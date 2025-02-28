Blue Skies of Texas Named #1 Continuing Care Retirement Community in Texas and #7 in the U.S. by Newsweek and Statista

Blue Skies of Texas. One of America's top CCRCs.

Blue Skies of Texas, a premier retirement community in San Antonio Texas, was named the top CCRC in Texas and #7 in the country, out of over 2000 communities.

SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Skies of Texas , formerly Air Force Village, has jumped to the #1 spot in Texas on Newsweek’s list of America‘s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs) 2025. Newsweek also named Blue Skies of Texas the #7 CCRC in the United States, up from #14 in 2024.This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. Newsweek’s rigorous evaluation process considered various factors, including resident satisfaction, quality of healthcare services, amenities, national accreditations, and overall community excellence. Blue Skies of Texas stood out among its peers, showcasing a commitment to providing exceptional care and a vibrant, fulfilling lifestyle for its residents.In addition to the Newsweek honor, Blue Skies of Texas is the only Life Plan Community in the state of Texas to be accredited by the distinguished Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities (CARF).“Selfless service from residents and staff made us #1 in Texas. Visitors describe our residents as 'aggressively friendly' as they share their love for Blue Skies and one family member praised our staff as ‘…an exceptional team of loving caregivers,’” says Lt Gen (Ret) Darrell Jones, President and CEO of Blue Skies of Texas. “It’s a winning combination making Blue Skies a very special place. We’re proud to be recognized by Newsweek as the #1 CCRC in Texas—and as one of the top 10 in the country. The credit goes to our residents and staff.”As the top-ranking CCRC in the state, Blue Skies of Texas continues to set the standard for excellence in senior living and looks forward to building on its success in the years to come.CCRCs offer a wide range of residence options and a full continuum of care including Independent Living, Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing Care, and Memory Care. This flexibility allows residents to access higher-level care when their medical needs progress. To provide people with comprehensive guidance on choosing a CCRC, Statista and Newsweek have partnered to recognize America’s Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities, 2025.For more information about Blue Skies of Texas and its award-winning senior living community, please visit https://www.blueskiesoftexas.org About Blue Skies of Texas:Blue Skies of Texas, formerly Air Force Village, is a senior living community open to military of all ranks and services as well as civilians with no military connection. Started over 50 years ago as a retirement community for widows and widowers of commissioned Air Force officers, Blue Skies of Texas has evolved into the premier Life Plan Community (or Continuing Care Retirement Community) in San Antonio. In addition to over 750 independent living residences across two campuses, Blue Skies offers the full continuum of on-site healthcare, including Assisted Living, Skilled Nursing, Rehabilitation, Hospice, and Memory Care. Blue Skies is a vibrant community with over 70 resident-run clubs as well as countless amenities and activities to enrich and energize residents’ lives. Blue Skies of Texas is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization, as is its charitable arm, the Air Force Villages Charitable Foundation.For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

