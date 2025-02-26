HelixIntel Announces Promotion of Matthew Rutter to Chief Operating Officer 

Board of Directors Elevates Key Executive to COO Role to Drive Strategic Growth

BUFFALO, N.Y., Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HelixIntel is excited to announce Matthew Rutter as its new Chief Operating Officer (COO). Formerly the Executive Vice President of Finance and Strategy, Rutter will now lead the company’s operations during its rapid expansion.

With significant growth in its Computerized Maintenance Management System (CMMS) account base, HelixIntel is investing strategically in its teams, systems, and processes. Rutter’s appointment as COO underscores the company’s dedication to scaling operations and sustaining growth.

“Matt has consistently demonstrated strategic and steady leadership, particularly over the past year as we navigated each phase of our growth,” said Jon DeWald, CEO of HelixIntel. “His operational expertise and unwavering commitment have been crucial to our success. As we accelerate into this next stage, we are confident that the company is in excellent hands.”

Rutter, who joined HelixIntel in 2022, has been pivotal in shaping the company’s financial strategy and vision, working closely with DeWald. His leadership has driven key initiatives for ongoing success. As COO, he will focus on optimizing performance, enhancing efficiency, and driving strategic initiatives to further accelerate expansion.

“Matt has been a valuable part of HelixIntel’s journey, collaborating closely with the board to lay down a robust financial and strategic foundation for the business,” said Pradeep Tagare, a member of HelixIntel's Board of Directors. “His leadership and profound understanding of operations uniquely position him to assume the COO role as HelixIntel embarks on this new chapter of growth.”

“I am honored to step into the role of COO at such a pivotal and exciting time for HelixIntel,” said Rutter. “Continuing my collaboration with Jon and our growing team is energizing. We are primed to build upon our strong foundation and propel the company toward even greater heights of success and innovation.”

About HelixIntel

HelixIntel, based in Buffalo, NY, is an innovative CMMS that assists businesses in efficiently organizing, tracking, and maintaining their assets. Its intuitive platform simplifies maintenance workflows across industries and is SOC 2 Type 2 certified. With tools like work order management, HelixIntel enhances asset performance, reduces risks, and drives long-term success.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Tia Dabney

Director of Partnership Marketing

Tia.dabney@helixintel.com

