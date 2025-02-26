Submit Release
District court public access portal domain to change to .gov March 1

TOPEKA—The Kansas District Court Public Access Portal will be offline from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 1, for a domain change from .org to .gov.

People who use the portal are encouraged to update their bookmarks after the domain change is complete. 

The change is one of the final steps in a project to move all judicial branch websites, portals, and email from .org to .gov. An informational webpage describes the project—KSCourts is going .gov

Portal used to search district court case information

The portal allows anyone anywhere to search most Kansas district court case information online. The service was created through the Kansas eCourt case management system project to consolidate case data on a single, web-based platform. 

Benefits of .gov domain

The federal government controls who can get a .gov domain, which is one reason a .gov domain is desirable. It clearly communicates the Kansas judicial branch is a government entity. But there are benefits beyond credibility.

Dot gov domains must follow certain rules that contribute to a more secure environment for all government websites. By following domain security best practices, users are assured a safer visitor experience.

Other benefits of a .gov domain are described on the federal website get.gov.

