Electrify Expo Expands With Launch Of New Solar Zone In 2025

New Solar Zone highlights the natural connection between EVs and solar power

AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electrify Expo , North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, is expanding its event footprint in 2025 with the introduction of a new Solar Zone, a unique showcase for festival attendees that highlights the real-world benefits of solar power for EV owners and shoppers.

This interactive zone will allow attendees to explore the Solar Industry’s leading installers, retailers, and manufacturers via exhibits and experiences meant to show how solar energy enhances home efficiency, reduces costs, and makes EV ownership even more practical. Featuring hands-on demonstrations and the latest advancements in solar technology, the Solar Zone provides an engaging space for homeowners, tech enthusiasts, and energy-conscious consumers to see firsthand how solar solutions fit into their everyday lives.

“As Electrify Expo continues to grow, we’re enhancing the attendee experience to include industries that seamlessly integrate with electric vehicles,” said BJ Birtwell, CEO and Founder of Electrify Expo. “Solar power is a natural extension of the EV lifestyle, offering cost savings, energy independence, and greater sustainability. Our attendees are eager for smart, efficient technologies, and the Solar Zone delivers exactly that—an opportunity to experience how Solar and EVs blend naturally via interactions with the Industry’s leading companies.”

The Solar Zone is one of several new experiential areas debuting at Electrify Expo in 2025, following the announcement of the EV Charging Zone. With these additions, Electrify Expo continues its leadership as the premier destination for consumers to discover, experience, and adopt the latest in EV and energy technology.

In just under four years, Electrify Expo has scaled into a national festival that tours to eight cities, attracting huge crowds of attendees eager to experience what’s next in electric vehicles and beyond. Today, Electrify Expo is not only the go-to festival for the hottest EVs, but also a powerful space to explore cutting-edge technologies. The introduction of the Solar Zone solidifies the festival’s role as the premier destination for industry innovators and tech-forward consumers alike.

Electrify Expo’s 2025 tour schedule:

March 22-23: Orlando, FL

April 12-13: Phoenix, AZ

May 24-25: Dallas, TX **new city

June 21-22: Los Angeles, CA

July 12-13: Seattle, WA

August 23-24: San Francisco, CA

September 13-14: Chicago, IL **new city

October 17-19: New York, NY

For the full 2025 schedule and to secure tickets, visit www.electrifyexpo.com . Media interested in attending may request credentials by emailing ee@skyya.com .

Companies interested in exhibiting at the 2025 Electrify Expo locations can visit https://www.electrifyexpo.com/partner-registration .

About Electrify Expo

Electrify Expo is North America’s largest electric vehicle (EV) and technology festival, where consumers come to shop and experience all things electric. The festival showcases the industry's leading brands and exciting startups through hands-on activations, demos and experiences spanning EVs, micromobility, solar energy, charging solutions, powersports, automotive aftermarket, and connected home technology, providing attendees with immersive learning opportunities and memorable interactions. From high-powered demo courses to engaging education zones, Electrify Expo offers a unique festival vibe for consumers to reshape what they think they know about EVs. In 2025, Electrify Expo’s nationwide tour will visit Orlando, Phoenix, Dallas, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco, Chicago and New York. To stay up to date on the latest news and announcements from Electrify Expo, visit www.electrifyexpo.com and follow on Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

