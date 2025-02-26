Brock Long, Former FEMA Administrator will Headline the Groundbreaking ClimateTech Connect Conference in Washington, D.C.

Global Leaders from Insurance, Finance & Government Unite to Tackle $175B in Climate Disasters Through Innovation

WASHINGTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brock Long , former Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Administrator and Executive Chairman of Hagerty Consulting, joins the powerhouse lineup of speakers at the inaugural ClimateTech Connect Conference, set for April 15-16 in Washington, D.C. Bringing together top minds from insurance, finance and government, this first-of-its-kind event will explore real-world strategies and innovative technologies to strengthen climate resilience.

As a nationally recognized leader in disaster response and emergency management, Long’s insights will be invaluable in shaping the conversation on the role of technology in mitigating climate risks. His leadership during some of the nation’s most catastrophic disasters—including hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Maria, Florence, and Michael, as well as the 2017-2018 California wildfires—underscores his expertise in resilience planning.

"There is no one better to set the tone on the powerful role of technology in climate risk mitigation and resilience than Brock Long," said ClimateTech Connect Founder Megan Kuczynski . "His experience leading our nation through some of the most devastating disasters in recent history makes him uniquely qualified to drive this critical conversation."

“We are entering a new era of technological innovation aimed at reducing the impact of extreme weather events. To stay ahead, leaders across different industry sectors and government must work together to develop strategies that enhance our readiness and resilience for increasingly severe and frequent disasters,” stated Brock Long.

Speaking about moderating the keynote fireside chat Raghuveer Vinukollu , Head of Climate Insights and Advisory at Munich Reinsurance America, Inc. said, “The numbers are staggering – $175 billion in economic losses and nearly $100 billion in insured losses in the US alone last year, due to extreme weather events. I look forward to talking with Brock Long about shifting the focus from disaster response to resilience and how we can work together to build more sustainable communities and reduce the impact of extreme weather events.”

Conference delegates can expect powerful conversations at the intersection of climate resilience and technological innovation. Key themes include:

Building Climate-Resilient Futures: Innovations in Insurance, Finance, and Real Estate

Fire, Flood, and WInd: Harnessing the Power of Advanced Data-Driven Technology for Climate Resilience

Turning the Tide: Insuring Equitable Coverage Against Extreme Climate Events

Climate in the Crosshairs: How Reinsurers and Investors are Redefining Risk

Safeguarding Tomorrow: The Regulator’s Role in Climate Resilience

Harnessing Earth Observation for Climate Resilience

Mapping Resilience: Geospatial Innovations for Enterprise Climate Risk Management

AI’s Role in Advancing Climate Resilience and Adaptation

Public and Private Partnerships for Climate Resilience



The ClimateTech Connect conference experience includes a product expo where some of the most cutting-edge technologies will be on display, and an innovation stage with start-ups presenting from the Lloyd’s Lab and Plug and Play, and abundant experiential networking.

With speakers representing diverse industries, including insurance, financial services, built infrastructure, government, and adjacent corporations, ClimateTech Connect will serve as a hub for collaboration, empowering participants to drive meaningful change and advance climate resilience and adaptation globally. ClimateTech Connect is scheduled for April 15-16, 2025, Washington DC.

About ClimateTech Connect

ClimateTech Connect is where thought leaders, innovators, policymakers, and industry experts will gather to advance climate adaptation and resilience strategies at scale. The conference brings together technological, engineering, and scientific innovations to mitigate the risk of and recover from increasingly frequent extreme climate events. Join us for two days of inspiring keynotes, panel discussions, a product expo, and experiential networking as we delve into the latest advancements and solutions in climate resilience. For event details, registration, and sponsorship, please visit our website .

