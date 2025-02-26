Berman Tabacco Announces Investigation of AppLovin Corporation (APP)

BOSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berman Tabacco announces that it is investigating potential securities law violations by AppLovin Corporation (“AppLovin” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: APP), a technology company based in Palo Alto, California.

On February 26, 2025, Bloomberg reported that AppLovin shares were down “as much as 21%” after two short sellers released reports against the Company. According to Bloomberg, “[t]he reports effectively allege that AppLovin misrepresents the benefits of its AI advertising platform and instead ‘force-feeds’ app installations onto phones as a way to drive up revenue.”

Since 1982, our firm has prosecuted hundreds of securities cases on behalf of investors. The firm and its attorneys have been recognized for their work on behalf of plaintiffs, including by Benchmark Litigation, which ranked the firm as a Top Plaintiffs’ Firm and as Highly Recommended. Chambers USA recognized the firm as a leading securities litigation firm in its Securities Litigation–Mainly Plaintiff category. The Legal 500 has also ranked the firm as recommended in securities litigation. The firm has offices in Boston, Massachusetts and San Francisco, California.

