Lifecore Biomedical to Participate in Upcoming Investor and Industry Conferences

CHASKA, Minn., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFCR) (“Lifecore”), a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (“CDMO”), today announced that the company will participate in multiple upcoming investor conferences and industry events. Details regarding Lifecore’s participation are as follows:

TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference

Details: Paul Josephs, chief executive officer, will deliver a corporate presentation and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Presentation Date/Time: Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 9:50 – 10:20 a.m. ET

Conference Dates: March 3-5, 2025

Location: Boston, MA

KeyBanc Capital Markets Healthcare Forum

Details: Mr. Josephs will participate in a fireside chat and Lifecore management will participate in investor meetings

Fireside Chat Date/Time: Wednesday, March 19, 2025, 3:00 – 3:35 p.m. ET

Conference Dates: March 18-19, 2025

Location: Virtual

DCAT Week 2025

Details: Lifecore team will participate in meetings with current and prospective customers and attend networking events

Conference Dates: March 17-20, 2025

Location: New York, NY

A live webcast of the TD Cowen presentation may be accessed via a link on Lifecore’s investor website on the Investor Events & Presentations page at: https://ir.lifecore.com/events-presentations . Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on the Lifecore website following the conference.

About Lifecore Biomedical

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFCR) is a fully integrated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) that offers highly differentiated capabilities in the development, fill and finish of sterile injectable pharmaceutical products in syringes, vials, and cartridges, including complex formulations. As a leading manufacturer of premium, injectable-grade hyaluronic acid, Lifecore brings more than 40 years of expertise as a partner for global and emerging biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies across multiple therapeutic categories to bring their innovations to market. For more information about the company, visit Lifecore’s website at www.lifecore.com .

Lifecore Biomedical, Inc. Contact Information: Vida Strategic Partners Stephanie Diaz (Investors) 415-675-7401 sdiaz@vidasp.com Tim Brons (Media) 415-675-7402 tbrons@vidasp.com Ryan D. Lake (CFO) Lifecore Biomedical 952-368-6244 ryan.lake@lifecore.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.