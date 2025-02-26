Imperial Valley Mall acquired by Tryperion, Peak Financial Partners, and Duke Real Estate Group

A new era for Imperial Valley Mall: Tryperion Holdings and Peak Financial Partners plan upgrades to enhance the shopping experience and community engagement. Bringing new energy to the Imperial Valley Mall: The new ownership group is committed to revitalizing the retail mix and creating a vibrant gathering space for the community. Enhancing the shopping experience: Plans for the Imperial Valley Mall include an expanded mix of retailers and entertainment options tailored to local and cross-border shoppers.

New ownership plans major upgrades to enhance shopping and community engagement

We are excited to invest in the long-term future of the mall and support the ongoing addition of enhanced retail and entertainment offerings.” — Gil Priel, Managing Partner at Peak Financial Partners

EL CENTRO, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tryperion Holdings and Peak Financial Partners are pleased to announce the acquisition of the Imperial Valley Mall. Located at 3451 S Dogwood Road in El Centro, California, the mall has been the region’s most prominent retail destination since its 2005 opening. The mall is anchored by large national chains including Dillard’s, JCPenney, Macy’s and Cinemark.Through an affiliate, the ownership group also acquired 65 acres of adjacent developable land. With extensive national experience across multiple real estate sectors, and with a particular focus on retail within border communities, the ownership group is well positioned to further connect the Imperial Valley Mall to the community it serves.The new ownership group intends to improve both the physical infrastructure of the mall and invest in facility operations, creating new programs that encourage visitors of all ages to shop, dine, and gather in the community space. This includes bringing in a mix of retailers and restaurants that reflect the needs and preferences of the community from both sides of the border.“We see tremendous potential in the Imperial Valley Mall and are excited to lead its next chapter,” said Jeff Karsh, Partner at Tryperion Holdings. “As we transition ownership, our priority is to collaborate closely with tenants, shoppers, and the broader community. Through collaboration with community stakeholders, we will enhance the center’s infrastructure, expand retail and entertainment offerings, and solidify the mall’s role as a key destination in Imperial County.”“We are excited to invest in the long-term future of the mall and support the ongoing addition of enhanced retail and entertainment offerings. Imperial Valley Mall has the potential to create meaningful experiences for shoppers while positively impacting the broader community for years, as the place to shop, play, and cool off,” said Gil Priel, Managing Partner at Peak Financial Partners.IVM MallCo has engaged CBRE for ongoing property management and leasing services. CBRE is the largest global commercial real estate firm and has extensive experience overseeing dynamic retail centers nationwide with a significant presence in Southern California and the Imperial Valley. CBRE’s Joe Yetter and John Stevens will handle the leasing for the property.About Tryperion HoldingsTryperion Holdings is a top-performing real estate investment manager specializing in value investments in under-appreciated real estate assets across all property types throughout the United States. With investments in both real estate equity and credit, Tryperion has acquired or originated more than $1 billion in assets in 15 different states and across 7 different property types. For more information on Tryperion, visit www.tryperion.com About Peak Financial PartnersFor over three decades, Peak Financial Partners and Duke Real Estate have specialized in comprehensive asset and property management. With a strong focus on revitalizing communities and enhancing value, Peak’s comprehensive industry expertise ensures long-term growth and success. Having successfully owned and managed millions of square feet of retail space nationwide, the company is committed to maximizing the potential of prime retail assets. For more information on The Peak Companies, please visit https://peakcorp.com

