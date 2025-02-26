MARA Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Results

Record-high Revenue, Net Income, and Adjusted EBITDA for the full year and Q4 2024

$28.8K direct energy cost per bitcoin for 2024 from owned sites

BTC yield per share of 62.9% for 2024

Fort Lauderdale, FL, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) ("MARA" or the "Company"), a global leader in leveraging digital asset compute to support the energy transformation, today announced its fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial results in a letter to shareholders.

Investors are invited to access the fourth quarter 2024 shareholder letter at MARA’s website at ir.mara.com . A copy of the letter will also be furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission on a Form 8-K.

MARA will hold a webcast and conference call at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) today to discuss these financial results. To register to participate in the conference call, please use this link . The webcast will also be available for replay via the investor relations section of the Company’s website .

Earnings Webcast and Conference Call Details

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time)

Registration link: LINK

If you have any difficulty connecting to the conference call, please contact MARA’s investor relations team at ir@mara.com .

About MARA

MARA (NASDAQ: MARA) is a global leader in digital asset compute that develops and deploys innovative technologies to build a more sustainable and inclusive future. MARA secures the world’s preeminent blockchain ledger and supports the energy transformation by converting clean, stranded, or otherwise underutilized energy into economic value.

