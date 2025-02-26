Submit Release
Nebraska Department of Economic Development Certifies South Sioux City’s Inland Port Application

The Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) has certified South Sioux City’s application to create an inland port authority to manage an inland port district.

The state’s Municipal Inland Port Authority Act of 2021 authorized DED to certify up to five proposed inland port authorities and inland port districts. South Sioux City’s application is the fifth to be certified. DED previously certified applications from Lincoln County, the City of Fremont and Dodge County (joint application), the City of Bellevue, and the City of Omaha.

The Municipal Inland Port Authority Act incentivizes development of new industrial hubs and provides communities with tools to acquire and develop large shovel-ready sites. Nebraska’s designated inland port authorities augment the state’s strategic position as a transportation and logistics center in the heart of the country. By enhancing efficiencies in moving goods, thereby reducing the costs of doing business, the inland ports will strengthen the state’s attractiveness to companies in key industries such as agriculture and advanced manufacturing.

Additional information regarding the Municipal Inland Port Authority Act can be found on the Department’s Municipal Inland Port Authority Act webpage.

