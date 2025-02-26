San Luis Port of Entry CBP Officers Render Lifesaving Aid

SAN LUIS, Ariz. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Area Port of San Luis saved a woman’s life during an allergic reaction.

CBP Officers providing medical care.

The incident occurred Sunday, Feb. 23, at approximately 4:30 p.m., when CBP officers encountered the unconscious woman, a Legal Permanent Resident, who was transported to the San Luis Port of Entry from Mexico by her neighbor for a medical emergency.

The woman was found by her neighbor unresponsive in her front yard near a swarm of wasps and appeared to be suffering from a life-threatening allergic reaction after being stung.

A CBP officer immediately began to administer cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) after quickly assessing that the woman was unresponsive, blue in the face, and not breathing. CBP Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) soon responded and provided additional medical care.

CBP officers preparing the woman for transportation to a local hospital by San Luis Fire Department.

CBP EMTs continued lifesaving care until a San Luis Fire Department ambulance arrived on scene and transported the woman to a local medical facility.

“This lifesaving action by our officers and EMTs shows how CBP protects and serves our communities in a variety of ways,” stated Chris Leon, Area Port Director for San Luis. “I am extremely proud of our CBP personnel who quickly jumped into action to help and save this woman in need.”

CBP's Office of Field Operations is the primary organization within Homeland Security tasked with an anti-terrorism mission at our nation’s ports. CBP officers screen all people, vehicles and goods entering the United States while facilitating the flow of legitimate trade and travel. Their mission also includes carrying out border-related duties, including narcotics interdiction, enforcing immigration and trade laws, and protecting the nation's food supply and agriculture industry from pests and diseases.

Follow us on the social media platform X, @CBPArizona, @DFOTucson, @CBPPortDirNOG. Report Terrorism, Drug Trafficking, Human Trafficking, or any other suspicious activity to new port tipline at 1-866-739-9118.