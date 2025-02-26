The Maple Staple Showcases Margaret Liu Collins’ Award-Winning Book at the London Book Fair 2025

God is Good: Revised Second Edition

“God is Good: Revised Second Edition” gains a bigger platform to present its message of faith, perseverance, and divine grace.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “ God is Good: Revised Second Edition ”, the inspiring memoir by Margaret Liu Collins, will be among the titles exhibited by The Maple Staple at the prestigious London Book Fair 2025. To be featured at the bookstore’s booth at Stand 6G40 on March 11 to 13 at Olympia London, this compelling book shares Collins’ deeply personal journey, illustrating how trust in God’s goodness can lead to a life of abundance, healing, and renewal.Recipient of a Gold Medal in the Christian - General category at the 2024 Readers’ Favorite Book Awards, “God is Good” has resonated with readers seeking inspiration and hope as it explores the misconceptions about God’s nature, emphasizing His love, kindness, and desire for His children to live in joy, health, and prosperity. Through deeply personal experiences, Collins shares how unwavering faith led her to overcome hardship and embrace a life filled with spiritual and material abundance.The book’s impact extends beyond the page, as “God is Good” has also been adapted into a film. Supported by Bookside Press , the adaptation brings Collins’ story to a wider audience, capturing the themes of grace, perseverance, and divine intervention in a cinematic experience that is both personal and universal.Margaret Liu Collins, an entrepreneur, philanthropist, and dedicated advocate for spiritual growth, has spent her life sharing the message of God’s unwavering love. Her journey—from overcoming cultural and personal hardships to becoming a leader in business and faith-based initiatives—reflects the core message of “God is Good”. Through her work, she continues to inspire others to embrace faith as a guiding force in every aspect of life.Returning for its second year at LBF, The Maple Staple will exhibit “God is Good: Revised Second Edition” alongside a curated selection of independent titles. With a commitment to amplifying voices that inspire and uplift, The Maple Staple provides a platform for books that challenge, encourage, and transform perspectives.Attendees of the London Book Fair can find “God is Good: Revised Second Edition” at The Maple Staple Stand 6G40 from March 11 to 13. The book is also available for purchase on Amazon and other global book retailers.For more details about the London Book Fair, visit www.londonbookfair.co.uk About Bookside Press:Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.

