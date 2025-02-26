Attorneys General to Host Series of Community Impact Hearings on Federal Firings and DOGE Funding Freezes Across the Country

First Community Impact Hearing Will Be in Arizona on March 5th

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes, and New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez will hold the first Community Impact Hearing in a national series of townhalls hosted by Attorneys General, to hear from the public about the impact of federal firings and DOGE funding freezes across the country. The first Community Impact Hearing will be in Phoenix on March 5th.

“The firings of many of our federal workers and the mess created by DOGE has created turmoil in people’s lives,” Attorney General Rayfield said. “Jobs are being lost, and critical services are being disrupted because there aren’t enough workers. It’s not right, and we’re doing everything we can to make sure Oregonians get the support and stability they deserve.”

“These reckless firings of Arizonans and arbitrary cuts to critical federal services are outrageous, unacceptable, and deeply infuriating,” said Attorney General Mayes. “Alongside my fellow attorneys general, I have been fighting to protect jobs, safeguard life-saving services, and ensure Arizonans receive the funding they are owed. Arizonans deserve to be heard—these firings and funding freezes are disrupting lives, straining workplaces, and harming communities and household budgets across the state.”

The Community Impact Hearings will give Attorney General Rayfield and his fellow Attorneys General the chance to hear from community members about the real-world impacts of President Trump and Elon Musk’s recent and ongoing federal firings and funding freezes, from public safety to healthcare.

Representatives of cities, counties, non-profits, agencies, health care institutions, research institutions, former federal employees and community members who have been or may be impacted by these actions are encouraged to attend and share a statement. The townhall will also give the public the opportunity to hear directly from the Attorneys General about what they’re doing to protect people.

Impacted members of the public and representatives of impacted organizations should plan to speak for 3 minutes or less at the Community Impact Hearing. Individuals and groups can also leave behind written testimony for the Attorneys General or send their impact statement by email to: AttorneyGeneral@doj.oregon.gov (Subject line: Federal Firing and Funding Freeze Impact).

The meeting will take place on Phoenix on March 5th at 6 PM at Central High School Gymnasium, 4525 N Central Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85012. Those wishing to attend must RSVP here.