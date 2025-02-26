Aircraft Sensors Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 2.2 Billion in 2028, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft sensors market is projected to witness a growth rate of 10.5% annually from 2023 to 2028, with an anticipated size of US$ 2.2 billion by 2028, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global aircraft sensors market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Report Highlights

Market Size in 2028 (billion US$) 2.2 Growth (CAGR) 10.5% during 2023-2028 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Trend Period 2017-2021 Base Year 2022 Number of Segments Covered 5 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Sensors Market:

The global aircraft sensors market is segmented based on aircraft type, sensor type, application type, end-user type, and region.

Based on aircraft type - The market is segmented into commercial aircraft, general aviation, regional aircraft, military aircraft, helicopters, and unmanned aerial vehicles. Commercial aircraft is expected to remain the dominant aircraft type in the market during the forecast period owing to a relatively large number of sensors used for different applications in commercial aircraft. An expected increase in air passenger traffic coupled with an expected ramp-up in production rates of key aircraft programs and upcoming aircraft programs is likely to create huge growth opportunities in the commercial aircraft sensors market in the foreseen years.

Based on sensor type - The market is segmented into pressure sensors, temperature sensors, position sensors, force/torque sensors, inertial sensors, and others. The pressure sensor is expected to remain the dominant as well as the fastest-growing sensor type in the market during the forecast period, owing to their high usage in flight control systems, engine, cabin, and landing gear, wheels & brakes applications, etc.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft sensors, and it held a revenue share of more than 40% in 2022. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The presence of a large number of raw material suppliers, tier players, OEMs, and sensor manufacturers makes the region a growth engine of the aircraft industry.

Likewise, Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth in the market over the next five years, with the increasing focus of industry stakeholders to expand in emerging economies such as India and China. The region is expected to occupy ~38% share of the world's aircraft fleet in the next twenty years.



Aircraft Sensors Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing production rates of key aircraft programs.

Expected market entry of COMAC C919, Irkut MC-21, and Boeing B777x.

Rising aircraft fleet size.

Growing acceptance of sensors in unmanned aerial vehicles.

Improved sensors in aviation to monitor different physical quantities.

Advancement in sensors with wireless smart sensors and smart skin technologies to detect damage in an aircraft, etc.



Top 10 Companies in the Aircraft Sensors Market:

The market is populated with the presence of several local, regional, and global players. Most of the major players compete in some of the governing factors, including price, product offerings, regional presence, etc. Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

TE Connectivity

Thales Group

Honeywell International Inc.

Safran S.A.

Meggitt PLC

Curtiss-Wrights Corporation

Ametek Inc.

Transdigm Group, Inc. (Auxitrol Weston)

Woodward Inc.

Sensata Technologies Inc.





What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

