by other companies. (3) EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income as a measure of operating performance or to net cash flows provided by operating activities as a measure of liquidity. Certain material covenants contained within our credit agreement are based on EBITDA with certain additional adjustments, including our interest coverage ratio and leverage ratio, which we must comply with to avoid potential immediate repayment of amounts borrowed or additional fees to seek relief from our lenders. In addition, management considers EBITDA a useful measure because it provides MYR Group Inc. and its investors with an additional tool to compare MYR Group Inc. operating performance on a consistent basis by removing the impact of certain items that management believes to not directly reflect the Company’s core operations. Management further believes that EBITDA is useful to investors and other external users of MYR Group Inc. financial statements in evaluating the Company’s operating performance and cash flow because EBITDA is widely used by investors to measure a Company’s operating performance without regard to items such as interest expense, taxes, depreciation and amortization, which can vary substantially from company to company depending upon accounting methods and book value of assets, useful lives placed on assets, capital structure and the method by which assets were acquired. (4) EBITDA per diluted share is calculated by dividing EBITDA by the weighted average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. EBITDA per diluted share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. (5) EBIA, net of taxes is defined as net income plus net interest plus amortization of intangible assets, less the tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets. The tax impact of net interest and amortization of intangible assets is computed by multiplying net interest and amortization of intangible assets by the effective tax rate. Management uses EBIA, net of taxes, to measure our results exclusive of the impact of financing and amortization of intangible assets costs. (6) Free cash flow, which is defined as cash flow provided by operating activities minus cash flow used in purchasing property and equipment, is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to net income , cash flow from operations or the change in cash on the balance sheet. Management views free cash flow as a measure of operational performance, liquidity and financial health. (7) Book value per period end share is calculated by dividing total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period by the period end shares outstanding. (8) Tangible book value is calculated by subtracting goodwill and intangible assets at the end of the period from shareholders’ equity at the end of the period. Tangible book value is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to book value or shareholders’ equity. (9) Tangible book value per period end share is calculated by dividing tangible book value at the end of the period by the period end number of shares outstanding. Tangible book value per period end share is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to income per diluted share. (10) The funded debt to equity ratio is calculated by dividing total funded debt at the end of the period by total shareholders’ equity at the end of the period. (11) Asset turnover is calculated by dividing the current period revenue by total assets at the beginning of the period. (12) Return on assets is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total assets at the beginning of the period. (13) Return on equity is calculated by dividing net income for the period by total shareholders’ equity at the beginning of the period. (14) Return on invested capital is calculated by dividing EBIA, net of taxes, less any dividends, by average invested capital. Return on invested capital is not recognized under GAAP, and is a key metric used by management to determine our executive compensation. (15) Period end shares is calculated by adding average common stock equivalents for the quarter to the period end balance of common shares outstanding. Period end shares is not recognized under GAAP and does not purport to be an alternative to diluted shares. Management views period end shares as a better measure of shares outstanding as of the end of the period. (16) Average invested capital is calculated by adding net funded debt (total funded debt less cash and marketable securities) to total shareholders’ equity and calculating the average of the beginning and ending of each period.

