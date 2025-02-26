James River Church Donates Vital Supplies for New Cold-Weather Shelter in North Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Monday, February 17th, volunteers and staff from James River Church supported the launch of a new Cold-Weather Shelter in north Springfield by purchasing and donating hundreds of blankets, food items, and essential supplies.

The Crisis Cold-Weather Shelter (CCWS) program, operated by Community Partnership of the Ozarks (CPO), provides critical assistance to individuals experiencing homelessness during extreme winter conditions.

With dangerously low temperatures approaching, James River Church stepped in to supply urgently needed resources to aid in the shelter’s opening. Their outreach efforts also extended to other local shelters, including Eden Village in north Springfield.

“James River brought in blankets, food, and snack items. Thank you for this generous donation to make this all possible. We just don’t know how we would have been able to do it without James River.”

— Michelle Garand, Vice President of Community Partnership of the Ozarks

“James River reached out to us knowing that the weather was getting worse and wanted to know what supplies they could bring. All these resources are huge because people are going to be able to eat, they are going to be able to shelter in place and stay warm.”

— Nate Schlueter, Chief Visionary Officer, Eden Village

This initiative is part of James River Church's “Saturday Serve” program, a monthly collaboration between the church and the local community to provide meaningful outreach and support.

For more details, please contact James River Church at 417-581-5433 or visit jamesriver.church/serve .

About James River Church:

James River Church is a dynamic, multi-campus church known for its vibrant worship, inspiring teaching, and dedication to serving communities in southwest Missouri and worldwide through its thriving online presence. Established in 1991, the church hosts events that encourage connection, faith, and outreach, impacting lives locally and globally with the Gospel of Jesus Christ. Learn more at www.jamesriver.church .

Attn. News Directors / Assignment Desk: Members of the media are invited and highly encouraged to cover this community outreach. To request interviews, please call Becky Davis, Director of Communications at James River Church, at 417-581-5433

Media Contact

Contact: Becky Davis

Phone: 417-581-5433

E-mail: media@jamesriver.church

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ee3e718a-8871-4cb9-af01-4aa79fbc5a08

James River Church gathers hundreds of volunteers to make a positive impact on their local communities James River Church gathers hundreds of volunteers to make a positive impact on their local communities

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.