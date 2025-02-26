Toll Brothers Announces New 55+ Luxury Home Community Coming Soon to Lynnfield, Massachusetts

LYNNFIELD, Mass., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced its newest 55+ community, Willis Brook at Lynnfield , is coming soon to Lynnfield, Massachusetts. Located just steps from Sagamore Springs Golf Club and minutes from Market Street, this exclusive 55+ community will offer luxury living for active adults in a sought-after setting.

Willis Brook at Lynnfield is an intimate enclave of just 66 home sites, offering one- and two-story single-family home designs with flexible floor plans. Homes will include 2 bedrooms, 2 to 4 baths, and 2-car garages with outstanding features including first-floor primary suites, versatile lofts, flex spaces, and full basements with the option to finish. Pricing will start from $1.5 million.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio . The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.





“Willis Brook at Lynnfield will offer our active-adult residents the perfect blend of luxury and convenience in an exceptional location,” said James Fitzpatrick, Group President of Toll Brothers in Massachusetts. “With beautifully designed homes, resort-style amenities, and the outstanding quality and craftsmanship that Toll Brothers is known for, this community will provide the ideal setting for active adults seeking a low-maintenance lifestyle.”

Future resort-style onsite amenities will include a clubhouse with a fitness center, heated outdoor pool, fire pit, and event lawn, as well as beautiful walking trails at nearby Willis Woods. The community is located just minutes from downtown Lynnfield, Route 1, and Interstate 95, and is only 17 miles from Boston.

For more information and to join the Toll Brothers interest list for Willis Brook at Lynnfield, call (866) 232-1632 or visit TollBrothers.com/MA .

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 58 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also develops master-planned and golf course communities as well as operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers has been one of Fortune magazine's World’s Most Admired Companies™ for 10+ years in a row, and in 2024 the Company’s Chairman and CEO Douglas C. Yearley, Jr. was named one of 25 Top CEOs by Barron’s magazine. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

From Fortune, ©2025 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license.

Contact: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Senior Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169 | ameck@tollbrothers.com

Willis Brook at Lynnfield by Toll Brothers New Toll Brothers luxury 55+ single-family homes are coming soon to Lynnfield, Mass.

