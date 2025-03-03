Signal Hill Equity Partners Expands Architecture & Engineering Platform Focused on Social Infrastructure End Markets

Signal Hill Invests in ZMM, a Leading Architecture and Engineering Services Firm, Primarily Serving the Education and State & Local Government Sectors

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Signal Hill Equity Partners (“Signal Hill”), a middle-market private equity firm that invests in architecture, engineering, and consulting (“AEC”) and essential service businesses, is partnering with ZMM Architects and Engineers to grow a national architecture, engineering, and design platform previously established by an investment in CSArch, an architecture, engineering and construction management firm in New York. This will be the second investment in Signal Hill Fund IV (“Fund IV”) and will continue to build on the Firm’s legacy of investing, building, and growing private companies into exceptional businesses. The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia, ZMM is a leading education sector-focused architecture and engineering firm that employs more than 70 employees across four offices. ZMM is led by Robert Doeffinger, Chairman of Board, Adam Krason, Chief Executive Officer, and David Ferguson, Chief Operating Officer, all of whom will continue to collectively lead the organization following the transaction and execute their long-term growth objectives. Signal Hill intends for ZMM to partner with CSArch to help accelerate geographic expansion through acquisitions and to enhance client and service offerings.Adam Krason, ZMM CEO shared that, “We have been looking for the right partner to help us continue our strategic growth while also improving the quality of service that we provide to our clients throughout the region. This investment will allow us to leverage our portfolio of award-winning educational, recreational, governmental, and public gathering space design experience to pursue opportunities in new markets and improve our ability to attract talented professionals to our team. We have found that partner in Signal Hill.”Ahmed Abdel-saheb, Managing Director with Signal Hill noted, “We’re excited to announce our second acquisition to Signal Hill’s Architecture and Engineering Services Platform. ZMM helps accelerate our growth strategy by providing us with additional educational, municipal, and healthcare expertise and deep experience serving West Virginia and the surrounding markets. We are also very pleased at how similar ZMM and CSArch are in terms of their focus on culture, professional development, and clients. We’re honored to partner with the ZMM team and look forward to building on its 65+ year legacy.”Signal Hill Equity received legal support from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP. ZMM received legal support provided by Lewis Gianola PLLC.About ZMMFounded in 1959, ZMM is an architecture, engineering, interior design, and educational planning firm with offices in Blacksburg, Charleston, Marietta, and Martinsburg providing professional services throughout West Virginia, Virginia, and Ohio. ZMM specializes in PK-12, higher education, government, healthcare, military, recreation, light industrial, and commercial office building projects.Since the inception of the firm, ZMM has been dedicated to providing an integrated approach to building design for its clients. ZMM remains committed to providing high-quality, client-focused design solutions that meet budget and schedule requirements. This commitment to design quality has been recognized by the local chapter of the American Institute of Architects (AIA) with 24 design awards since 2005 – an unprecedented achievement. For more information, visit zmm.com About Signal Hill Equity PartnersSignal Hill is a middle-market private equity firm that focuses on investing in AEC and essential service businesses and has raised over $500 million of long-term capital. Signal Hill is managed by a team of professionals who have completed more than 250 transactions investing, building, and growing private companies into exceptional businesses. For more information, visit signalhillequity.com

