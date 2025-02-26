Water system upgrade closes northbound I-5 Scatter Creek Rest Area in Thurston County Feb. 10 to March 6
UPDATE: Please note the around-the-clock closure of the Scatter Creek Rest Area is extended to 5 p.m. Thursday, March 6. The change is now reflected in the release below.
GRAND MOUND – Travelers who use the northbound Interstate 5 Scatter Creek Rest Area between Centralia and Olympia will need to make other plans.
Beginning 8 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, contractors working for the Washington State Department of Transportation will close the rest area around-the-clock until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 6.
The planned closure allows crews to update the facility’s water system. The work includes:
- Installation of new well pumps and pipes.
- New automated water management systems.
- Repairs inside and outside of the restrooms.
The work will reduce long-term maintenance costs and extend the service life of the system.
On average, approximately 2,284 vehicles a day use the Scatter Creek Rest Area. The facility opened 1969 and was rebuilt in 1988. Amenities include water fountains, restrooms, picnic areas, vending machines, a visitor information center, short term parking, and a recreational vehicle wastewater disposal area.
Alternate facilities
The nearest rest area with restrooms, short term parking and picnic areas is located three miles north near Maytown along southbound I-5 in Thurston County.
The nearest rest area with wastewater disposal for recreational vehicles is 32 miles west on State Route 8 at the Elma Rest Area in Grays Harbor County.
Travelers are encouraged to sign up for email updates about work on state roads and facilities in Thurston County. Real-time travel information is available from the WSDOT app and statewide travel map.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.