UnitaMind: The Smarter, More Sustainable Approach to Workplace Mental Health

UnitaMind Adds New Feature- Mindstream

UnitaMind delivers smarter, sustainable mental health care with proven results—enhancing workplace well-being and reducing absenteeism.

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Unita, a division of enhancedcare, Inc., is excited to introduce UnitaMind , an evolution of our industry-leading mental wellness solution. UnitaMind is a comprehensive mental health solution and digital platform that includes multiple counseling options and self-serve tools, to create a healthier, more productive workplace.The 3-Step UnitaMind Solution:Assess-UnitaMind employs industry-standard clinical assessment tools providing users with valuable insights and a personalized care path. Whether individuals choose self-guided recommendations or professional support, they receive data-driven direction toward better mental health.Access-UnitaMind ensures immediate and flexible access to care. Members can connect with professional therapists via face-to-face meetings, video calls, text therapy, or group sessions. Psychiatry services are also available, along with self-guided cognitive behavioral therapy programs.Sustain-True wellness extends beyond one-time interventions. UnitaMind emphasizes sustainability through appropriate resources, case management and using Mindstream™, a new feature that offers live and on-demand video and audio sessions designed to support emotional well-being. These tools help users maintain progress and prevent relapses, ensuring lasting positive outcomes.Proven ResultsUnitaMind delivers measurable impact, benefiting both employees and organizations:Anxiety: 88% of at-risk employees saw improvement after counseling.Depression: 78% of individuals at risk were no longer at risk post-counseling.Productivity: Employees with absenteeism issues missed 20.94 fewer hours after counseling.International Journal of Scientific and Research Publications in March 2024, analyzed data from 85,432 clients across 2,679 employers over a seven-year periodBy addressing concerns before they escalate, UnitaMind helps organizations mitigate claim risks while fostering a healthier workplace culture.Why Rebrand?Our shift to UnitaMind is more than just a name change—it reflects our mission to create a cohesive, recognizable brand that seamlessly integrates with our Unita suite of health and wellness solutions. By unifying branding, we enhance clarity for our partners and users while reinforcing our reputation as a leader in mental wellness innovation.“UnitaMind is the answer for the growing mental health concerns in our workplace. This product is the right product at the right time and our long history of caring and achieving success in this space makes the difference for any and all of our clients. We do not believe mental health programs should be trusted to chance but choice. UnitaMind is the right choice and reflects our commitment to making a difference.”—Chris Bernardine, President, UnitaFor more information, contact info@unita.care.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.