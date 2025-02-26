ImpactLife Blood Donors Contribute $22,000 for Regional Food Banks

Total amount given through "Good Giving" program now exceeds $90,000 over the last 12 months

Davenport, Iowa, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ImpactLife blood donors have provided more than $22,000 that will be used to support food banks across the blood center’s four-state service region. This adds to a total of more than $90,000 that blood donors have given to nonprofit organizations through the blood center’s Good Giving program over the last 12 months. In addition to food banks, recipients over the last year include Make-A-Wish chapters in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, and Wisconsin; Best Friends Animal Society, and the National Forest Foundation.

ImpactLife blood donors are given the opportunity to claim an electronic gift card, points to use in the ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store, or to make an equivalent value donation to a nonprofit organization through the blood center's Good Giving program. The total given reflects the amount blood donors have elected to donate rather than to redeem as a gift card or as points to use in the Donor Rewards Store.

“Hundreds of blood donors across our region step forward every day to help others,” said Tara Matheson, Director Donor Recruitment & Engagement. “It’s no surprise to see blood donors embrace the opportunity to increase the impact of their donation by contributing to nonprofit organizations.”

With recent changes the blood center has made to its Donor For Life program, blood donors who give with ImpactLife can now choose to direct financial support to any 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Previously, the blood center would select a particular organization as the designated recipient of funds. Now, donors are free to choose any nonprofit organization that is in good standing as a registered 501(c)(3).

“Blood donors have a wide range of interests and charitable causes they would like to support,” said Matheson. “That’s why we’ve now made it an option for donors to choose their favorite nonprofit for their Good Giving donation.”

Donor For Life: ImpactLife Donor Rewards

Last month, ImpactLife announced updates to the blood center’s Donor For Life Program, an initiative that rewards blood donors who give multiple times each year. The updated program now offers bigger rewards as donors give more often, making regular donations even more worthwhile. ImpactLife donors can now choose from rewards that grow in value as they give blood more frequently throughout the year. Donor rewards include:

Electronic gift cards

Bonus points for the Donor Rewards Store

Charitable donations to a 501(c)(3) nonprofit of the donor’s choice

After each donation, donors receive an email with the subject line “Your Recent Donation” within 48 hours. The message includes a link to order a thank you gift. Donors who select charitable donations will receive information on how to select their favorite charity. All registered 501(c)(3) organizations are available to choose from, with the amount of the contribution based on donation frequency. Rewards increase with each qualifying donation and apply equally to donations made at ImpactLife donor center locations or mobile blood drives. A full rewards chart—including values for different donation types (e.g., Whole Blood, Double Red Cell, or Platelet/Plasma)—is available at www.bloodcenter.org/donorforlife.

To book an appointment to give blood at an ImpactLife donor center or mobile blood drive, call (800) 747-5401, or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the ImpactLife mobile app (www.bloodcenter.org/app).

ABOUT IMPACTLIFE

ImpactLife's mission is to save lives by engaging donors, supporting partners, and advancing medicine. Founded in 1974, ImpactLife supplies blood products and services to hundreds of hospitals, emergency services organizations, clinical researchers, and other blood centers throughout Iowa, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Missouri. The nonprofit blood provider is ranked among the leading 12 blood suppliers in the United States. For more information on current blood inventory levels, our donor promotions, and more, see www.bloodcenter.org and find us @impactlifeblood on Facebook, X, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn.

Attachments

Kirby Winn ImpactLife (563) 349-1571 kwinn@impactlife.org

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.