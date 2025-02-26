Rezolve Ai’s Crypto Leadership Confirmed as PayPal Follows Suit with Stablecoin Strategy

Rezolve Ai’s Early Adoption of Stablecoin Payments Validated as PayPal Enters the Space with PYUSD

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayPal Holdings Inc.’s recent launch of its PYUSD stablecoin initiative shows that the strategy Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) has been pioneering in cooperation with Tether – one of the largest companies in the digital asset industry – is gaining traction throughout the market. As PayPal moves into crypto payments, Rezolve Ai’s believes its foresight in enabling stablecoin transactions for everyday commerce is further validated, reinforcing its position as the leader in blockchain-powered retail solutions.

Rezolve Ai’s braincheckout solution, being developed in collaboration with Tether, is designed to make crypto transactions as seamless as traditional payments. By integrating a non-custodial crypto wallet directly into its platform, Rezolve Ai aims to eliminate friction, reduce transaction costs, and enable merchants to accept digital currencies without exposure to fees or volatility risks.

“We view PayPal’s move into stablecoin payments as a clear validation of our vision,” said Daniel M Wagner, CEO of Rezolve Ai. “We recognized early on that crypto wasn’t just for speculation - it’s the future of commerce. Now, as PayPal moves to follow our lead, it’s clear that stablecoins are on the verge of mass adoption.”

Unlike PayPal’s centralized model, Rezolve Ai’s approach gives consumers and retailers true flexibility, allowing them to transact without relying on intermediaries or paying excessive fees. As digital assets continue to reshape global financial systems, Rezolve Ai is ensuring that businesses worldwide can fully capitalize on blockchain-powered commerce - without the barriers of legacy payment networks.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

