New Interactive Party Game Scan and Sway Brings a Fresh Twist to Drinking Games

TOLEDO, OH, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Party game enthusiasts have a new reason to gather as Scan and Sway , an innovative drinking game that blends trivia, charades, and challenges, launches nationwide. Unlike traditional card-based party games, Scan and Sway integrates QR codes to keep gameplay dynamic, engaging, and unpredictable.Designed for millennials and social media-savvy players, Scan and Sway transforms any gathering into an interactive experience. Players scan QR codes to reveal a mix of trivia questions, physical challenges, and charades-style prompts, ensuring endless variety and entertainment.“We wanted to create a party game that keeps things fresh and fun every time you play,” said Adrian Young, creator of Scan and Sway. “By using QR codes, we’ve made it easy for players to jump in and let the game guide the night.”With its unique format, Scan and Sway encourages shareable moments, making it perfect for game nights, house parties, and viral social media content. Its easy-to-play structure offers a new alternative to traditional drinking games, making it accessible for casual players and seasoned partygoers alike.Scan and Sway is now available for purchase on Amazon . For more information, visit scannsway.com or follow along on Instagram at @scannsway.ABOUT SCAN AND SWAYScan and Sway is a modern drinking game designed to unite people through interactive gameplay. By combining QR code technology with a mix of trivia, charades, and challenges, the game delivers a fresh, engaging experience for social gatherings.

