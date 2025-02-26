Strengthening Communities: Shapiro Administration Invests Over $1 Million to Help Communities Across Pennsylvania Plan for the Future and Build Financial Resiliency

This funding will help 13 local governments across PA avoid financial distress and boost local economies.

Harrisburg, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger announced the approval of $1,096,322 in grants through the Strategic Management Planning Program (STMP) to help 13 municipalities across Pennsylvania develop strategies to strengthen their financial capacity and stabilize their tax base.

The STMP provides matching grant funds of up to $200,000 to help local governments experiencing financial issues develop comprehensive multi-year financial strategy and establish short- and long-term fiscal goals. Governor Shapiro secured a $1.25 million increase to the STMP program in the 2023-24 bipartisan budget to support Pennsylvania’s economy.

“Healthy, vibrant communities are the key to a strong economy, and the Strategic Management Planning Program is one of the key tools that the Shapiro Administration uses to help bolster our communities,” said Secretary Siger. “This funding will help municipalities across the Commonwealth build sound financial management strategies to support their visions for the future.”

A complete list of STMP grant awards can be found here. Recipients include:

Allegheny County

$126,212 to Sharpsburg Borough for technology improvements including: a text alert system for emergency notifications, code enforcement software, roadway analysis software, and upgrades to the borough server and computers.

Delaware County

$200,000 to Upper Darby Township to upgrade the township financial systems and improve data management practices, including the implementation of a new integrated human resources and payroll system.

Forest County

$55,899 to Forest County to hire consultants to assess the county departments and finances and to provide guidance on how to best position the county for financial stability.

Perry County

$135,000 to the Perry County Commissioners to hire consultants to perform a government-wide technology needs assessment, develop a multi-year capital improvement plan and develop a comprehensive manual of policies/procedures for financial functions for the county.

Wayne County

$29,437 to Honesdale Borough to hire a consultant to develop a five-year financial management plan for the borough.

Governor Shapiro’s Record of Delivering for Economic Development

Governor Shapiro has had many major economic development successes at the midway point of his first term including:

Creating the first statewide economic development strategy in nearly two decades with a focus on five key industry sectors: agriculture, energy, life sciences, manufacturing, and robotics and technology.

Securing $500 million in state funds to significantly expand the PA SITES program to develop shovel-ready sites and bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania, building on the success of the pilot program that awarded $10.6 million to seven projects.

Creating the new Main Street Matters program and securing $20 million to fund it and support downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Expanding opportunities for small, minority-owned businesses by securing a $20 million investment for the Historically Disadvantaged Business Program in his first and second budgets.

Governor Shapiro: Two Years of G-S-D

As Governor Shapiro marks two years in office, his Administration is continuing to focus on innovation, economic development, and our economy. The Shapiro Administration’s commitment to investing in our businesses, communities, and workforce is positioning Pennsylvania to be a global economic development leader while opening the doors of opportunity.

Visit Governor Shapiro’s Accomplishments website to explore the Administration’s interactive midterm report and download a detailed PDF overview of accomplishments.

For more information about the Strategic Management Planning Program or Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website

