In-depth analysis on the advantages and disadvantages of starting a new business versus purchasing an existing one under the E-2 visa program

WASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Global Immigration Partners Analyzes E-2 Visa Business Investment Choices

Starting a Business vs. Buying an Existing Business – Which Offers a Better Chance of Success?

Global Immigration Partners, a premier immigration law firm specializing in investment-based visas, has released an in-depth analysis on the advantages and disadvantages of starting a new business versus purchasing an existing one under the E-2 visa program. The report aims to help investors make informed decisions when seeking U.S. residency through business investment.

https://globalimmigration.com/services/e2visa/

The E-2 visa offers foreign entrepreneurs the opportunity to establish and operate businesses in the United States. However, many investors struggle with the decision of whether to build a business from the ground up or acquire an established enterprise. Global Immigration Partners' latest study highlights the pros and cons of each approach.

Key Insights from the Report:

Buying an existing business provides a higher likelihood of E-2 visa approval due to established financial records and operational stability.

Starting a business offers greater flexibility and potential for high returns but comes with higher risks and a longer establishment period.

Due diligence and strategic planning are critical for success, regardless of the investment choice.

"Our team of experienced immigration attorneys understands the complexities of the E-2 visa process," said a senior partner at Global Immigration Partners. "This analysis is designed to provide investors with the clarity they need to choose the best path for their U.S. business venture."
https://globalimmigration.com/services/e2visa/

Global Immigration Partners is committed to assisting investors through every step of the E-2 visa process, from selecting the right business model to preparing visa applications and legal documentation.

For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit www.globalimmigration.com or contact our offices at info@globalimmigration.com

About Global Immigration Partners:
Global Immigration Partners is a leading immigration law firm dedicated to assisting entrepreneurs, investors, and businesses navigate the complex U.S. immigration system. With a focus on E-2 visas and other investment-based immigration solutions, the firm provides expert legal counsel to clients worldwide.

Press Secretary
Global Immigration Partners PLLC
+1 267-507-6078
info@globalimmigration.com
