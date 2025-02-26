CBP Officers Apprehend Wanted U.S. Citizen Who Attempted to Evade Inspection

BUFFALO, N.Y. – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers at the Port of Buffalo, Peace Bridge border crossing, encountered a United States citizen with an active arrest warrant, after he jumped a fence to evade inspection.

Yesterday, CBP officers apprehended Jesse Smith, a 30-year-old-male United States citizen, after he departed the Peace Bridge by jumping a fence. Smith entered the Peace Bridge Plaza from a non-authorized area to walk to Canada. He then decided not to go to Canada and was apprehended after jumping back over the fence, avoiding inspection. Smith was then taken to a secondary inspection area by CBP officers for further investigation.

Peace Bridge border crossing between Buffalo, N.Y. and Fort Erie, Canada.

In the secondary area, the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) indicated that Smith was wanted by the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, Pennsylvania for a Probation Violation on his original charge of Driving While Ability Impaired by a Controlled Substance. CBP officers then verified the identity of Smith as well as the active warrant.

“Our CBP officers screen all travelers including apprehending those who deliberately attempt to evade inspection,” said Buffalo Port Director Gaetano Cordone. “I am proud of the commitment and dedication of our officers as they continue to keep our country and communities safe from wanted fugitives.”

Smith was processed by CBP officers and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department. He is currently being held at the Erie County Sheriff’s Office, New York awaiting extradition.

